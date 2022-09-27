Read full article on original website
KOMU
Mid-Missouri organizations respond to Florida for Hurricane Ian recovery efforts
MID-MISSOURI - Various organizations in mid-Missouri have responded to Hurricane Ian which made landfall in Florida Wednesday. A specialty team within Missouri Task Force 1, a division of the Boone County Fire Protection District, has been deployed to Hurricane Ian. The team should arrive in Gainesville, around 6 p.m. Wednesday...
KCTV 5
Lee’s Summit couple stranded in Florida during Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. (KCTV) - A Lee’s Summit couple on vacation on an island off Fort Myers, Florida, is stranded there as Hurricane Ian ravages the state with catastrophic storm surges. Cheryl Berberich said her and her husband’s flight home was canceled, so the couple decided to ride out...
KOMU
Missouri electric line crews head to Orlando for Hurricane Ian recovery efforts
COLUMBIA − Missouri electric line crews are headed to Florida to help in recovery efforts of Hurricane Ian. Ian is projected to make landfall in Florida late Wednesday evening. The greatest threat now is expected to be on Florida's west coast near Tampa, between Longboat Key and Fort Myers, according to the National Hurricane Center.
KICK AM 1530
Did You Know More than 44 Hurricanes Have Affected Missouri?
As the recent storm has reminded us, hurricanes are an annual concern for coastal states along the Gulf of Mexico and the eastern seaboard. But, did you know that even Missouri has been affected by more than 44 hurricanes over the past century and a half?. As many of us...
KSDK
'This is all new stuff for us': St. Louis area natives living in Florida brace for Hurricane Ian
ST. LOUIS — University City native Valerie Hyman has lived in Tampa for 30 years. She moved to the area for a job. She's seen her fair share of hurricanes and tropical storms. "I evacuated once before," Hyman said. However this time, storm surge predictions are as much as...
KOMU
Forecast: Wednesday will be about 10° cooler than Tuesday
Quiet weather will continue across central Missouri for the next several days. A cool push of air will arrive making for a drop of about 10° for Wednesday. The morning will start with temperatures in the middle 40s, but parts of northeastern Missouri (outside of the KOMU 8 viewing area) could drop into the upper 30s, allowing for patchy frost.
KOMU
Forecast: Wednesday is even cooler than the days before, updates on Ian
An even cooler air mass is moving in today and will leave some areas even colder on daytime temps than yesterday!. Our weather has been dominated by a series of high pressure systems effectively providing a highway for cool, autumn air to flow into Missouri and the Midwest from out of Canada. The air is noticeably dry due to this, too.
KOMU
Forecast: Wednesday will feature the start of a slight warming trend
Wednesday will start off on a cool note with morning temperatures in the middle 40s. Sunshine will be abundant in the afternoon with highs warming to the lower 70s. The slow warming trend is set to continue over the next several days with highs returning to the middle to upper 70s as we head into the weekend. The trend of upper 70s will continue for the early part of next week as a few clouds slowly start to return.
KOMU
Red Cross crews from Columbia, Jefferson City to deploy to Florida for Hurricane Ian recovery
COLUMBIA - American Red Cross responders from across the Missouri and Arkansas region are moving quickly in response to the danger presented by Hurricane Ian in Florida. According to a news release, Red Cross responders are converging to provide critical support as the hurricane gets closer to landfall. As of...
