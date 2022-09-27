ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Honolulu Civil Beat

Hawaii LG Candidate Junior Tupa‘i Is Sounding A Lot More Like Duke Aiona

Seaula “Junior” Tupa‘i, the Hawaii Republican Party’s candidate for lieutenant governor, doesn’t think he and his running mate Duke Aiona have many differences. His past statements on social media, in news interviews and other forums might indicate otherwise. Judging by those alone, Tupa‘i is a pro-life, pro-gun activist and election denier who disagrees with government mandates during the pandemic.
HAWAII STATE
Corey Rosenlee, House District 39: Let’s Renew Our Commitment To Public Schools

The oft used sentiments that our children are our future and that we have to invest in our keiki too often ring hollow in Hawaii. Hawaii ranks last in the nation in 3- and 4-year-olds attending prekindergarten, last in the nation in the percentage of our taxation that goes to our public schools, last in the nation in students’ participation in free breakfast at our public schools.
HAWAII STATE
Candidate Q&A: State House District 46 — John Miller

Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Nov. 8 General Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from John Miller, Republican candidate for state House District 46, which includes Waipio Acres,...
HAWAII STATE
Schools Are Harnessing Solar Power In Record Numbers

Editor’s note: This story was originally published by Grist, written by reporter Joseph Winters. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. In 2014, two solar energy groups published a report finding that only about 3,750 U.S. schools — out of a total of roughly 130,000 — were generating electricity from solar panels. But that number is on the rise.
HAWAII STATE
Remembering Big Wind’s Big Fail On Lanai

Kirstin Downey’s recent article (“The Struggle Over Towering Wind Farms Is At The Center Of A Honolulu City Council Debate,” Sept. 21) rightly highlights the Kahuku community’s critical role in helping to inform public opinion regarding the negative community impacts of industrial wind power plants. She...
KAHUKU, HI
Candidate Q&A: Lieutenant Governor — Seaula Tupa’i

Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Nov. 8 General Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Seaula Tupa’i, Republican candidate for lieutenant governor. His opponent is Democrat Sylvia Luke....
HAWAII STATE
Gun Ownership Lessons For Hawaii From Missouri

Have you ever wondered what a Hawaii with more guns in more places might look like?. The recent U.S. Supreme Court decision protecting the “right to keep and bear arms in public for self-defense” has forced the Honolulu Police Department to begin changing permit procedures for carrying guns in public.
HAWAII STATE
