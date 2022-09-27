ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Dayana Sabatin

Inflation Stimulus Checks 2022: Update

2022 has produced an intense level of inflation that was unseen in the United States for over 40 years. The price of gas, food, and rent prices have increased drastically following the coronavirus lockdowns and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
