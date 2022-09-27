ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

case.edu

CWRU helps students reach their goals

At Case Western Reserve University, your study of the humanities, social sciences and arts is defined by rich learning experiences that put you on the path to reaching your goals. Classes packed with thought-provoking discussions on critical topics, like:. ANTH 389: Study forensic anthropology to use theories of biology to...
CLEVELAND, OH
case.edu

Law’s Bryan Adamson discussed the Academy for Inclusive Leadership Development

Case Western Reserve University launches diversity training program for Cleveland-area lawyers and business leaders. cleveland.com: Bryan Adamson, the David L. Brennan Professor of Law, discussed the law school’s new Academy for Inclusive Leadership Development, designed to bolster both lawyers’ and business professionals’ credentials in diversity, equity and inclusion. “Despite all the efforts by law firms and legal organizations to increase diversity, we still have dismal numbers in terms of type and scope,” he said. “Something’s not working.”
CLEVELAND, OH
case.edu

Mindfulness Matters Week

Mindfulness Matters Week returns Oct. 18–20. The Case Western Reserve University community will have opportunities to learn about and practice mindfulness with Zoom presentations from mindfulness experts from across the United States. Learn more about and register for the events. “Meditation and the Brain”. Oct. 18. 1 to 2...
CLEVELAND, OH
case.edu

$2.1M committed to CWRU to study community-led equitable access to fresh and nutritious foods in Greater Cleveland

There are many initiatives that work to address nutrition inequality; however, these programs are often not coordinated with other aspects of the local food system. The Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research (FFAR) is awarding an additional $1 million grant to Case Western Reserve University to build upon a 2018 Tipping Points grant by assessing efforts to improve food system equity through coordinated community-initiated engagement.
CLEVELAND, OH
case.edu

“What’s in a Concert?”

Join the Siegal Lifelong Learning Program for an in-person lecture with Debra Nagy, artistic director of Les Delices and winner of the 2022 Cleveland Arts Prize. Nagy will present “What’s in a Concert?” Friday, Oct. 14, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Landmark Centre Building, Suite 100 (25700 Science Park Dr.).
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

UH to open pediatric specialty clinic in Willoughby

Willoughby, Ohio — University Hospitals will expand its specialty care for children in Lake County with a new pediatric clinic opening Monday. The clinic, located at 4176 Ohio Route 306 in Willoughby is geared toward attracting patients from Lake, Ashtabula and Geauga counties, the hospital said. The clinic will...
WILLOUGHBY, OH
ideastream.org

Trauma from racism — past and present — can affect your health

As a civil rights leader, Reverend Otis Moss Jr. has experienced racism in his life: assassinations and lynchings — “the personification of evil and injustice,” he said. “I saw Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in a casket,” said Moss. “Personally, at 11 years old, I also saw my cousin who was lynched because they could not find the person they wanted to lynch.”
CLEVELAND, OH
case.edu

FRONT Triennial dance performance

The Department of Dance was invited to participate in the closing events for Cleveland’s FRONT Triennial Sunday, Oct. 2, at 3 p.m. The performance will be held at the Portal sculpture by Noguchi at the Justice Center in Cleveland’s Civic Center District (1300 Ontario St.). United Kingdom-based artist...
CLEVELAND, OH
case.edu

Advancing new technologies to halt bleeding

Case Western Reserve University bioengineer awarded $2.5 million from U.S. Army to boost nanotechnology for treating wounded soldiers and patients with bleeding defects. The research arm of the U.S. Army has awarded Case Western Reserve University blood surrogate pioneer Anirban Sen Gupta a four-year, $2.5 million grant to advance and optimize his latest nanotechnology to stop bleeding from battlefield injuries.
CLEVELAND, OH
case.edu

Case Western Reserve wins $14.2 million federal grant to launch innovative materials data science Center of Excellence

University leads national team advancing data-based research, experiential education. Case Western Reserve University has received a $14.2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) to launch a “Center of Excellence” focused on applying innovative approaches to enhancing manufacturing of materials with greater strength and longer lifecycles.
CLEVELAND, OH
case.edu

TIAA and Vanguard offer virtual/phone consultations during October

Faculty and staff members can get advice and education about their retirement savings during a virtual or phone consultation with TIAA or Vanguard. Faculty and staff members are encouraged to sign up for these opportunities. Appointments are available in October. One-on-one virtual counseling sessions or phone consultations with TIAA will...
CLEVELAND, OH
case.edu

Film showing: Manry at Sea: In the Wake of a Dream (2018)

The CWRU Film Society will host showings of Manry at Sea: In the Wake of a Dream (2018) Saturday, Oct. 1, at 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. in Strosacker Auditorium. Members of the Case Western Reserve University community and the general public can purchase tickets, which are available on CampusGroups.
CLEVELAND, OH

