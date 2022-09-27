Read full article on original website
Related
CNN cuts from coverage of Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act speech as Dow plummets: 'Hard to be celebratory'
On a Tuesday episode of CNN Newsroom With Alisyn Camerota and Victor Blackwell, the hosts observed that Biden’s speech touting the success of the Inflation Reduction Act was poorly timed, noting the simultaneous collapse of the stock market. Earlier in the day, the latest consumer price index report was...
‘Whopper’ of a Recession in 2023: Prominent Economist Predicts Major Fallout – and He’s Not Alone
With another substantial federal interest rate hike likely coming in mid-September and as higher inflation fears continue to mount, a respected American economist is predicting a "whopper" of a...
Inflation Stimulus Checks 2022: Update
2022 has produced an intense level of inflation that was unseen in the United States for over 40 years. The price of gas, food, and rent prices have increased drastically following the coronavirus lockdowns and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Ted Cruz Jokes Floridians Don't 'Have to Worry' About Floods Thanks to Dems
Cruz's tweet was in response to a clip of Senator Amy Klobuchar saying that Hurricane Ian is a reason why voters should back Democrats in the midterms.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Buttigieg confronted on 'erroneously named’ Inflation Reduction Act, celebration amid high prices
CNBC host Joe Kernen pressed U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on the White House's celebration of the Inflation Reduction Act as well as its rhetoric about the legislation during an interview on "Squawk Box" Friday. Last Tuesday, the Biden administration held a celebration of the Inflation Reduction Act on White...
FOXBusiness
Bank of America again warns of 'recession shock' as Fed doubles down on inflation fight
Bank of America is once again warning of a coming recession jolt after the Federal Reserve pledged to "forcefully" fight record-high inflation, even if means slowing the economy. In a Friday analyst note, strategists led by Michael Hartnett predicted a "fast inflation shock, slow recession shock" as the economy continues...
The Fed just confirmed that its self-induced ‘growth recession’ could put more than a million Americans out of work
New projections from the Federal Reserve show unemployment climbing to 4.4% in 2023. If proven correct, that would mean around 1.5 million more Americans would go unemployed by the end of next year. The inflation fight will be painful, but letting prices surge would bring "far greater pain," Fed Chair...
Why you should be (mostly) happy about inflation—and really worried about something else in the economy, Brad DeLong says
Not only are you paying more for stuff than a year ago, but the consistently higher-than-expected readings in the Consumer Price Index continue to devastate the stock market, sending the S&P 500 down over 1,000 points on Tuesday, its worst day since June 2020. One of America’s top financial historians...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bank of America says the ‘inflation genie is out of the bottle’ and it could take years for it to go down again
In case anyone thought that sky-high inflation would be easy to control this year, Bank of America has some bad news for you. “The inflation genie is out of the bottle,” researchers at the bank wrote in a Wednesday research note, adding that it could be a long time before it goes back to normal.
The Fed's latest rate hike: five ways Americans may feel the pain
Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Wednesday delivered its third straight 75-basis point interest rate hike in its campaign to drive borrowing costs high enough to bring down 40-year high inflation.
The US economy could be grappling with deflation in the next 6 months, and the Fed could be forced to pivot in the face of demand destruction, ARK Invest's Cathie Wood says
The US economy could be grappling with deflation in the next six months, Cathie Wood said Tuesday. She warned the Fed could be underestimating demand destruction, meaning future rate hikes won't be necessary. That could lead the central bank to pivoting from its rate hike policy soon. The US economy...
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the Fed's rate hike campaign is so extreme that recession risk is much higher than risk of the central bank 'waffling' on inflation
The Fed runs a higher risk of sparking a recession than falling behind on inflation, according to Jeremy Siegel. Markets are now expecting a fed-funds rate of 4.75% in May of next year. That could be overkill, as inflation will continue to fall, Siegel warned. The debate over whether the...
The Jewish Press
Redistributing Wealth, NOT Fighting Inflation
Biden threw a party to celebrate the Inflation Reduction Act on the White House South Lawn even as the latest figures showed that core inflation has continued to rise. Grocery prices had the steepest increase since 1979. Rent prices shot up again and medical costs are escalating. Even the most...
The Fed is oversteering on inflation–every signal suggests it’s already cooling
Fed Chairman Jay Powell’s newest pledge to continue higher, “restrictive” rate hikes for longer has already drawn a wide range of responses. Critics of Fed policy such as Wharton’s Jeremy Siegel say the Fed is making “one of its worst mistakes” by overtightening into a hard landing, while on the other side, supporters such as former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers argue that the Fed’s credibility and future inflation expectations anchoring are at stake if the Fed takes its pedal off the metal too quickly.
Fed orders another super-sized interest rate hike as it battles stubborn inflation
The Federal Reserve ordered another super-sized jump in interest rates today, and signaled that additional rate hikes are likely in the coming months, as it tries to put the brakes on runaway prices. The central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 0.75 percentage points Wednesday, matching hikes in June...
Amazon Unveils New $1 Billion Wage Hike Plan, Adding to Fed Inflation Headache
Amazon (AMZN) shares moved lower Thursday, alongside declines for many other big-tech names, after the world's largest online retailer unveiled pay increases for warehouse and transportation workers. Amazon said employees would earn between $16 and $26 per hour, with average starting salaries rising by $1, to $19 per hour, as...
US economy drops at 0.6% annual rate from April through June
Battered by surging consumer prices and rising interest rates, the U.S. economy shrank at a 0.6% annual rate from April through June, the government announced Thursday, unchanged from its previous second-quarter estimate.It marked the second consecutive quarter of economic contraction, one informal rule of thumb for a recession. Most economists, citing a strong and resilient American job market, believe the world's biggest economy is not yet in a downturn. But they worry that it might be headed for one as the Federal Reserve ratchets up interest rates to combat inflation.Consumer spending grew at a 2% annual rate, but that...
Trump country labor markets faring better in the Biden economy, report finds
The places where Donald Trump won in the 2020 election are collectively seeing stronger labor markets in the Biden economy, according to a new report from the Economic Innovation Group. Why it matters: Beyond the political irony, the last couple of years have seen a boom in the counties that...
Comments / 0