kalb.com
New public safety, municipal complex coming to Pineville
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A new public safety and judicial complex is coming to Pineville. It will be the new home of the Pineville Police Department and the Pineville City Court. “It really is an investment on a corridor that is so important to downtown Pineville and downtown Alexandria,” explained...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
RAPC Awarded Funds for Grant and Natchitoches Parish Rural Public Transportation Pilot Program
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) recently awarded the Rapides Area Planning Commission (RAPC) two grants to develop a short-term pilot program to begin a rural curb-to-curb demand response public transportation service in Grant and Natchitoches Parishes. Healthcare, social services, economic development, education, local governance agencies and community...
klax-tv.com
Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall Gives State of the City Address
Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall gave his monthly state of the city address today. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey has this report. Mayor Jeff Hall held his state of the community address today at Bolton High School. The students submitted questions on a broad variety of topics. The mayor addressed...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Gauthier to be named Louisiana Tradition Bearer
Mestiza cultural authority Rhonda Gauthier will be named a Louisiana Tradition Bearer by the Louisiana Folklife Commission and honored at a ceremony Saturday, October 8 at 2 p.m. at the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and Northwest Louisiana History Museum at 800 Front Street in Natchitoches. Serving as a folklife ambassador for the Louisiana Folklife Commission, Dr. Shane Rasmussen, professor of English and director of the Louisiana Folklife Center at Northwestern State University, will talk with Gauthier about her lifetime spent preserving Louisiana’s traditional folklife. The event is free and open to the general public.
Town of Jonesboro burns houses as part of town beautification project
JONESBORO, La (KTVE/KARD) -The town of Jonesboro is trying to fight the blight as part of their town beautification project. They are doing this by using an interesting method of setting dilapidated houses ablaze. Leslie Thompson, the mayor of Jonesboro, gave insight into how they chose this method. “There are a lot of houses that […]
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Community leaders tour the Natchitoches Weyerhaeuser plant
Weyerhaeuser and the Chamber partnered to convene community leaders for a tour of the Weyerhaeuser Natchitoches plant. Weyerhaeuser hosted this tour to promote awareness of the extent of the production and economic impact that is generated by the Natchitoches facility. Weyerhaeuser employs over 200 people within the parish, and recently committed over $16 million in their Natchitoches location.
KNOE TV8
AT&T announces expansion of fiber internet services in Ouachita Parish
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - AT&T announced it’s expanding fiber internet services in Ouachita Parish. The company hosted ribbon cuttings in Monroe and West Monroe on Sept. 28 to celebrate the expansion. “Fiber is high-speed modern infrastructure that AT&T is building out, and it provides speeds of up to 5...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Pinnacle brings customer focus to Natchitoches store
It’s all about the location and the people for Anita Martin, the lead customer care representative for Pinnacle Propane in the state. Anita moved to Natchitoches from Southern Mississippi 12 years ago and fell in love. “It’s a really nice place to live and work,” she said. “There’s always...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Q&A: Policing in the City of Lights
Our Q&A Column is a way for us to highlight the interesting people within our community. This week we talked with the Chief of Police for the City of Natchitoches Police Department, Nikeo Collins. Why Were You Interested In Your Current Role in the Beginning?. I became interested in serving...
L'Observateur
Monroe & 2 others in Louisiana ranks among the poorest big cities in the country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
westcentralsbest.com
Discrimination Charges Filed Against Rapides Parish School Board
RAPIDES PARISH - On Monday, Sept. 26, two discrimination charges were filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission against the Rapides Parish School Board and the Louisiana Department of Education. The two charges stem from complaints made by two white teachers at Alexandria Middle Magnet School, claiming they have been...
GovExec.com
Watchdog Identifies Multiple Security Deficiencies at VA Medical Center in Louisiana
An audit conducted by the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Office of Inspector General identified multiple deficiencies in the information technology systems at the Alexandria VA Medical Center in Pineville, Louisiana, including uninstalled security patches and outdated operating systems that could place “critical systems at unnecessary risk of unauthorized access, alteration or destruction.”
westcentralsbest.com
Beware of Poisonous Weed
Natchitoches Parish, La - Randall Mallette and Chris Pearce, with Red River Research discovered several strands of perilla mint infesting pastures in Natchitoches Parish earlier this week. Perilla mint is a highly toxic square-stemmed broadleaf weed that kills livestock each year in Louisiana. Cattle, sheep, and horses are particularly susceptible to the weed. All parts of the plant are poisonous, but toxin is most prevalent in the flowers. Perilla mint are in full bloom throughout Louisiana right now. Hay containing the plants can be toxic as well. Clinical signs to look for in livestock that have consumed the weed include labored breathing, open mouth breathing, and death.
kalb.com
Authorities investigating burglary at Pineville storage business
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Authorities are investigating a burglary that occurred at A Plus Storage on La. 107 in Pineville on Sept. 7. Details provided by Crime Stoppers of Cenla reveal that a storage unit was broken into and a propane bottle, two propane fish cookers and some dishes, totaling $500 in value, were taken.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Parish Fair
The Natchitoches Parish Fair kicks into full gear after the weekend of rodeo performances and the horse show on Sunday. Exhibitors with Home Entries in the blue exhibit building on Monday, September 26, 2022, from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm. Tuesday, September 27, 2022, is the Beebe Martin Memorial FFA...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Notice of Death – September 28, 2022
Services are pending at Blanchard St. Denis Funeral Home of Natchitoches. Her family will receive friends for visitation on, Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 10 am at Calvary Baptist Church in Natchitoches, La. Services will start at 1 pm. Burial will follow at Calvary. Comilla Fisher Dupree. February 11, 1938...
KPLC TV
Beauregard Parish issues burn ban after debris fire burns 24 acres
Beauregard Parish, La. (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish officials issued a parish-wide burn ban Wednesday afternoon after multiple fires got out of control due to extremely dry conditions. “Be careful, whatever it is you have to burn or get rid of, it can wait a week or two, wait until we...
kalb.com
Tablet, internet service distribution at Paragon Casino Resort
The following has been provided by the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana and Paragon Casino Resort:. The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana and Paragon Casino Resort are encouraging Marksville neighbors to check their eligibility to qualify for a free LTE tablet and internet service through the Affordable Connectivity Program. Members of the...
kalb.com
APD: Bomb threat at Bolton High was a hoax
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - News Channel 5 learned of a possible bomb threat at Bolton High School on Tuesday morning. APD investigated the scene and determined it to be a hoax. Students were evacuated as a precaution but have now returned to their classes. The building was searched for any possible dangers and none were found.
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Missing Merryville Man
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Missing Merryville Man. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On September 25, 2022, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that it is attempting to locate 35-year-old Clifford Runnels of Merryville, Louisiana in regards to a missing person and welfare concern. According to authorities, Clifford...
