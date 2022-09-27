Read full article on original website
Related
Inclusion Of Covid-19 Reinfections Boosts Hawaii’s Weekly Case Count
Covid-19 reinfections now account for about 10% of the confirmed cases in Hawaii, health officials said Wednesday, as the state began including the backlogged repeat cases in its official count. The Department of Health reported 10,995 reinfections dating back to September 2020, raising its weekly count to 12,755. But the...
Hawaii LG Candidate Junior Tupa‘i Is Sounding A Lot More Like Duke Aiona
Seaula “Junior” Tupa‘i, the Hawaii Republican Party’s candidate for lieutenant governor, doesn’t think he and his running mate Duke Aiona have many differences. His past statements on social media, in news interviews and other forums might indicate otherwise. Judging by those alone, Tupa‘i is a pro-life, pro-gun activist and election denier who disagrees with government mandates during the pandemic.
Corey Rosenlee, House District 39: Let’s Renew Our Commitment To Public Schools
The oft used sentiments that our children are our future and that we have to invest in our keiki too often ring hollow in Hawaii. Hawaii ranks last in the nation in 3- and 4-year-olds attending prekindergarten, last in the nation in the percentage of our taxation that goes to our public schools, last in the nation in students’ participation in free breakfast at our public schools.
Candidate Q&A: State House District 46 — John Miller
Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Nov. 8 General Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from John Miller, Republican candidate for state House District 46, which includes Waipio Acres,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Candidate Q&A — State House District 46 — Amy Perruso
Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Nov. 8 General Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Amy Perruso, Democratic candidate for state House District 46, which includes Waipio Acres,...
Rising Prices, Increasing Poverty, Slowing Job Growth: Hawaii’s Economy Faces Grim Times
When Oahu residents open their electric bills in October, they could be in for the latest in a long series of unpleasant surprises. The average bill is expected to be up 4%, or about $9 per household – following a yearlong rise that already has people complaining. Few things...
Schools Are Harnessing Solar Power In Record Numbers
Editor’s note: This story was originally published by Grist, written by reporter Joseph Winters. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. In 2014, two solar energy groups published a report finding that only about 3,750 U.S. schools — out of a total of roughly 130,000 — were generating electricity from solar panels. But that number is on the rise.
Former TV Anchor And Longtime Activist Face Off In Rural Oahu Senate Race
Gil Riviere and Brenton Awa live about as far apart as political opponents can get on Oahu. Riviere, an incumbent Democrat, has a home in Waialua, about 40 miles away from where Awa, a Republican, lives in Kaneohe. The Senate district they are competing for is the largest on Oahu....
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘You Need A Warrant!’: Hawaii’s Dubious Practice Of Taking Children Without A Court Order
One evening in November 2020, Jennifer Chapman’s estranged husband called the Hawaii government agency in charge of protecting children to report that she was using methamphetamines and unable to care for her infant, then nearly 2 months old. Child Welfare Services called Honolulu Police Department dispatch to ask for...
Duke Aiona Is Running For Governor Again. Will This Time Be Any Different?
Former Lt. Gov. Duke Aiona is making his third run for governor at a time when corruption and scandal have punctured the political armor that normally protects Democrats in Hawaii. But it won’t be easy for him to capitalize on this moment. His pitch is simple, and it has...
A Tale Of 2 Monarchies: Queen Elizabeth’s Death Stirs Up Mixed Feelings In Hawaii
Dressed in all black, Native Hawaiian fashion designer Micah Kamohoalii stood alongside his models for four hours on the streets of London. Feathered capes adorned their shoulders, and several feathered staffs towered over a vast crowd awaiting Queen Elizabeth II to be put to rest. When the queen’s coffin arrived,...
The Return Of Japanese Visitors May Be Just In Time To Save Hawaii’s Economy
The flagging U.S. economy will dampen Hawaii’s economic recovery as inflation and high interest rates erode consumer buying power, University of Hawaii economists predict in a sobering economic forecast released Friday. But there’s one continuing cause for optimism, according to the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization. The rebounding...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Remembering Big Wind’s Big Fail On Lanai
Kirstin Downey’s recent article (“The Struggle Over Towering Wind Farms Is At The Center Of A Honolulu City Council Debate,” Sept. 21) rightly highlights the Kahuku community’s critical role in helping to inform public opinion regarding the negative community impacts of industrial wind power plants. She...
Hawaii Gov. Ige Wants To Build New Aloha Stadium ‘As Quickly As Possible’
Gov. David Ige wants to speed up construction of a new Aloha Stadium in Halawa by scrapping a complex public-private partnership in favor of a more streamlined process aimed at building the new stadium. Ige committed to completing the stadium during an appearance on the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s “Spotlight Hawaii” program...
Candidate Q&A: Lieutenant Governor — Seaula Tupa’i
Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Nov. 8 General Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Seaula Tupa’i, Republican candidate for lieutenant governor. His opponent is Democrat Sylvia Luke....
Maui Voters To Decide If County Should Operate As A Bilingual Government
Voters in Maui County will soon decide the fate of a sweeping proposal to facilitate a bilingual local government. The measure would require the county to issue all official notices in English and Hawaiian, the endangered language of Hawaii’s native people that, after generations of decline, is experiencing a revival.
Nevada Man Accused Of 1972 Hawaii Killing Is Fighting Extradition
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A former deputy Nevada attorney general accused of a 1972 killing in Honolulu told a Reno judge Wednesday he wants to fight extradition to Hawaii because he believes his constitutional rights were violated when he was arrested last week. Tudor Chirila, 77, said he was...
Gun Ownership Lessons For Hawaii From Missouri
Have you ever wondered what a Hawaii with more guns in more places might look like?. The recent U.S. Supreme Court decision protecting the “right to keep and bear arms in public for self-defense” has forced the Honolulu Police Department to begin changing permit procedures for carrying guns in public.
A New Sense Of Urgency Is Driving Nonprofits To Grow More Local Food In Hawaii
The land isn’t much to look at yet: A large swath of former sugar cane fields on the edge of downtown Hilo, next to a cemetery. But if Hawaii island’s largest food bank has its way, in coming years the nearly 25-acre property that it purchased last year will play a big role in addressing food security on the island.
Ex-Hawaii Contractor Pleads Guilty To Making Illegal Donations To US Sen. Susan Collins
Former Hawaii defense contractor Martin Kao pleaded guilty to conspiracy and other charges Tuesday in federal court for funneling nearly $200,000 in illegal campaign contributions to political action committees supporting Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins in her 2020 bid for reelection. It was his second guilty plea this month. The...
Honolulu Civil Beat
Honolulu, HI
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Honolulu Civil Beat is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt news organization dedicated to cultivating an informed body of citizens, all striving to make Hawaii a better place to live.https://www.civilbeat.org/
Comments / 0