Deaf Smith County Needs More Employees to Open New Jail
Deaf Smith County has a brand new facility. The new facility is the Deaf Smith County Jail. However, it isn't open or in use yet. Let's talk about a little bit of history. The original jail was opened in 1959. It was expanded in 1974 and expanded again in 1986. The old jail was still outfitted with the doors and bars that still roll. This means with that system, you pick the cell doors you want to open, then grab a big roller that rotates a chain to open those selected doors. Most modern jails use electronic doors.
WT Police release more information on Wednesday incident
Update (5:12 p.m.) Officials with the West Texas A&M University Police Department released more information regarding Wednesday afternoon’s incident on its Canyon campus via its Facebook page. Officials with the department said they were made aware of an incident “involving a student making threatening comments to other students.” The statement, according to the post, constituted […]
The Mystery Surrounding Tri’s Marketplace in Amarillo
Driving down Washington Street the other day I noticed the parking lot at Tri's Marketplace was empty. Not something I expected to see. They had a Grand Opening just back in November of 2020. Do you remember back in 2020 when a lot of people were shutting down? Tri's Marketplace...
Texas deputies involved in local fair shooting ‘no-billed’ by grand jury
Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety told MyHighPlains.com Wednesday that all three deputies involved in the recent shooting at the Tri-State Fair were no-billed by a Potter County Grand Jury.
Person of interest in custody in Tulia after after terroristic threat made at WT
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities said a person of interest is in custody in Tulia after a terroristic threat was made. Tulia Police Department confirmed Wednesday afternoon the person is in custody. This comes after West Texas A&M University confirmed there is no threat to the WT Campus. According to...
Authorities seize 100,000 fentanyl pills valued at $1.5 million in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities seized 100,000 fentanyl pills on Monday in Amarillo. Amarillo Police Department said yesterday, its Narcotics Unit and the DEA Amarillo office conducted an investigation leading to the seizure. The pills were disguised as M30 prescription pills, which are oxycodone hydrochloride, and weighed 24.4 pounds. The...
Hereford police looking for identity of man shooting multiple rounds near Hereford Calle
HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The Hereford Police Department needs help identifying a man after shooting multiple gunshots near Hereford Calle this morning. According to the Hereford Police Department, on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at around 6:45 a.m., officials received a call near Hereford Calle about gunshots being fired in the area.
Did You See The Daring True Story Exorcism Movie Made In Amarillo?
Once in a while you come across a film that surprises you, stuns you, leaves you wondering just where this film has been your entire life. It checks all the boxes and hits the sweet spot. Have you ever seen the 2020 "cinematic masterpiece" that is The Exorcism in Amarillo?
78% Of Amarillo Agrees The Roads In The City Suck
One of the things that seem to be a constant in Amarillo is road construction. I swear, we see those orange cones more than any other city in America. Just the other day, I was headed home from work and the on-ramp to I-40 at Bell St. was all of a sudden closed. I just rolled my eyes.
Amarillo Man Indicted for Manslaughter
An Amarillo man was indicted in a street racing crash that killed his wife and son. Paul Anthony Montano was indicted on one count of racing on highway causing serious bodily injury or death and two counts of manslaughter on Wednesday. Paul was racing a Ford Mustang on May 6...
Hereford police identifies possible suspect after Tuesday morning shooting
HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The Hereford police have identified a possible suspect after a shooting on Tuesday morning near Hereford Calle. According to officials, officers have identified a 23-year-old man as a possible suspect for the shooting. Officials say they have found a weapon and ammunition that is consistent with...
Hereford police investigating morning shooting
HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Hereford Police Department reports that officers investigated a call of gunfire in the 200 block of Hereford Calle Tuesday morning. According to police, at around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, the department received a call for service in the 200 block of Hereford Calle on gunshots in the area. Officers were told […]
This Iconic Route 66 Landmark In Amarillo Is Really, Really Haunted
The Nat. The one and the only. The Nat Ballroom. I can't think of a single place more iconic and beloved than The Nat. The stories to tell of the looming building on 6th Street are endless. One topic in particular becomes pretty popular around this time of the year: the ghosts of The Nat.
Naughty Business Names In Amarillo? Yeah, We Have A Few.
There are things in life that make a grown adult chuckle at times. You know, those little "inside adult jokes" when your kids are constantly asking what you're laughing at. Sometimes those things are in plain sight and you just bust out laughing. Amarillo has several of those places along your drive.
NWTHS honoring first responders lost to suicide
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Northwest Texas Healthcare System Behavioral Health hosted the fourth annual flag-raising ceremony, in support of National Law Enforcement Suicide Awareness Day. According to BLUE H.E.L.P, a non-profit organization that began collecting data on law enforcement suicides in 2016 the organization reported that in 2021 there were 138 law enforcement suicides and […]
When Love Cost a Boys Ranch Teen His Life – A Look Back
Moving to the Texas Panhandle back in the late eighties has given me the advantage of knowing a lot of stories about the area. I had really thought I had heard them all. Or at least bits and pieces of most of them. That is the perk of being a...
Evolution of the Amarillo Tri-State Fair, Day One to the Last Day
The Amarillo Tri-State Fair just wrapped its 99th year. This year's fair saw its challenges. I personally attended the fair twice this year. I went on the very first day and I went on the last day of the fair. A big change happened from Friday, September 16th to Saturday,...
Student with gun arrested on Caprock High School campus
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a student who had a gun at Caprock High School Monday morning. According to a news release from the Amarillo Police Department, information was given to the department regarding a student on Caprock High School’s campus who had a gun. The school […]
2 first responders honored after Tri-State Fair shooting
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Commissioners Court presented certificates of appreciation to two first responders who were injured in the Tri-State Fair shooting on Sept. 19. One week after the shooting at the fairgrounds, Potter County Sheriff’s Deputy William Jacob Snyder and volunteer firefighter Brady Carroll were recognized for their actions to stop […]
Amarillo police: 1 woman dead, 1 injured in robbery resulting to 2 men arrested
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two men were arrested on murder charges stemming from a robbery, where police said they shot and killed one woman and seriously injured another. Amarillo Police Department said 20-year-old Matthew Aidan Brewer and 21-year-old Adrian Sebastian Ulloa were arrested on murder warrants over the weekend. On...
