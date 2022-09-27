ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman

Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian Officially Makes Landfall

On Wednesday afternoon, Hurricane Ian officially hit the sunshine state. According to reports, the storm made landfall in Fort Myers, Fla., submerging the area in floodwater as an 18-foot storm surge hit the state’s western coast. Now, devastating flooding has slammed into Naples and Sanibel Island homes, with people’s...
The Independent

Fox meteorologist makes unfortunate drawing while explaining Hurricane Ian

Days before residents of southern Florida prepared to brace for the landfall of Hurricane Ian, a meteorologist on Fox Weather caused a stir on social media for an unfortunately shaped drawing.Bryan Nocross, who has long appeared on US news stations to discuss hurricanes, was a guest of Fox Weather on Sunday when he began drawing the expected path of the tropical storm.Having already drawn a curved-shape line down the spine of central Florida, Nocross explained that Hurricane’s path was hard to predict and that meteorologists often used a “cone of uncertainty” to guess its path.“Look at this,” Mr Norcross...
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian: Watch a Florida Man Jetski Down the Beach in Wild Footage

Typically, a man jet skiing across a Florida waterway wouldn’t break headlines, but in this case, Hurricane Ian has made it so that the entire beach is the waterway. The nation has been watching closely as Category-4 Hurricane Ian made landfall and is rampaging across the western coast of the Sunshine (and blinding rain) State. The catastrophic storm first struck Fort Myers on Wednesday afternoon, bringing with it an 18-foot storm surge and floodwaters that turned streets into swift-water rivers.
NBC Chicago

Chicago-Area Residents Rush Home as Hurricane Ian Bears Down on Florida

As Hurricane Ian pounds Cuba and continues on a collision course with Florida, travelers are describing their experiences as they flew northward and away from the storm. As of 2 p.m. Central on Tuesday, the hurricane is currently moving northward at 10 miles per hour, sitting 255 miles from Sarasota, Florida. The storm, which made landfall in Cuba on Tuesday, is packing sustained winds of 120 miles per hour.
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian: Man Braves the Storm to Wave American Flag in Viral Video

Hurricane Ian has landed on the shores of Florida. Thousands of people will be displaced by the storm after it ravages the state throughout Wednesday afternoon. So far, countless people have provided terrifying accounts of the high winds pulverizing the state. But one man is going viral for his unique reaction to the incoming storm. He stood defiantly in the pounding winds waving the American flag in the face of impending disaster. The photo was shared by The New York Post.
