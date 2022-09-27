Read full article on original website
The US dollar's relentless advance sends China's foreign exchange reserves to the lowest since 2018
Data from the People's Bank of China showed reserves fell by the equivalent of $49.2 billion to $3.0549 trillion by the end of August. The State Administration of Foreign Exchange attributed the decline to lower asset prices as the dollar climbs. The US dollar index hit a fresh 20-year high,...
msn.com
‘We are in deep trouble’: Billionaire investor Druckenmiller believes Fed’s monetary tightening will push the economy into recession in 2023
Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller sees a “hard landing” for the U.S. economy by the end of 2023 as the Federal Reserve’s aggressive monetary tightening will result in a recession. “I will be stunned if we don’t have a recession in ‘23. I don’t know the timing but...
‘I did not expect markets to get so bad so fast’: Larry Summers predicts the pound will fall below parity with U.S. dollar, Euro
Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers thinks the pound might fall below parity with the dollar and the Euro. The plunge in the British pound, which fell to record lows on Monday, is surprising even the “very pessmistic” Larry Summers. “I did not expect markets to get so...
kitco.com
Metals traders: Watch for FOREX markets extra closely
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - The global foreign exchange market is in turmoil right during what can be the historically...
Cathie Wood Says Powell's 'Sledgehammer' To 'Slay' Inflation Way More Powerful Than Volcker's In 1980s: 'Fed Could Undermine Its Legacy'
Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Investment Management, has said the current U.S. monetary policy is significantly more restrictive than in the 1980s when, to kill inflation, former Federal Reserve Chair Paul Volcker had pushed the Fed funds rate up two-fold from 10% to 20%. In comparison, Jerome Powell and...
German lawmakers break Europe's silence on suspected Nord Stream pipeline saboteur to point the finger at Russia
Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over suspected sabotage of Nord Stream. The leaking Russia-to-Europe pipelines are spewing natural-gas into the Baltic Sea. The Kremlin said claims about Russia's involvement were "predictably stupid and absurd." Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over...
Decades-high inflation has triggered a 'reverse currency war' as a soaring dollar leaves central banks scrambling to catch up
A "reverse currency war" is breaking out amongst global central banks as they race to keep pace with a rapidly appreciating dollar. The Federal Reserve's torrid rate hikes — intended to suppress decades-high inflation — have been a major driver of the greenback gains. Japan has already moved...
‘The indicators are not looking good.’ World Trade Organization chief latest to warn a global recession is on the way
The WTO is the latest intergovernmental institution to join the chorus of warnings over a coming global recession. A number of coinciding crises are slowing global economic growth and threatening to tip the world into a recession, the World Trade Organization chief warned on Tuesday, making it the latest global institution to issue a dark forecast for the world economy.
CNBC
European markets close lower; sterling slumps to historic low against the dollar
European stocks ended a choppy day lower on Monday as investors continued to weigh the deteriorating economic outlook in the region. Concern for the global growth outlook has been increasing as inflation remains high and central banks resort to aggressive interest rate hikes to try to tame rising prices. Investors...
Recession odds just skyrocketed up to 80%, says former Reagan economist and hyperinflation expert
Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, pictured in 2008. Hanke believes there is an 80% chance of a U.S. recession. The persistence of high inflation—and the Fed’s increasingly bold moves to rein it in—have U.S. recession forecasts ticking up by the day, with more and more economists insisting a significant economic downturn is on the horizon.
Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says the ‘relentless appreciation of the dollar’ is terrible news for the global economy
Mohamed El-Erian, Chief Economic Adviser of Allianz appears on a segment of "Mornings With Maria" with Maria Bartiromo on the FOX Business Network at FOX Studios on April 29, 2016 in New York City. The British pound, like most major currencies other than the dollar, has been under siege throughout...
gcaptain.com
China Warns Waning Global Demand Is Top Threat to Trade
(Bloomberg) — Overseas demand for goods from China is weakening as the global economy slows, warned a senior Chinese commerce ministry official, though the country still expects foreign trade to grow in the second half of this year. “The slowdown in external demand is the biggest uncertainty faced by...
British pound slides to all-time low against the dollar
The pound is taking a pounding.The British currency has plunged, sliding against the U.S. dollar to touch an all-time low. It's a sign of the alarm in financial markets over new Prime Minister Liz Truss' emergency budget measures unveiled last week aimed at jump-starting the ailing economy.Investors are spooked by a sweeping package of tax cuts likely to cost tens of billions of pounds in extra government borrowing and amounts to a risky gamble to stave off a looming recession. Truss believes that tax cuts, especially for the wealthy, will encourage households to sock away more money, but that could...
