ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

A Bird Flew in review – heartfelt portrait of film-makers struggling with lockdown

By Peter Bradshaw
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xfJVb_0iBqBQAF00
Photograph: Chris Lopez/Goldfinch

There are some heartfelt performances and vignettes in this debut feature from producer-turned-director Kirsty Bell and writers Elizabeth Morris and Dominic Wells – and certainly some lustrous monochrome images from cinematographer Sergio Delgado. But this lockdown ensemble piece about a movie production stymied by Covid is self-conscious and doesn’t really come together, and the tonal shifts can be a little uncomfortable.

Camilla Rutherford plays Rebecca, an actor who gives a great performance in a film shoot that wraps just before the coronavirus restrictions land, but then succumbs to depression due to loneliness, unemployment and suspicion that this film will never see the light of day. Meanwhile kindly fellow actor David (Derek Jacobi) is all alone in his south of France villa and facing problems of his own. Editor Lucy (Morgana Robinson) is anguished because she can’t visit her sick mum; writer Peter (Jeff Fahey) is pining for colleague Anna (Julie Dray) who has now left London for her Paris apartment and is facing an abusive ex-partner. And there are many other little short stories here, some sad, some hopeful, all about the social splintering and imprisonment that everyone went through during lockdown.

This collective depression is an entirely valid subject for a drama: as someone here says: “If we’re alone, truly alone, are we really alive at all?” But there is something a little bit laboured and unconvincing about A Bird Flew in – although Rutherford is always strong as the actor heading for Norma Desmond territory, drinking heavily and livestreaming her accelerating anguish on social media.

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Mia Goth’s next X-rated movie is a disturbing thriller called Infinity Pool

Mia Goth is no stranger to slaying in controversial and highly graphic movies. It looks like she’s about to do it again alongside Alexander Skarsgård in Infinity Pool – a sci-fi thriller written and directed by Brandon Cronenberg, son of body horror master David Cronenberg, about a rich couple who go on an all-inclusive luxury resort holiday where, unbeknownst to them, fucked up secrets lie behind the pristine hotel gates. We really do love to see it. (The suffering of rich people and influencers in movies, that is.)
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgana Robinson
Person
Derek Jacobi
Person
Jeff Fahey
Person
Camilla Rutherford
The Independent

Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching

Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

George Clooney Infuriates Wife Amal After Telling Her That His Kissing Scene With Julia Roberts For Ticket To Paradise Took 80 Takes? The Descendants Star Admits He's Always Drawn To Pretty Woman Star

George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunited for a joint interview for their upcoming big-screen partnership in the romantic-comedy Ticket to Paradise. Clooney shared how he talked about their kissing scene in the film with his wife, Amal, and shared the latter's reaction. George Clooney Says Wife Amal Exclaims 'What The...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Movies#Birds#Film Makers#Unco
E! News

Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32 After Unexpected Sudden Illness

Watch: Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32. Hollywood has lost a rising star. Actress Charlbi Dean, who portrayed Syonide on the former CW series Black Lightning, passed away on Aug. 29 from "an unexpected sudden illness," a rep for the South African star confirmed to NBC News. No further details about Dean's death have been shared publicly at this time.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Idris Elba Slams ‘Annoying’ Debate Over Black British Actors Taking American Roles: An ‘Unintelligent Argument’

The upcoming Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance Somebody” stars BAFTA-winning actor Naomi Ackie as the legendary singer, which means the debate over Black British actors taking roles away from American actors is bound to resurface. The debate surged in 2017 after Samuel L. Jackson called out Daniel Kaluuya’s casting in “Get Out,” for which the actor earned an Oscar nomination. “I tend to wonder what that movie would have been with an American brother who really feels that,” Jackson said. In a new interview on “The Shop” (via The Root), Idris Elba railed against the claim that Black British actors take...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Julia Roberts Says George Clooney & His Family Saved Her From ‘Loneliness And Despair’ While Filming ‘Ticket To Paradise’

Julia Roberts and George Clooney are reuniting in the upcoming film Ticket to Paradise which was filmed in Australia. The longtime friends were stuck in a pandemic bubble and Roberts is now opening up about how the Clooney family “saved” her during filming. In a New York Times interview, Roberts and Clooney opened up about working together again after starring in films like Ocean’s Eleven and Money Monster. During the filming of Ticket to Paradise Roberts was housed in a home by herself while Clooney, his wife Amal and their kids stayed in a rental close by. “We started in Hamilton Island, with all these...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Movies
USA TODAY

The queen and her American cowboy: 'We had an extremely close relationship'

LONDON – Monty Roberts, but not his royally approved blue shirt, bright red bandana scarf and beige cowboy hat, will be at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral here Monday. The funeral will bring to a close 10 days of national mourning for Britain's beloved monarch. The elaborate royal funeral rites will also effectively bookend an Elizabethan age that ran for 70 years and usher in a Carolean one – when a Charles reigns.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Ana de Armas Says It’s ‘Disgusting’ That ‘Blonde’ Nudity Will Circulate the Internet, but ‘I Can’t Control It’

Ana de Armas is earning some of the best reviews of her career for her performance as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” and yet she’s well aware that it will be her nude scenes that end up getting the most exposure online. As the actor said during her Variety cover story interview, “I know what’s going to go viral, and it’s disgusting.” “Blonde” is set to stream globally on Netflix starting Sept. 28, which means viewers will have the ability to clip scenes from the film or take screenshots and share them online. De Armas expects her nude scenes to...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

DC Just Revealed Joker's Real Name After 82 Years

There's no denying that the Joker is one of the most recognizable comic book villains out there but despite being around for over eight decades, there are a lot of things we still don't know about Batman's archnemesis which is all the more astonishing considering there have been numerous iterations of the character. Now, DC Comics has seemingly revealed Joker's real name, putting an end to the years-long confusion surrounding his identity.
COMICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

455K+
Followers
104K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy