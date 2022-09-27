The Knox Board of Public Works will have an update about the 18 South Main Street fire from this past June during their meeting today. The finalization of the Moose Lodge demolition is on the agenda. A certificate of completion is on the agenda as well as the K-IRPC invoice of the demolition. The approval of a new hire at the police department and an update from JW Hicks will be discussed.

KNOX, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO