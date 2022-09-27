ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon County, MI

What Is The Shallowest Lake In Michigan?

Deep is overrated. Give me a lake that I can sit down and talk about the Kardashians with, a lake that is shallow and superficial!. Lake Erie acts more like a river than a lake, transporting water from deeper brother lakes Huron and Ontario. Lake Erie averages around 62 feet deep, and is only thirty feet deep along much of it western basin, which cozies it up to the Michigan shorelines south of Detroit.
Was There Really a Shark Attack in Lake Michigan in 1955?

A shark attack in Lake Michigan in 1955? How is something like this even possible?. There's an old legend that claims a boy was bitten by a bull shark in Lake Michigan in 1955. That sounds impossible, right? While it's not impossible, most believe it's very unlikely. However, the story is still circulating and being talked about today.
No, Michigan Doesn’t Actually Have Seagulls

I moved to Michigan nearly a year ago, and it's been a little bit of an adjustment. Most of it good, but no one can possibly prepare you for the mountain of snow that gets dumped on you the first winter you spend in the mitten state. But the change...
Dating Back 2000 Years – the Hopewell Burial Mounds: Grand Rapids, Michigan

Indian burial grounds…Native American burial grounds…how about a “prehistoric” burial ground?. Going back further than European settlers and Native Americans, there were the Hopewell. History calls them ‘prehistoric’ but I personally don’t feel that’s an appropriate label. The Hopewell’s burial mounds are dated from 10 B.C. to 400 A.D. To me, those years don’t qualify as ‘prehistoric’…..Biblical times, maybe, but when I think of something ‘prehistoric’ I think of something from 500,000 years ago or more. But hey – that’s me.
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Michigan

What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer if a nice, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
Single In Michigan? Best Singles Cities In The Mitten State

Are you single and ready to mingle in Michigan? If you answered yes, there are ten Michigan cities you need to move to or at least visit. How are the best singles cities in Michigan determined? According to Home Snacks, the list was confirmed by looking at American Community Survey Census data for every city in the Great Lakes State.
Politics
September Snow in Lower Michigan? Yes, It Has Happened

Autumn arrived right on time this year in Michigan. Much cooler air has infiltrated the Mitten State, and it's got many of us thinking about what may lie in store during the winter ahead. Most years, Michiganders don't have to worry about snow until at least November. Sometimes it's December...
Rep. Markkanen submits bill to change Michigan state bird

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The American Robin has been Michigan’s state bird since 1931. But it appears to have some competition for that position in the form of a house bill submitted by 110th State House District Representative Greg Markkanen. “The robin is a state bird for many states,...
Michigan: The Story Behind the Mitten’s Only Hurricane

As Hurricane Ian makes its way to Florida, I’m keeping everyone in the Sunshine State in my prayers. I have friends and family that live down there, as well as Michigan friends who go down for the winter, so it’s terrifying to see the size of this storm. I just hope it turns out to be less severe than predicted.
