Notice is hereby given that Rapides Area Planning Commission intends to apply for a federal grant for operating assistance and/or capital assistance to provide Rural Public Transportation of a non-emergency, ambulatory nature for the FY 2023-2024 program year. The application for assistance is pursuant to the Non-Urbanized Area Formula Program of 49 CFR 5311. Services will generally be between 8:00 AM CST and 4:00 PM CST, Monday through Friday, in the areas encompassing Natchitoches and Grant Parish, Louisiana. Transit services are provided without regard to race, color, and national origin in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act.

