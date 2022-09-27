Greeneville’s Broyles Headed Back To State Golf Tournament

ELIZABETHTON — Alex Broyles found his way on the back nine. By day’s end, he’d found himself in a familiar position.

The Greeneville senior had turned at 2-over par and double bogeyed the 12th hole. No worries, Broyles had battled back in the region tournament before.

And much like last season, Broyles recovered in time to earn his spot at the TSSAA state golf championships, shooting 3-over par 75 to tie for first place at Elizabethton Municipal Golf Course on Monday.

Broyles made back-to-back birdies on Holes 14 and 15, a par-5 and par-4 respectively, before taking home a third-place medal following a playoff. Regardless, Broyles will play in the Class 2A state tournament at Sevierville Golf Club — the same course he shot 68 in the District 2-2A championships.

“I’m excited,” Broyles said. “Hopefully I can do the same thing I did at districts … I hit a good close approach shot and got the putts to go in (on 14 and 15). It wasn’t easy today. The greens were slow so you had to throw them in there tight.”

He’d already ended a seven-year state tournament drought for Greeneville male golfers with his 2021 appearance, the Greene Devils’ first since Blake Kinser in 2013. Like Kinser, Broyles made the state tournament both his junior and senior seasons.

Broyles shot 5-over par in last season’s state tournament with a two-day total of 149 (75-74), tying for 26th place overall.

“I learned just to be confident over your shots and just think about the hole you’re on, and not the holes that are ahead,” Broyles said. “Last year, it was definitely tough because of the rain. Hopefully this year the weather will be better. I just wish my team was going with me.”

Science Hill’s Boone Hatcher won the playoff for the first-place medal, besting teammate Matthew Hogan and Broyles. With 304 strokes, Science Hill won another Region 1-2A team title while Tennessee High (316) placed second.

DEVILS THIRD

As a team, Greeneville scored 319 for a third-place finish. And the Greene Devils nearly had two more individuals qualify for Sevierville.

Senior Dougie Fezell and junior Gavin Sells both shot 76, putting them in a five-way tie for the last two individual state tournament berths. Fezell turned at 3-over but made birdie on the par-4 12th hole in his high school golf finale.

Cocke County’s Kaden Shropshire birdied the first playoff hole to earn his spot, before Cherokee’s Tanner McPeek edged Fezell on the third playoff hole.

TJ Coles, who birdied the par-4 seventh hole, shot 92 to round out the team score, with Caden Baugh finishing at 101.

In her final high school golf match, Greeneville senior Lindy Carter shot 101 for the Lady Devils.

Medalist McKenzie Hauk (73) and Aliezah Robinson (77) led Dobyns-Bennett to the team championship with 150 strokes. Sevier County’s Joslin Nave (77), Science Hill’s Rachel Smith (79) and Morristown East’s Sydney Courtney (82) qualified for state individually.

UP NEXT

Broyles will participate in the TSSAA Class 2A state championships at Sevierville Golf Club Oct. 6-7.