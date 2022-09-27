Read full article on original website
Simon Cowell Confesses Jennifer Hudson’s ‘American Idol’ Elimination “Wasn’t Your Fault,” Blames Barry Manilow Song
After making her name on Simon Cowell’s show nearly 20 years ago, Jennifer Hudson had the notorious judge of all judges guest star on the first taping of her new talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, where they reflected on the night she was eliminated from American Idol. Cowell...
Kelly Clarkson Shuts Down Jennifer Hudson Feud Rumor: “Don’t Like How People Pit Us Against Each Other”
Kelly Clarkson may be filling Ellen DeGeneres‘ plum broadcast time slot, but she’s also facing fresh competition in the daytime talk show space. Clarkson, who is preparing to debut Season 4 of The Kelly Clarkson Show, will be joined in the daytime TV sphere by another American Idol alum, Jennifer Hudson. Hudson, who competed on Idol in 2004 and placed as a finalist in the third season of the series, is launching her own talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, this month. Ahead of the series’ premiere, Clarkson shut down any rumors of bad blood between herself and Hudson, sharing nothing but support...
The First Week of Jennifer Hudson’s Talk Show Was a Bonkers Blast
There was a moment in the first 10 minutes of the premiere episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show where I, skeptically watching from my bed, started clapping. And not just clapping, but some good old hooting and hollering as well. Sitting on her set’s large sectional couch, Jennifer grabs a fuzzy pink blanket from behind her, drapes it across her lap, and continues to talk. There I was, sitting under my duvet with a second blanket around my shoulders and wrapped around my entire comically large noggin, feeling more seen than I ever had in my entire life.Jennifer Hudson prioritizes...
'The Voice': Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Are Ready to Adopt 15-Year-Old Brayden Lape
Tuesday's Blind Auditions on The Voice had coaches Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani ready to adopt a 15-year-old singer!. Michigan native Brayden Lape took the stage -- with his proud real-life family waiting in the wings -- for an impressive performance of Niall Horan's "This Town" that had Camila Cabello urging Blake to turn his chair. "He's gonna win those young girls over, I'm telling you!" she insisted.
‘The Voice’: Gwen Stefani Reveals Heartwarming ‘Secret’ About Blake Shelton in BTS Video
Blake Shelton is adored by many. His fans, the musicians he coaches on The Voice, and, of course, his family, all sing the country icon’s praises. And according to his wife, Gwen Stefani, this is for good reason. In a recent behind-the-scenes video shared to both Stefani’s and The...
Kelly Clarkson Stuns On Magazine Cover After Embracing Newfound Independence
Kelly Clarkson has had quite the year. The American Idol alum is putting her public divorce behind her and is celebrating her transition into hosting one of the most coveted time slots in daytime television. In a recent cover story, the "Since You Been Gone" singer looked radiant while wearing a black leather jacket, dress and high-heeled boots. During her interview, she opened up about her newfound job as a talk show host and using music to heal from her breakup. The songstress is preparing to walk in the footsteps of television legends such as Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres...
Kristin Chenoweth Weighs in With One-Word Response to Brittany Aldean-Maren Morris Feud
The aftermath of Brittany Aldean’s Instagram post in which she thanked her parents for “not changing” her gender when she was in her “tomboy phase” continues to rage on days after the original post. Now even more famous names are speaking out, weighing in on the subject. Among these famous faces is singer and actress Kristin Chenoweth who responded to the drama with a very short but powerful message.
Blake Shelton Welcomes Wife Gwen Stefani to Grand Ole Opry Stage for the First Time: VIDEO
Country music star Blake Shelton welcomed his wife Gwen Stefani to the Grand Ole Opry. It was Stefani’s first time ever on the stage. Shelton and Stefani met while they were both judges on the popular singing competition show The Voice. They have since been in a committed relationship and got married last year. Shelton was introducing the newest winner of The Voice, Todd Tilghman, for his Grand Ole Opry debut. Shelton then returned to the stage to perform his latest single, “No Body.”
Talking With Tami
Wardrobe Breakdown: Gwen Stefani On ‘The Voice’ The Blind Auditions Season Premiere
On last night season 22 premiere of The Voice, Country Singer Blake Shelton, who’s also a returning judge, threw a bit of shade at his wife Gwen Stefani’s fashion choices, gasp!!!! How dare he talk crap about one of my favorite fashionistas! I thought I liked this dude but hmm lol! It was all in fun though but Blake said, “Gwen‘s hoodie is proof to me that I don’t understand fashion because it looks like a hoodie that has tape down the sleeves with writing on the tape. And because Gwen Stefani is handing it to people, it automatically makes it cool,” he said.He was referring to all the other teammates passing out fun gifts to each other lol.
King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes
According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
The Voice’s Gwen Stefani Reveals What She First Thought Of Blake Shelton’s Country Twang
Gwen Stefani made a hilarious admission on The Voice about what she first thought of husband Blake Shelton's country twang.
Miley Cyrus Reportedly Has Falling Out With Billy Ray Cyrus After Divorce From Her Mom
Miley Cyrus is no longer speaking to her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, because of how he’s handling his ongoing divorce from Miley’s mother, Tish. The Country music star and Tish announced their separation in April. And, according to The Sun, the former Hannah Montana duo has since begun feuding to the point of unfollowing each other on social media.
Gwen Stefani Reveals ‘Dream’ Duet She’d Love to Perform With Blake Shelton
Pop star Gwen Stefani and country star Blake Shelton are an iconic couple. Stefani recently shared what song she would love to duet with her husband. The couple met while they were both judges on the singing competition show, The Voice. The show is currently in the audition stage of the season, and a husband-and-wife singing duo appeared on the show. The duo, The Dryes, sang “Islands in the Stream,” the country song by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers.
Maroon 5 Announces Las Vegas Residency Amid Adam Levine Cheating Scandal
Adam Levine isn't letting controversy derail his career plans. Maroon 5 is headed to Las Vegas for a brand-new residency in early 2023, the band announced on Tuesday. M5LV The Residency is set to kick off on Friday, March 24 at Dolby Live at Park MGM, with 16 dates planned through August. Tickets go on sale to the public on Monday, Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. PT, following select pre-sale opportunities later this month. See the complete list of performance dates here.
Jim Gaffigan Joins Steven Soderbergh’s ‘Full Circle’ HBO Max Limited Series
Jim Gaffigan has joined the cast of the HBO Max limited series Full Circle, from director Steven Soderbergh and writer Ed Solomon. He joins prevously announced cast Zazie Beetz, Claire Danes, Timothy Olyphant, Dennis Quaid, Jharrel Jerome, Sheyi Cole and CCH Pounder. Soderbergh will direct all six episodes of the series and serve as executive producer, with Solomon as writer and executive producer. Casey Silver is also an executive producer. The trio reteams after working together on the 2021 HBO Max film No Sudden Move. In Full Circle, an investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures...
‘American Idol’ Starts Production on Season 21 — First Look at Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie & Ryan Seacrest
American Idol is coming back for Season 6 on ABC (its 21st season overall) with judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie joined by longtime host and Emmy-winning producer Ryan Seacrest. Judge city auditions kicked off in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, September 25, the network announced. They also...
Harry Connick Jr., Meghan Trainor Announced as 2023 ‘Australian Idol’ Judges
Former American Idol judge Harry Connick Jr. is now heading to Australian Idol to join the panel for the upcoming 2023 season, the first in 14 years. He’ll be joined by Meghan Trainor, who also has experience judging talent shows. Harry Connick Jr., Meghan Trainor Join Australian Idol. Connick...
