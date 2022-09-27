Read full article on original website
Lady Demons set for challenging home conference weekend
After a long and in many ways challenging road trip that began one week ago, Northwestern State returns home for an equally as challenging home weekend beginning on Thursday. The two teams picked to finished first and second in the conference at the beginning of the season make their way to Natchitoches for the Lady Demons’ (10-5, 3-1) first home conference weekend of the season.
Northwestern State’s Campbell Trophy semifinalist streak lives.
Senior quarterback Kaleb Fletcher was named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy on Wednesday, joining 155 other NCAA Division I, II and III and NAIA football players on the list announced by the National Football Foundation & College Football Hall of Fame. The Campbell Trophy recognizes a player...
Gauthier to be named Louisiana Tradition Bearer
Mestiza cultural authority Rhonda Gauthier will be named a Louisiana Tradition Bearer by the Louisiana Folklife Commission and honored at a ceremony Saturday, October 8 at 2 p.m. at the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and Northwest Louisiana History Museum at 800 Front Street in Natchitoches. Serving as a folklife ambassador for the Louisiana Folklife Commission, Dr. Shane Rasmussen, professor of English and director of the Louisiana Folklife Center at Northwestern State University, will talk with Gauthier about her lifetime spent preserving Louisiana’s traditional folklife. The event is free and open to the general public.
Pinnacle brings customer focus to Natchitoches store
It’s all about the location and the people for Anita Martin, the lead customer care representative for Pinnacle Propane in the state. Anita moved to Natchitoches from Southern Mississippi 12 years ago and fell in love. “It’s a really nice place to live and work,” she said. “There’s always...
Miss Northwestern – Lady of the Bracelet Scholarship Program to be held Wednesday
The University Programming Council at Northwestern State University will present the 65th Annual Miss Northwestern – Lady of the Bracelet Scholarship Program on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. in the A.A. Fredericks Auditorium. There is no admission charge. Five candidates will compete in the scholarship program, which is...
ALD celebrates Order of the Torch Award
Members of Northwestern State University’s Alpha Lambda Delta First Year Honor Society held a reception to celebrate chapter success in earning The Order of the Torch Award, the honor society’s highest award presented to the nation’s most outstanding chapter for the 2021-22 academic year. Chapters are only eligible for the award every four years and NSU’s chapter was previously named recipient in 2018.
Oct. 4 Living Library will focus on faith, spirituality
“Watson’s Living Library: Everyone Has A Story” at Northwestern State University will host its fifth panel discussion on faith, religion and spirituality beginning at 2 p.m. Tuesday Oct. 4 with representation of Baptist, Catholic, Full Gospel Baptist, Humanist, Jewish, Lutheran and Muslim perspectives. The discussion will take place...
Natchitoches Parish Fair
The Natchitoches Parish Fair kicks into full gear after the weekend of rodeo performances and the horse show on Sunday. Exhibitors with Home Entries in the blue exhibit building on Monday, September 26, 2022, from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm. Tuesday, September 27, 2022, is the Beebe Martin Memorial FFA...
Community leaders tour the Natchitoches Weyerhaeuser plant
Weyerhaeuser and the Chamber partnered to convene community leaders for a tour of the Weyerhaeuser Natchitoches plant. Weyerhaeuser hosted this tour to promote awareness of the extent of the production and economic impact that is generated by the Natchitoches facility. Weyerhaeuser employs over 200 people within the parish, and recently committed over $16 million in their Natchitoches location.
Notice of Death – September 28, 2022
Services are pending at Blanchard St. Denis Funeral Home of Natchitoches. Her family will receive friends for visitation on, Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 10 am at Calvary Baptist Church in Natchitoches, La. Services will start at 1 pm. Burial will follow at Calvary. Comilla Fisher Dupree. February 11, 1938...
RAPIDES AREA PLANNING COMMISSION: PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that Rapides Area Planning Commission intends to apply for a federal grant for operating assistance and/or capital assistance to provide Rural Public Transportation of a non-emergency, ambulatory nature for the FY 2023-2024 program year. The application for assistance is pursuant to the Non-Urbanized Area Formula Program of 49 CFR 5311. Services will generally be between 8:00 AM CST and 4:00 PM CST, Monday through Friday, in the areas encompassing Natchitoches and Grant Parish, Louisiana. Transit services are provided without regard to race, color, and national origin in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act.
District 5 dispatched to grass, woods fire
Natchitoches Parish Fire District 5 and LFA were dispatched to a grass and woods fire with structures in danger on Hwy. 1 south of Cypress on Sept. 26 at 2:39 pm. High winds made an unintentional fire extend quickly into a pasture and the area surrounding several buildings and farm equipment. NPFD 5 members protected the exposures and LFA used their heavy equipment to cut fire breaks to stop the fire extension and control the fire.
Update: Natchitoches Police identify second suspect for homicide on Saida Street
Update: Natchitoches Police identify second suspect for homicide on Saida Street. The Natchitoches Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating Kenny Wayne Smith Jr. (B/M, 27 y.o.a. of Natchitoches). An arrest warrant has been issued for Kenny Wayne Smith Jr. who is charged with Second Degree Murder...
RAPC Awarded Funds for Grant and Natchitoches Parish Rural Public Transportation Pilot Program
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) recently awarded the Rapides Area Planning Commission (RAPC) two grants to develop a short-term pilot program to begin a rural curb-to-curb demand response public transportation service in Grant and Natchitoches Parishes. Healthcare, social services, economic development, education, local governance agencies and community...
