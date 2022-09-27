ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kure Beach, NC

foxwilmington.com

Local governments in southeastern North Carolina prepare for Tropical Storm Ian

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Counties and communities in southeastern North Carolina have released information to help residents prepare for the potential impacts of Tropical Storm Ian. Authorities throughout southeastern N.C. ask families to prepare ahead of the storm’s arrival. Creating a family communication plan, an emergency kit and checking...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Wilmington Boat Show to occur this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – JBM & Associates announced that the Wilmington Boat Show will be held Sept. 30 – Oct. 2 inside the Wilmington Convention Center at 10 Convention Center Drive, Wilmington. Per the announcement, the show will be held during the following times:. Friday, September 30: Noon...
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

All-way stops to be added to three intersections in Brunswick County

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation plans to add three all-way stops to intersections in Brunswick County in October. Per the NCDOT, all-way stops will be added at the following intersections:. October 3: Stanley Road and Grove Road. October 17: Gilbert Road and Benton Road.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Local school district discusses possible changes to 2022-2023 calendar

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Discussion on changing New Hanover County School’s 2022-2023 calendar continued Wednesday night. The calendar committee, made up of educators, students, and district leaders, talked about the pros and cons of making a change a month into the school year. As the calendar stands, students...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Neighbors fear for own safety after recent shootings

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Recent gun violence in Port City has neighbors on edge as five teenagers face charges and two families grieve for their children. Saturday night, police responded to shots fired on Anderson Street near the Rankin Street intersection. A 17-year-old was hurt and ultimately died of his injuries. Another 17-year-old was arrested and charged with his murder.
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Cape Fear Foodie: Caprice bistro

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – As the calendar slips from September to October, and the seasons change from summer to fall, it would seem like the perfect opportunity for me to feature a local German restaurant with all of the Oktoberfest celebrations taking place. That’s to come next week, but for now why don’t we focus on Germany’s neighbor to the southwest…France.
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Murder trial for man accused of stabbing Wilmington woman to death in 2019 underway

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The murder trial for Andrew Boynton, the man accused of stabbing Kimberly Bland to death in 2019, began Monday in New Hanover County. Investigators found Bland dead in the apartment she shared with Boynton along Randall Parkway. Officers had originally checked her apartment after receiving a missing person’s report.
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Malmo Loop Road development returns to planning board with 912 more housing units

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) – Leland and Brunswick County have gone back and forth with developers for the past few months around the land near the intersection of Malmo Loop Road and Highway 74/76. Though the Brunswick County Board of Commissioners struck down a development on the south side of Malmo Loop, plans for the north side continue via an annexation request with the Leland Planning Board.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Woman dies after early-morning car crash

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A woman died on the scene of a car crash at around 3 a.m. on Monday, September 26. Per a Wilmington Police Department release, one of their units responded to a crash involving one car near Pine Grove/Masonboro Loop Road, and a woman died on the scene. Their traffic unit is investigating the crash.
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Woman’s body found in man’s car after traffic accident

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Investigators found a woman’s body inside a man’s car after he caused a traffic accident at North Kerr Avenue on September 20. Wilmington Police Department stated that the body was found after Zakreigh Baker, 27, rear-ended another vehicle that was parked at a stoplight.
WILMINGTON, NC

