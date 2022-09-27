Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleveland Approves Stimulus ChecksDayana SabatinCleveland, OH
Maple Heights Mayor Annette M Blackwell and School Superintendent Dr. Charlie Keenan Hold the State of the City AddressBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
4 Places To Get Barbecue in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Major off-price retail store chain opening new location in OhioKristen WaltersCleveland, OH
Related
case.edu
CWRU helps students reach their goals
At Case Western Reserve University, your study of the humanities, social sciences and arts is defined by rich learning experiences that put you on the path to reaching your goals. Classes packed with thought-provoking discussions on critical topics, like:. ANTH 389: Study forensic anthropology to use theories of biology to...
Garfield Heights teacher receives back-to-school surprise
We know teachers make a lot of sacrifices and sometimes those sacrifices come out of their own pockets.
I-Promise parents can now get two years of free college
The Lebron James Foundation is once again teaming up across the Greater Akron area to make a difference in the community.
case.edu
Law’s Bryan Adamson discussed the Academy for Inclusive Leadership Development
Case Western Reserve University launches diversity training program for Cleveland-area lawyers and business leaders. cleveland.com: Bryan Adamson, the David L. Brennan Professor of Law, discussed the law school’s new Academy for Inclusive Leadership Development, designed to bolster both lawyers’ and business professionals’ credentials in diversity, equity and inclusion. “Despite all the efforts by law firms and legal organizations to increase diversity, we still have dismal numbers in terms of type and scope,” he said. “Something’s not working.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
case.edu
Mindfulness Matters Week
Mindfulness Matters Week returns Oct. 18–20. The Case Western Reserve University community will have opportunities to learn about and practice mindfulness with Zoom presentations from mindfulness experts from across the United States. Learn more about and register for the events. “Meditation and the Brain”. Oct. 18. 1 to 2...
Garfield Heights Teachers Association Authorizes 10-Day Strike Notice
Vote occurred after five months of unsuccessful negotiations, teachers want more than lowest wages in Cuyahoga County
LeBron James Family Foundation, Stark State College to cover tuition for 2 years for I Promise Network students, eligible parents/guardians
AKRON, Ohio – Stark State College and the LeBron James Family Foundation are teaming up to offer students in the foundation’s I Promise Network two years of free tuition. The program is also open to two parents or guardians who live at the same residence as the eligible student.
case.edu
$2.1M committed to CWRU to study community-led equitable access to fresh and nutritious foods in Greater Cleveland
There are many initiatives that work to address nutrition inequality; however, these programs are often not coordinated with other aspects of the local food system. The Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research (FFAR) is awarding an additional $1 million grant to Case Western Reserve University to build upon a 2018 Tipping Points grant by assessing efforts to improve food system equity through coordinated community-initiated engagement.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cleveland19.com
Garfield Heights City Schools ‘disappointed’ by potential strike
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Garfield Heights Teachers’ Association is just one vote away from possibly going on a 10-day strike if they don’t agree with the district on a new contract. The looming 10-day strike comes after the unanimous vote by the union to authorize its...
case.edu
“What’s in a Concert?”
Join the Siegal Lifelong Learning Program for an in-person lecture with Debra Nagy, artistic director of Les Delices and winner of the 2022 Cleveland Arts Prize. Nagy will present “What’s in a Concert?” Friday, Oct. 14, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Landmark Centre Building, Suite 100 (25700 Science Park Dr.).
WKYC
Akron’s new School Superintendent Mayor Answers 3 Questions from I Promise School Students
It's another season of “3 Questions for the I Promise School”. Students find out what it takes to be school superintendent from Christine Fowler-Mack.
UH to open pediatric specialty clinic in Willoughby
Willoughby, Ohio — University Hospitals will expand its specialty care for children in Lake County with a new pediatric clinic opening Monday. The clinic, located at 4176 Ohio Route 306 in Willoughby is geared toward attracting patients from Lake, Ashtabula and Geauga counties, the hospital said. The clinic will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ideastream.org
Trauma from racism — past and present — can affect your health
As a civil rights leader, Reverend Otis Moss Jr. has experienced racism in his life: assassinations and lynchings — “the personification of evil and injustice,” he said. “I saw Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in a casket,” said Moss. “Personally, at 11 years old, I also saw my cousin who was lynched because they could not find the person they wanted to lynch.”
case.edu
FRONT Triennial dance performance
The Department of Dance was invited to participate in the closing events for Cleveland’s FRONT Triennial Sunday, Oct. 2, at 3 p.m. The performance will be held at the Portal sculpture by Noguchi at the Justice Center in Cleveland’s Civic Center District (1300 Ontario St.). United Kingdom-based artist...
case.edu
Advancing new technologies to halt bleeding
Case Western Reserve University bioengineer awarded $2.5 million from U.S. Army to boost nanotechnology for treating wounded soldiers and patients with bleeding defects. The research arm of the U.S. Army has awarded Case Western Reserve University blood surrogate pioneer Anirban Sen Gupta a four-year, $2.5 million grant to advance and optimize his latest nanotechnology to stop bleeding from battlefield injuries.
case.edu
Case Western Reserve wins $14.2 million federal grant to launch innovative materials data science Center of Excellence
University leads national team advancing data-based research, experiential education. Case Western Reserve University has received a $14.2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) to launch a “Center of Excellence” focused on applying innovative approaches to enhancing manufacturing of materials with greater strength and longer lifecycles.
case.edu
TIAA and Vanguard offer virtual/phone consultations during October
Faculty and staff members can get advice and education about their retirement savings during a virtual or phone consultation with TIAA or Vanguard. Faculty and staff members are encouraged to sign up for these opportunities. Appointments are available in October. One-on-one virtual counseling sessions or phone consultations with TIAA will...
case.edu
“It Takes a Village: Improving Black Infant and Maternal Health”
Members of the Case Western Reserve University community are invited to a City Club of Cleveland forum titled “It Takes a Village: Improving Black Infant and Maternal Health” Friday, Oct. 21, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 850 Euclid Ave. This forum will take a look at...
case.edu
Film showing: Manry at Sea: In the Wake of a Dream (2018)
The CWRU Film Society will host showings of Manry at Sea: In the Wake of a Dream (2018) Saturday, Oct. 1, at 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. in Strosacker Auditorium. Members of the Case Western Reserve University community and the general public can purchase tickets, which are available on CampusGroups.
Cleveland Hopkins $2B 20-year master plan awaits FAA green light
The announcement of non-stop air service between Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and Dublin, Ireland speaks to the future of travel from the airport as numbers return to pre-pandemic levels.
Comments / 0