Saturday, September 24 was indeed a great day to be an NSU Demon as NSU celebrated “Family Day” on its picturesque campus. The festivities began Friday with a rousing pep rally that fired up the denizens of Demonland, followed by a concert by 3Oh!3. Saturday saw over 500 NSU students and family members enjoy a picture-perfect day at the NSU Tailgating area before NSU’s home opener versus Lamar. There was another concert, this time by Danielle Bradbery as well as fun games and prizes. NSU Greek life, Army ROTC, and other student groups joined in the tailgating fun. Younger Demon fans (as well as more “seasoned” Demon fans such as President Marcus Jones and VP for the Student Experience Reatha Cox) could get their faces painted and get Vic the Demon tattoos.

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO