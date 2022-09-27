ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

KCTV 5

Lee’s Summit couple stranded in Florida during Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. (KCTV) - A Lee’s Summit couple on vacation on an island off Fort Myers, Florida, is stranded there as Hurricane Ian ravages the state with catastrophic storm surges. Cheryl Berberich said her and her husband’s flight home was canceled, so the couple decided to ride out...
KICK AM 1530

Did You Know More than 44 Hurricanes Have Affected Missouri?

As the recent storm has reminded us, hurricanes are an annual concern for coastal states along the Gulf of Mexico and the eastern seaboard. But, did you know that even Missouri has been affected by more than 44 hurricanes over the past century and a half?. As many of us...
KOMU

Forecast: Wednesday will be about 10° cooler than Tuesday

Quiet weather will continue across central Missouri for the next several days. A cool push of air will arrive making for a drop of about 10° for Wednesday. The morning will start with temperatures in the middle 40s, but parts of northeastern Missouri (outside of the KOMU 8 viewing area) could drop into the upper 30s, allowing for patchy frost.
KOMU

Forecast: Wednesday is even cooler than the days before, updates on Ian

An even cooler air mass is moving in today and will leave some areas even colder on daytime temps than yesterday!. Our weather has been dominated by a series of high pressure systems effectively providing a highway for cool, autumn air to flow into Missouri and the Midwest from out of Canada. The air is noticeably dry due to this, too.
KOMU

Forecast: Wednesday will feature the start of a slight warming trend

Wednesday will start off on a cool note with morning temperatures in the middle 40s. Sunshine will be abundant in the afternoon with highs warming to the lower 70s. The slow warming trend is set to continue over the next several days with highs returning to the middle to upper 70s as we head into the weekend. The trend of upper 70s will continue for the early part of next week as a few clouds slowly start to return.
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Missouri

Do you happen to live in Missouri and are tired of going to the same places. Well, if you are looking for new and exciting places to explore in Missouri then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing places in Missouri that are great for a quick and spontaneous getaway, any time of the year. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list. Continue to read to find out and don't forget to leave your thoughts in the comments.
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri

Have you ever been to Missouri? If you have never visited this beautiful state then you are definitely missing out because Missouri might no be as popular as other states in the country but it is absolutely worth visiting, and those who live here can confirm that it has a lot to offer. To help you get started with your next trip, here are three beautiful but underrated places in Missouri that you should visit if you haven't already.
flatlandkc.org

Recreational Marijuana Amendment Sparks Support in Rural Missouri

Marijuana Legalization Has Support Across the State, Not Just in the Metros. In 2019 Brooke Foster learned her son was changing his undergraduate major and abandoning his pre-medicine track. His new plan: cannabis. Foster, who owned and operated her family’s chain of local grocery stores in rural, northern Missouri, was...
KOLR10 News

Missouri distillery part of a fast-growing industry

PINEVILLE, Mo. — With a beautiful piece of land in McDonald County and a family knowledge of “craft distilling,” Tara and Jody Cook decided to take a chance on opening a small distillery business in Pineville, Missouri that would come to be known as Tall Pines Distillery MO. Opening in January of 2020, Tall Pines […]
KOMU

Army Corps of Engineers commits to flood resiliency study in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the state of Missouri signed a cost-sharing agreement Tuesday for a flood resiliency study in Brunswick. Brunswick, which lies in the Chariton County floodplains, is at the intersection of three rivers. It experienced significant flooding in 1993, and most recently, in 2019.
