Read full article on original website
Related
wkvi.com
City of Knox Budget Adopted
The Knox City Council adopted the 2023 budget during their meeting Tuesday night. The council held a public hearing on the proposed budget on September 13. At that meeting, the council opened the floor for public comment with no comments made. According to the notice on the Indiana Gateway website,...
wkvi.com
Knox Community School Board Holds Public Hearing on Proposed 2023 Budget
The Knox Community School Board opened a public hearing last week to take comments on the proposed 2023 budget. According to the budget notice on Indiana Gateway, the corporation’s total advertised budget is $21,218,632, with a Rainy Day fund at about $978,000, Debt Service at $2.3 million, Education Fund at $12.8 million and Operations Fund at about $4.9 million.
wkvi.com
Knox Board of Public Works to Meet Today
The Knox Board of Public Works will have an update about the 18 South Main Street fire from this past June during their meeting today. The finalization of the Moose Lodge demolition is on the agenda. A certificate of completion is on the agenda as well as the K-IRPC invoice of the demolition. The approval of a new hire at the police department and an update from JW Hicks will be discussed.
wkvi.com
City of Knox Hiring Structural Engineer to Look at Building
The Knox Board of Public Works gave an update on the 18 South Main Street Fire during their meeting Wednesday morning. In a previous meeting, the Director of Building, Planning and Code Compliance Kenny Pfost said the building was a total loss. At that time, Pfost said he sent out a code enforcement with letters in order to demolish the building due to it being a hazard.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wkvi.com
Food Distribution Events Scheduled in Starke County
The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will be in Starke County on Wednesday and Thursday this week for food distribution events. The first distribution event is Wednesday, September 28 from 10 a.m. to noon CT at the James R. Hardesty Hamlet-Davis Township Fire Station and Community Center at 15 W. Indiana Ave. in Hamlet. This event is sponsored by the Hardesty Memorial Endowment Fund through the Starke County Community Foundation.
wkvi.com
Court Dates to be Scheduled for Two Former Starke County Sheriff’s Department Detectives Indicted on Charges
Court dates have yet to be set for two former Starke County Sheriff’s Department detectives indicted on charges. Adam Gray, 50, of Knox, and Don Ferguson, 54, of South Bend, were indicted on several charges following a lengthy investigation by the Indiana State Police Criminal Investigation Division Lowell Post.
wkvi.com
Local Business Celebrates 60 Years
Kersting’s Cycle Center is celebrating its 60th anniversary. A full-day celebration is scheduled for Saturday, October 8. The public is invited as there will be a variety of activities, food and entertainment for all ages. Kersting’s World of Motorcycles Museum will be open for visitors to view vintage motorcycles, antique automobiles and the entire 60-year history of the dealership.
wkvi.com
David S. Noble
Funeral services for David S. Noble, 51, of Grovertown, will be Friday, September 30 at 11 a.m. ET at the Rannells Funeral Home Koontz Lake Chapel, with visitation there Thursday, September 29 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET, and one hour prior to services on Friday. Memorial contributions may be given to the family.
Comments / 0