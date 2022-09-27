Case Western Reserve University launches diversity training program for Cleveland-area lawyers and business leaders. cleveland.com: Bryan Adamson, the David L. Brennan Professor of Law, discussed the law school’s new Academy for Inclusive Leadership Development, designed to bolster both lawyers’ and business professionals’ credentials in diversity, equity and inclusion. “Despite all the efforts by law firms and legal organizations to increase diversity, we still have dismal numbers in terms of type and scope,” he said. “Something’s not working.”

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO