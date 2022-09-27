Read full article on original website
What Is The Shallowest Lake In Michigan?
Deep is overrated. Give me a lake that I can sit down and talk about the Kardashians with, a lake that is shallow and superficial!. Lake Erie acts more like a river than a lake, transporting water from deeper brother lakes Huron and Ontario. Lake Erie averages around 62 feet deep, and is only thirty feet deep along much of it western basin, which cozies it up to the Michigan shorelines south of Detroit.
Was There Really a Shark Attack in Lake Michigan in 1955?
A shark attack in Lake Michigan in 1955? How is something like this even possible?. There's an old legend that claims a boy was bitten by a bull shark in Lake Michigan in 1955. That sounds impossible, right? While it's not impossible, most believe it's very unlikely. However, the story is still circulating and being talked about today.
No, Michigan Doesn’t Actually Have Seagulls
I moved to Michigan nearly a year ago, and it's been a little bit of an adjustment. Most of it good, but no one can possibly prepare you for the mountain of snow that gets dumped on you the first winter you spend in the mitten state. But the change...
3 Covered Bridges Near West Michigan That Are Open to Vehicles and Worth the Drive
I had a realization recently: I'm "wanting to tour covered bridges during peak fall foliage" years old. There's just something about these carefully crafted bridges that harkens back to a simpler era. With peak fall colors set to hit west Michigan within the coming weeks I've become increasingly interested in...
These 6 Haunted Hotels In Michigan Have Some Guests That Won’t Checkout
There are two types of people when it comes to celebrating the spooky season. The first person absolutely hates this time of year and wants nothing to do with it. Every little squeak and bump in the night could be something that's going to try and get them. Then there...
Is It Legal to Go Dumpster Diving in Michigan? Let’s Find Out.
It's trash day. Everyone knows - it's sort of an unwritten rule - that if you want to get rid of something, you put it on the side of the road just before garbage day, and presto! Like magic, it'll be gone within a matter of hours. An old piano...
Dating Back 2000 Years – the Hopewell Burial Mounds: Grand Rapids, Michigan
Indian burial grounds…Native American burial grounds…how about a “prehistoric” burial ground?. Going back further than European settlers and Native Americans, there were the Hopewell. History calls them ‘prehistoric’ but I personally don’t feel that’s an appropriate label. The Hopewell’s burial mounds are dated from 10 B.C. to 400 A.D. To me, those years don’t qualify as ‘prehistoric’…..Biblical times, maybe, but when I think of something ‘prehistoric’ I think of something from 500,000 years ago or more. But hey – that’s me.
Michigan This Weekend: Live Music, Speed, and Fall Fests Galore
Looks to be a perfect early fall weekend to be out and about in Michigan! Here are some things to do within a couple hours' drive of Lansing for the weekend of September 30 through October 2, 2022. From now through the end of October, downtown Marshall is transformed into...
3 Great Burger Places in Michigan
What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer if a nice, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
Single In Michigan? Best Singles Cities In The Mitten State
Are you single and ready to mingle in Michigan? If you answered yes, there are ten Michigan cities you need to move to or at least visit. How are the best singles cities in Michigan determined? According to Home Snacks, the list was confirmed by looking at American Community Survey Census data for every city in the Great Lakes State.
‘Take it seriously’: Grand Rapids firefighter, Florida native watches Ian
All eyes were on Florida as Hurricane Ian took aim at its west coast and was expected to cross over the center of the peninsula in the coming days.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan city named best place in America for families, Detroit suburb makes top 10
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Wednesday, two cities in southeast Michigan were named to the inaugural 25 best Places to Live for Families, a new list assembled by Fortune Well. The list, which highlights areas in the United States where multigenerational families are most likely to have access...
Lake Michigan’s deadly trend continues in 2022 despite increase in safety measures
For many, a trip to Lake Michigan on a warm, sunny day is a rite of summer. The big lake offers both beauty and fun for all ages. Lake Michigan and its popular beaches along Michigan’s west coast can also turn dangerous and deadly at times when waves build and currents become powerful.
Michigan’s Top Two Smallest Cities: Which Should Legally Be #1?
First off, there are plenty of villages, hamlets, and towns in Michigan that are smaller than these two places…..but the fact that they’ve been incorporated as cities is the difference. Up first is Number Two: the town that used to be the #1 smallest city in Michigan: Omer,...
September Snow in Lower Michigan? Yes, It Has Happened
Autumn arrived right on time this year in Michigan. Much cooler air has infiltrated the Mitten State, and it's got many of us thinking about what may lie in store during the winter ahead. Most years, Michiganders don't have to worry about snow until at least November. Sometimes it's December...
WLUC
Rep. Markkanen submits bill to change Michigan state bird
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The American Robin has been Michigan’s state bird since 1931. But it appears to have some competition for that position in the form of a house bill submitted by 110th State House District Representative Greg Markkanen. “The robin is a state bird for many states,...
Floridians find refuge in Michigan as Hurricane Ian grows into category 4 storm
Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall as a category 4 storm in Florida Wednesday and its impact is being felt right here in metro Detroit.
Michigan election worker charged for ‘incredibly alarming’ incident
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) – An election worker in the Grand Rapids area was charged with two crimes after a witness reported seeing him place a USB flash drive into an electronic poll book at the close of the Aug. 2 primary. Authorities say the incident had no impact on election results in a Gaines […]
People with Michigan ties evacuate Florida as hurricane nears
Waves are crashing along the southernmost point of the United States as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida, sending those on the coast inland to safety.
wrif.com
Michigan: The Story Behind the Mitten’s Only Hurricane
As Hurricane Ian makes its way to Florida, I’m keeping everyone in the Sunshine State in my prayers. I have friends and family that live down there, as well as Michigan friends who go down for the winter, so it’s terrifying to see the size of this storm. I just hope it turns out to be less severe than predicted.
1240 WJIM
Lansing, MI
ABOUT
1240 WJIM has the best news coverage for Lansing, Michigan Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
