‘Gunsmoke’: Milburn Stone Hated the Show Bringing on Guest Stars
'Gunsmoke' series regular Milburn Stone fired back at CBS for their creative decisions, including the one to bring guest stars onto the show.
Which ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Cast Members Are Still Alive?
Here's which 'Laverne & Shirley' cast members are still alive and what they're doing now.
‘Gunsmoke’: Why the Producers Tried to Keep Burt Reynolds’ Role Small
Gunsmoke producers were so threatened by Burt Reynolds’ raw charisma that they admitted to holding him back on the classic tv western. According to a recent MeTV article, the producers even openly said they kept Reynolds sidelined. Reynolds played Native American blacksmith Quint Asper. He was introduced to the show in 1963 during season 8. Though a supporting character, he quickly became a breakout fan favorite. Supposedly, acclaimed filmmaker Quentin Tarantino was named after Reynolds’ character.
‘Gunsmoke’: Milburn Stone Once Said Dennis Weaver and Amanda Blake Didn’t Belong in the Entertainment Business
Milburn Stone didn't initially get along with 'Gunsmoke' co-stars Dennis Weaver and Amanda Blake, who he thought were wasting the opportunity of a lifetime.
Collider
Thora Birch Was Disappointed She Couldn't Return for 'Hocus Pocus 2'
It's officially Hocus Pocus 2 week as the highly anticipated sequel will herald the return of the Sanderson Sisters on Disney+. As we previously learned, however, one of the original cast members that won't be joining the second installment is Thora Birch who played the incredibly brave eight-year-old Dani Dennison who found herself a target of the child-consuming witches alongside her brother Max (Omri Katz) and his girlfriend Allison (Vinessa Shaw). Thanks to scheduling conflicts, the actress and director wasn't able to make it back to Salem, Massachusetts this time around, though she expressed how much she wished she could've been there in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight.
thedigitalfix.com
Forrest Gump has a surprising Kurt Russell cameo you probably missed
Kurt Russell is one of those actors that’s been in more of the best movies than you might realise. His near-60-year career is littered with bit-parts and cameos, little appearances that make for good trivia. One such roles is his uncredited part in Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. In...
ComicBook
Forrest Gump 2: Tom Hanks Says Sequel Talks Died in 40 Minutes
Talks of a Forrest Gump sequel ran out of steam after "all of 40 minutes," according to star Tom Hanks. The actor — who won his second Academy Award for his role as the all-American man who ran through highlights of modern American history — reveals director Robert Zemeckis only took a "stab" at a follow-up to the 1994 original. Based on author Winston Groom's novel of the same name, Forrest Gump won six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and grossed $678 million worldwide. Groom's book sequel about Forrest and son Little Forrest navigating life in the 1980s, titled Gump and Co., was published in 1995.
Dale McRaven Dies: ‘Mork & Mindy’ And ‘Perfect Strangers’ Creator, ‘Dick Van Dyke Show’ Scribe Was 83
Dale McRaven, the television writer and creator of Perfect Strangers and Mork & Mindy, died on September 5. He was 83. McRaven was at his home in Porter Ranch, California when he died. Throughout his career, he received major accolades like nominations from the Writers Guild of America Awards and the Emmys for his work on Mork & Mindy, which he co-created with Joe Glauberg and late director Garry Marshall. The ABC sitcom that starred Robin Williams and Pam Dawber lasted for four seasons. Perfect Strangers with Bronson Pinchot and Mark Linn-Baker was also created by McRaven. The ABC sitcom ran for 8 seasons...
EW.com
Tom Hanks contends that, out of his 80-plus films, 4 of them are 'pretty good'
Veteran screen actor Tom Hanks has starred in more than 80 films throughout the course of career and we'd wager the majority of filmgoers would say his hits outnumber any misses. But what does Hanks himself think of his track record?. The Oscar winner said he considered four of his...
Marsha Hunt, Actress Blacklisted in Hollywood, Dies at 104
She was a star at Paramount and MGM before making a trip to Washington to protest the House Un-American Activities Committee. Marsha Hunt, the bright-eyed starlet who stood out in such films as These Glamour Girls, Pride and Prejudice and Raw Deal before her career came unraveled by the communist witch hunt that hit Hollywood, has died. She was 104.
The Tragic Life and Suicide of Robin Williams: A Hollywood Legend
He was introduced to mainstream pop culture through what was intended to be a one-shot guest appearance on the 1970s hit TV sitcom, Happy Days. Instead, he, his comic genius, and mammoth and manic talent caught America and the rest of the world by storm. After a singular performance as the spastic-alien Mork from Ork, actor/comedian Robin Williams was spun-off into his own successful comedy series: Mork & Mindy, which co-starred Pam Dawber (future wife of CSI actor Mark Harmon), and originally aired on ABC from 1978 to 1982.
Chad Everett and Other Classic TV Doctors: A Look Back
[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: The Los Angeles Times, IMDB.com, Wikipedia.com, and Celebsages.com.]
IN THIS ARTICLE
A Look Back at "Frasier": TV's Most Sophisticated Sitcom
Frasier, the multi-Emmy-winning television situation comedy originally aired on NBC from September 16, 1993, to May 13, 2004, and remains beloved in syndication and on DVD/Blu-ray by viewers of all ages. With a stellar cast led by Kelsey Grammer as the neurotic, love-starved, Seattle-radio-show-host/psychologist Dr. Frasier Crane, a character he introduced on Cheers, another famed NBC sitcom, Frasier stands out from the pack. With its combination of superior performances, writing, directing, set design, and wardrobe, the show is frequently hailed as one of the most refined and funniest situation comedies in television history.
ETOnline.com
Sarah Jessica Parker Dishes on Filming ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ with Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy (Exclusive)
Sarah Jessica Parker is hopping on her broomstick for a second turn as Sarah Sanderson in Hocus Pocus 2. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to Parker at the film's premiere Tuesday, where she revealed the hardest and easiest parts about making the film's long-awaited sequel, and dished on reuniting with Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy to bring the Sanderson sisters back to our screens once more.
‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Exec Producer Teases Possible Broadway Musical Adaptation
Hocus Pocus casting its spell on Broadway? The Sanderson Sisters might be flying their brooms a bit closer to the stage after all. A long-rumored stage adaptation of the popular 1993 film starring Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker just got another vote of confidence. A day before Disney+ unveils the Hocus Pocus 2 sequel with the original cast reunited, executive producer David Kirschner says a musical version is once again in the works. “This started before Covid, but now it seems to be back on,” Kirschner says in an interview on today’s episode of the Broadway Podcast Network’s The...
'Hocus Pocus 2' star Kathy Najimy talks pressure of sequel, writer teases 'third' movie
The cast and crew of much the anticipated "Hocus Pocus" sequel talk about recapturing the magic of the cult classic during the movie's premiere.
