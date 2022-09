Join hosts Allen Halas, Patrick Carroll and Omar Beckom each week for the latest in underground hip hop, from the Breaking And Entering world headquarters in Milwaukee, WI. Today, Allen and Omar are back once again to hold it down, talking all about the Rolling Loud madness, The Week In Kanye, and Patrick makes a guest appearance from the window outside Allen’s house. Plus we talk to Ndiloma about his “9 To 5” project. Don’t miss it!

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 10 HOURS AGO