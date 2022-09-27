Read full article on original website
Related
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Northwestern State’s Campbell Trophy semifinalist streak lives.
Senior quarterback Kaleb Fletcher was named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy on Wednesday, joining 155 other NCAA Division I, II and III and NAIA football players on the list announced by the National Football Foundation & College Football Hall of Fame. The Campbell Trophy recognizes a player...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Lady Demons set for challenging home conference weekend
After a long and in many ways challenging road trip that began one week ago, Northwestern State returns home for an equally as challenging home weekend beginning on Thursday. The two teams picked to finished first and second in the conference at the beginning of the season make their way to Natchitoches for the Lady Demons’ (10-5, 3-1) first home conference weekend of the season.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Weather, TAMUC no match for Northwestern State in road victory
COMMERCE, Texas—Neither the Texas A&M-Commerce defense or Mother Nature could contain the Northwestern State offense. The teams had to play the match over two days due to lightning delays on Sunday and when they finished Monday morning, NSU held on for a 4-1 road victory at the Lion Soccer Field.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Gauthier to be named Louisiana Tradition Bearer
Mestiza cultural authority Rhonda Gauthier will be named a Louisiana Tradition Bearer by the Louisiana Folklife Commission and honored at a ceremony Saturday, October 8 at 2 p.m. at the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and Northwest Louisiana History Museum at 800 Front Street in Natchitoches. Serving as a folklife ambassador for the Louisiana Folklife Commission, Dr. Shane Rasmussen, professor of English and director of the Louisiana Folklife Center at Northwestern State University, will talk with Gauthier about her lifetime spent preserving Louisiana’s traditional folklife. The event is free and open to the general public.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Miss Northwestern – Lady of the Bracelet Scholarship Program to be held Wednesday
The University Programming Council at Northwestern State University will present the 65th Annual Miss Northwestern – Lady of the Bracelet Scholarship Program on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. in the A.A. Fredericks Auditorium. There is no admission charge. Five candidates will compete in the scholarship program, which is...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Pinnacle brings customer focus to Natchitoches store
It’s all about the location and the people for Anita Martin, the lead customer care representative for Pinnacle Propane in the state. Anita moved to Natchitoches from Southern Mississippi 12 years ago and fell in love. “It’s a really nice place to live and work,” she said. “There’s always...
KTBS
First Cup with First News: Natchitoches Parish Fair & Rodeo
NATCHITOCHES, La. - The Natchitoches Parish Fair & Rodeo is a long standing Natchitoches tradition. The carnival runs from Sept. 28 - Oct. 1 with many rides, games, and activities for the entire family. Gate admission is $5 with $25 ride armbands each night, located at Natchitoches Parish Fairgrounds. For...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Oct. 4 Living Library will focus on faith, spirituality
“Watson’s Living Library: Everyone Has A Story” at Northwestern State University will host its fifth panel discussion on faith, religion and spirituality beginning at 2 p.m. Tuesday Oct. 4 with representation of Baptist, Catholic, Full Gospel Baptist, Humanist, Jewish, Lutheran and Muslim perspectives. The discussion will take place...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Natchitoches Times
COMILLA ‘CHICKEN’ FISHER DUPREE
Comilla “Chicken” Fisher Dupree was born Feb. 11, 1938, in Natchitoches to the union of Birel Fisher Sr. and Ida Nelson Conley. She was called to eternal life Sept. 24, 2022, at LSU Medical Center in Shreveport. She was baptized at an early age at the St. Luke Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Pastor P.M. Gillie. She later moved her membership to the St. Savior Baptist Church and finished her work at her favorite place, First Baptist Church Amulet.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Community leaders tour the Natchitoches Weyerhaeuser plant
Weyerhaeuser and the Chamber partnered to convene community leaders for a tour of the Weyerhaeuser Natchitoches plant. Weyerhaeuser hosted this tour to promote awareness of the extent of the production and economic impact that is generated by the Natchitoches facility. Weyerhaeuser employs over 200 people within the parish, and recently committed over $16 million in their Natchitoches location.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Parish Fair
The Natchitoches Parish Fair kicks into full gear after the weekend of rodeo performances and the horse show on Sunday. Exhibitors with Home Entries in the blue exhibit building on Monday, September 26, 2022, from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm. Tuesday, September 27, 2022, is the Beebe Martin Memorial FFA...
L'Observateur
Monroe & 2 others in Louisiana ranks among the poorest big cities in the country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
natchitochesparishjournal.com
RAPC Awarded Funds for Grant and Natchitoches Parish Rural Public Transportation Pilot Program
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) recently awarded the Rapides Area Planning Commission (RAPC) two grants to develop a short-term pilot program to begin a rural curb-to-curb demand response public transportation service in Grant and Natchitoches Parishes. Healthcare, social services, economic development, education, local governance agencies and community...
kalb.com
APD: Bomb threat at Bolton High was a hoax
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - News Channel 5 learned of a possible bomb threat at Bolton High School on Tuesday morning. APD investigated the scene and determined it to be a hoax. Students were evacuated as a precaution but have now returned to their classes. The building was searched for any possible dangers and none were found.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
RAPIDES AREA PLANNING COMMISSION: PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that Rapides Area Planning Commission intends to apply for a federal grant for operating assistance and/or capital assistance to provide Rural Public Transportation of a non-emergency, ambulatory nature for the FY 2023-2024 program year. The application for assistance is pursuant to the Non-Urbanized Area Formula Program of 49 CFR 5311. Services will generally be between 8:00 AM CST and 4:00 PM CST, Monday through Friday, in the areas encompassing Natchitoches and Grant Parish, Louisiana. Transit services are provided without regard to race, color, and national origin in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Notice of Death – September 28, 2022
Services are pending at Blanchard St. Denis Funeral Home of Natchitoches. Her family will receive friends for visitation on, Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 10 am at Calvary Baptist Church in Natchitoches, La. Services will start at 1 pm. Burial will follow at Calvary. Comilla Fisher Dupree. February 11, 1938...
klax-tv.com
Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall Gives State of the City Address
Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall gave his monthly state of the city address today. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey has this report. Mayor Jeff Hall held his state of the community address today at Bolton High School. The students submitted questions on a broad variety of topics. The mayor addressed...
KTBS
Arrest made in Natchitoches homicide
NATCHITOCHES, La. - Natchitoches police have made an arrest in a homicide on Saida Street, and they've issued a warrant for a second suspect. Police need your help locating Kenny Wayne Smith Jr., 27, of Natchitoches. Police say he is considered armed and dangerous. Meanwhile, police arrested Cedric Daniels, 37,...
KTBS
Shooting in Natchitoches early Sunday morning leaves one man dead
NATCHITOCHES, La. - Natchitoches police say a 21-year-old man died early Sunday morning in a shooting near Carter's Mobile Home Parish on Saida Street. Jaqurian Casson was pronounced dead at the scene by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner's Office. Additional details about the shooting have not been released by police.
westcentralsbest.com
Discrimination Charges Filed Against Rapides Parish School Board
RAPIDES PARISH - On Monday, Sept. 26, two discrimination charges were filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission against the Rapides Parish School Board and the Louisiana Department of Education. The two charges stem from complaints made by two white teachers at Alexandria Middle Magnet School, claiming they have been...
Comments / 0