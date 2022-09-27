Read full article on original website
Related
westkentuckystar.com
Record number of bourbon barrels aging this year in Kentucky
The Kentucky Distillers’ Association says the number of barrels of bourbon aging in Kentucky reached a record number this year. The group said that as of January, the state reached 11.4 million barrels, or 12 million when other aging spirits are included. The record was hit after the industry...
westkentuckystar.com
2.5M without power after Ian pounds Florida
Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power to 2.5 million people before aiming for the Atlantic Coast on Thursday. One of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the United...
westkentuckystar.com
Lyon County traffic stop nets Tennessee man on DUI, other charges
A Tennessee man will face several charges after a traffic stop in Lyon County. Deputies report that a vehicle was speeding on US 62 East Friday night. An officer pursued the vehicle, leading to a traffic stop soon after. The driver, 49-year-old Larry D. Currie, Jr. was reportedly found to...
Comments / 0