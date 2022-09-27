ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Deaf Smith County Needs More Employees to Open New Jail

Deaf Smith County has a brand new facility. The new facility is the Deaf Smith County Jail. However, it isn't open or in use yet. Let's talk about a little bit of history. The original jail was opened in 1959. It was expanded in 1974 and expanded again in 1986. The old jail was still outfitted with the doors and bars that still roll. This means with that system, you pick the cell doors you want to open, then grab a big roller that rotates a chain to open those selected doors. Most modern jails use electronic doors.
WT Police release more information on Wednesday incident

Update (5:12 p.m.) Officials with the West Texas A&M University Police Department released more information regarding Wednesday afternoon’s incident on its Canyon campus via its Facebook page. Officials with the department said they were made aware of an incident “involving a student making threatening comments to other students.” The statement, according to the post, constituted […]
Authorities seize 100,000 fentanyl pills valued at $1.5 million in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities seized 100,000 fentanyl pills on Monday in Amarillo. Amarillo Police Department said yesterday, its Narcotics Unit and the DEA Amarillo office conducted an investigation leading to the seizure. The pills were disguised as M30 prescription pills, which are oxycodone hydrochloride, and weighed 24.4 pounds. The...
78% Of Amarillo Agrees The Roads In The City Suck

One of the things that seem to be a constant in Amarillo is road construction. I swear, we see those orange cones more than any other city in America. Just the other day, I was headed home from work and the on-ramp to I-40 at Bell St. was all of a sudden closed. I just rolled my eyes.
Amarillo Man Indicted for Manslaughter

An Amarillo man was indicted in a street racing crash that killed his wife and son. Paul Anthony Montano was indicted on one count of racing on highway causing serious bodily injury or death and two counts of manslaughter on Wednesday. Paul was racing a Ford Mustang on May 6...
Hereford police identifies possible suspect after Tuesday morning shooting

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The Hereford police have identified a possible suspect after a shooting on Tuesday morning near Hereford Calle. According to officials, officers have identified a 23-year-old man as a possible suspect for the shooting. Officials say they have found a weapon and ammunition that is consistent with...
Hereford police investigating morning shooting

HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Hereford Police Department reports that officers investigated a call of gunfire in the 200 block of Hereford Calle Tuesday morning. According to police, at around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, the department received a call for service in the 200 block of Hereford Calle on gunshots in the area. Officers were told […]
Naughty Business Names In Amarillo? Yeah, We Have A Few.

There are things in life that make a grown adult chuckle at times. You know, those little "inside adult jokes" when your kids are constantly asking what you're laughing at. Sometimes those things are in plain sight and you just bust out laughing. Amarillo has several of those places along your drive.
NWTHS honoring first responders lost to suicide

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Northwest Texas Healthcare System Behavioral Health hosted the fourth annual flag-raising ceremony, in support of National Law Enforcement Suicide Awareness Day. According to BLUE H.E.L.P, a non-profit organization that began collecting data on law enforcement suicides in 2016 the organization reported that in 2021 there were 138 law enforcement suicides and […]
2 first responders honored after Tri-State Fair shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Commissioners Court presented certificates of appreciation to two first responders who were injured in the Tri-State Fair shooting on Sept. 19. One week after the shooting at the fairgrounds, Potter County Sheriff’s Deputy William Jacob Snyder and volunteer firefighter Brady Carroll were recognized for their actions to stop […]
