Read full article on original website
Related
foxwilmington.com
Local governments in southeastern North Carolina prepare for Tropical Storm Ian
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Counties and communities in southeastern North Carolina have released information to help residents prepare for the potential impacts of Tropical Storm Ian. Authorities throughout southeastern N.C. ask families to prepare ahead of the storm’s arrival. Creating a family communication plan, an emergency kit and checking...
foxwilmington.com
Wilmington Boat Show to occur this weekend
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – JBM & Associates announced that the Wilmington Boat Show will be held Sept. 30 – Oct. 2 inside the Wilmington Convention Center at 10 Convention Center Drive, Wilmington. Per the announcement, the show will be held during the following times:. Friday, September 30: Noon...
foxwilmington.com
All-way stops to be added to three intersections in Brunswick County
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation plans to add three all-way stops to intersections in Brunswick County in October. Per the NCDOT, all-way stops will be added at the following intersections:. October 3: Stanley Road and Grove Road. October 17: Gilbert Road and Benton Road.
foxwilmington.com
Burgaw to host ribbon cutting ceremony for new basketball, volleyball courts
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) – The Town of Burgaw has announced a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new basketball and volleyball courts at Rotary Park. Per the announcement, the ceremony will take place on Sept. 28 at 102 Industrial Park. As of this time, it is scheduled to begin at 12:00 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxwilmington.com
Local school district discusses possible changes to 2022-2023 calendar
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Discussion on changing New Hanover County School’s 2022-2023 calendar continued Wednesday night. The calendar committee, made up of educators, students, and district leaders, talked about the pros and cons of making a change a month into the school year. As the calendar stands, students...
foxwilmington.com
Neighbors fear for own safety after recent shootings
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Recent gun violence in Port City has neighbors on edge as five teenagers face charges and two families grieve for their children. Saturday night, police responded to shots fired on Anderson Street near the Rankin Street intersection. A 17-year-old was hurt and ultimately died of his injuries. Another 17-year-old was arrested and charged with his murder.
foxwilmington.com
Sheriff: “I’m sick of these black bastards…. Every black that I know, you need to fire him…”
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – On one end of the phone was Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene. On the other was then-Captain Jason Soles, who had just been tapped to lead the Sheriff’s Office while elections officials investigated a complaint questioning whether Greene was eligible to serve as sheriff.
foxwilmington.com
Young Woman’s Body Discovered in Man’s Car After Traffic Accident in North Carolina: Authorities
A woman’s body was found inside a North Carolina man’s car during the investigation of a traffic accident, according to reports. The Wilmington Police Department stated that the body was found after Zakreigh Baker, 27, rear-ended another vehicle that was parked at a stoplight, according to local outlet WWAY News.
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxwilmington.com
Cape Fear Foodie: Caprice bistro
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – As the calendar slips from September to October, and the seasons change from summer to fall, it would seem like the perfect opportunity for me to feature a local German restaurant with all of the Oktoberfest celebrations taking place. That’s to come next week, but for now why don’t we focus on Germany’s neighbor to the southwest…France.
foxwilmington.com
Murder trial for man accused of stabbing Wilmington woman to death in 2019 underway
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The murder trial for Andrew Boynton, the man accused of stabbing Kimberly Bland to death in 2019, began Monday in New Hanover County. Investigators found Bland dead in the apartment she shared with Boynton along Randall Parkway. Officers had originally checked her apartment after receiving a missing person’s report.
foxwilmington.com
Malmo Loop Road development returns to planning board with 912 more housing units
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) – Leland and Brunswick County have gone back and forth with developers for the past few months around the land near the intersection of Malmo Loop Road and Highway 74/76. Though the Brunswick County Board of Commissioners struck down a development on the south side of Malmo Loop, plans for the north side continue via an annexation request with the Leland Planning Board.
foxwilmington.com
Woman dies after early-morning car crash
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A woman died on the scene of a car crash at around 3 a.m. on Monday, September 26. Per a Wilmington Police Department release, one of their units responded to a crash involving one car near Pine Grove/Masonboro Loop Road, and a woman died on the scene. Their traffic unit is investigating the crash.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxwilmington.com
Some Amazon Prime customers upset with lack of 2-day shipping in Wilmington area
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Amazon Prime members in Wilmington are taking to the internet to try and find out what’s going on with one of the biggest benefits the retail giant offers: two-day shipping. With a price tag of roughly $19 a month or $140 annually if purchased...
foxwilmington.com
Woman’s body found in man’s car after traffic accident
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Investigators found a woman’s body inside a man’s car after he caused a traffic accident at North Kerr Avenue on September 20. Wilmington Police Department stated that the body was found after Zakreigh Baker, 27, rear-ended another vehicle that was parked at a stoplight.
Comments / 0