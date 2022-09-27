Scarlet Sunrise: Luke Wypler earns impressive PFF grade from win over Wisconsin

Ohio State center Luke Wypler was impressive Saturday. (Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Luke Wypler earns impressive PFF grade from win over Wisconsin

Ohio State absolutely dominated Wisconsin on Saturday night. That all started up front, and Luke Wypler was the catalyst of the Buckeyes offensive line, a unit that took care of business against a tough Wisconsin front.

Wypler earned a ProFootball Focus grade of 80.7, the highest grade for a center in the country during Week Four, topping Mike Novitsky from Kansas and Zach Frazier from West Virginia.

Wypler helped keep C.J. Stroud clean; the Buckeyes gave up no sacks for the second straight weeks. And he helped lead the way for both TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams to top the 100-yard mark on the ground.

Simply put, Wypler was impressive yet again on Saturday in the Ohio State blowout win over Wisconsin.

The Monday After: Taking closer look at Buckeyes dominant win over Wisconsin

With an emphatic 52-21 win over the Badgers, the Buckeyes showed so many signs of dominance — especially on the offensive side of the ball in the first half.

Lettermen Row was inside the Horseshoe to break it all down Saturday, and now it’s back inside the Horseshoe to re-examine everything it learned from the game.

How were the Buckeyes able to rack up so many points and yards against a tough Wisconsin defense? What are the concerns left on the Ohio State side after the big win over the Badgers? What will the Buckeyes correct as they head into the Homecoming game against Rutgers?

Spencer Holbrook and Tim May are breaking down how the Buckeyes fared with the newest Lettermen Row video: The Monday After. Every Monday following Buckeyes games, Tim and Spencer will reconvene and chat about what they saw Saturday night.

Buckeyes draw afternoon kickoff on road against Michigan State

Following five home games to open the slate, the Buckeyes will finally hit the road for the first time on Oct. 8 when they play Michigan State in East Lansing. That game now has an official kickoff time and TV designation.

Ohio State will face Michigan State inside Spartan Stadium at 4 p.m. on Oct. 8. The game will air on ABC, as the networks and football program made the announcement Monday afternoon.

For Ohio State, the Buckeyes are expected to enter that matchup undefeated after a blemish-free September and a home game against Rutgers to open the month of October.

For Michigan State, the Spartans have lost two straight blowout games to Washington and Minnesota. They’re struggling in the first third of the season, but the Buckeyes will give them a chance to correct some early-season woes.

Counting down

Buckeyes vs. Rutgers: 4 days away

Buckeyes vs. Michigan: 60 days away

