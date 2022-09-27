ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri House to Consider Tax Cut Package Today (Thursday)

(MISSOURINET) – Back to the Missouri Legislature’s special session on an income tax cut plan. The House of Representatives is considering a Senate package today (Thursday) – with changes – that would gradually cut the income tax rate from the current 5.3-percent to 4.8-percent – if Missouri makes enough money. The plan also includes adoption tax credits and reduces the tax on feminine hygiene products as well as diapers. House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith, of Carthage, successfully added a piece that would eventually eliminate the corporate income tax rate.
