digitalspy.com
Star Trek legend and Teen Wolf star join Prey's Amber Midthunder in Netflix Avatar: Last Airbender show
Star Trek legend George Takei, Teen Wolf star Arden Cho and Prey actress Amber Midthunder are the latest cast members to join Netflix's live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender. Taking to Twitter, the streaming service posted a list of actors who have boarded the series alongside their animated counterparts.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Andor’ just made ‘Indiana Jones’ part of ‘Star Wars’ canon with the greatest Easter egg ever
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Andor episode 4. The rest of Star Wars might as well throw in the towel now, as the latest episode of Andor has just supplied us with the greatest Easter egg any entry in the saga is ever likely to achieve. In episode 4,...
What's On Disney+ in October 2022? From 'Werewolf by Night' to 'Star Wars'
Each month streaming services add new films and TV shows to entertain subscribers, and Disney+ has a lot to offer in October.
It’s Time for Star Wars to Move on From the Jedi
When it comes to Star Wars, even the most casual viewer can tell you that the core of its story is about the balance of good and evil, light vs. dark side. When the balance shifts too far one way, the universe can throw itself into turmoil.Throughout the franchise’s 45-year history, the Jedi side has always been seen as the good side—the correct one. While the Sith are certainly evil, lead a fascist regime, and are definitively the bad guys, positioning the Jedi as the story’s sole heroes overlook their pretty big faults. It diminishes the fact that they had...
thedigitalfix.com
The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim release date
When is the The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim release date? We’re living in the middle of a Middle-earth renaissance right now, but the Rings of Power fantasy series isn’t the only Tolkien project that’s got fans’ ears pricked up. In fact, away from the small screen there is a new Lord of the Rings movie on the horizon.
‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Shares More Behind-the-Scenes Footage From Canceled DC Film
Leslie Grace, the star of the now-canceled DC Comics film “Batgirl,” has shared more behind-the-scenes footage of the production, nearly two months after the project was axed by Warner Bros. Discovery. “I couldn’t resist,” Grace wrote in the description for a TikTok that she posted on Saturday morning. Set to “Evergreen” by Omar Apollo, the video contains footage of Grace through various stages of production, recording herself with a Gotham hero’s signature smokey eye makeup, rehearsing complex fight choreography and taking a wire-assisted tumble in front of a blue screen. The video concludes with Grace, grinning, riding a mechanical rocking horse...
thedigitalfix.com
House of the Dragon: Larys Strong explained
Who is Larys Strong? The land of Westeros is full of villains and rogues – some of the best Game of Thrones characters happen to be bad guys, in fact – but up until now, House of the Dragon has been more about the corrupting nature of personal ambition.
Lego reveals new Star Wars The Mandalorian Razor Crest set that’s over 6,000 pieces
Lego has unveiled it’s latest addition to the ultimate collector series, the Razor Crest construction set, based on the starship from the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian.The new LEGO Star Wars set measures an impressive 72cm long, making it the biggest-ever Lego model of the starship, and is ready to take you on bounty-hunting adventures across the galaxy.It will also include features such as a removable cockpit as well as minifigures of some fan-favourite characters, too.At 6,187 pieces, it’s one of the larger sets from the Lego Star Wars range and joins the likes of Luke Skywalker’s landspeeder in the...
ComicBook
Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Reveals Full Cast Including George Takei and More
Avatar: The Last Airbender has wrapped filming on its first season, and the Netflix adaptation already has fans buzzing about what's to come. Despite its rocky history with Hollywood, the Nickelodeon franchise is poised to bring about Netflix's most ambitious live-action romp to date. Now, a new report has gone live detailing the show's full cast, and it seems icons like George Takei have signed on to bring the Fire Nation down.
Gizmodo
Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Has Filled Out Its Outrageously Impressive Live-Action Cast
Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Nickelodeon’s animated hit Avatar: The Last Airbender has found most of its cast, filling out the show’s many supporting roles with both newcomers and established actors. And yes, the Cabbage Merchant is among them!. Netflix announced a slew of actors joining as members...
thedigitalfix.com
She-Hulk: Why did Josh steal Jen’s blood?
Why did Josh steal She-Hulks blood? The TV series She-Hulk has spent a lot of time dwelling on the bifurcated nature of Jen’s life. Jen wants nothing more than to be recognised as amazing in her own right, while the rest of the world only cares about her jade alter-ego.
digitalspy.com
JJ Abrams' Constantine show axed after Keanu Reeves sequel movie announced
J.J. Abrams' Constantine TV series has been scrapped by HBO Max following the news that a Constantine sequel movie is now in the works, with Keanu Reeves set to return. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions weas developing the series alongside Madame X, another series based on a DC Comics property. However, while Warner Bros. TV and Bad Robot will look to shop the shows to other platforms to keep them alive, they have been cancelled by HBO Max, as reported by The Wrap.
‘Andor’ Star Diego Luna Grew Up Thinking R2-D2 Had a Totally Different Name
'Andor' star Diego Luna admitted 'Star Wars' lingo can be challenging, especially as a native Spanish speaker. In fact, he grew up calling R2-D2 a completely different name.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Andor's Diego Luna Shoots Down Rogue One Ending Rumors
The conclusion to 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is one of the main reasons it has stuck in fan's minds for the past six years. In a world where franchising characters is the norm it was a shock to the system when the movie wrapped up and its entire main cast had been killed on screen, eliminating the potential for a sequel. Though we all know that eventually Lucasfilm would just dial the clock back and tell a prequel story, the Diego Luna-starring Andor is currently streaming on Disney+, the star himself refutes the rumors that have popped up in recent years that his character was going to survive at one point, revealing the end of Cassian's journey was always in the movie.
Disney Debuts New Adaptive Roleplay Costumes Including Buzz Lightyear and The Mandalorian
The inclusive new options include wheelchair-friendly and otherwise adaptive costumes that allow children with special needs to enjoy dressing as their favorite Disney characters Disney is making Halloween more accessible for kids with special needs. The company recently announced its latest additions to its line of adaptive roleplay costumes, so kids can enjoy dressing up like their favorite Disney, Marvel and Pixar characters for Halloween and beyond. This year's cool new additions include adaptive costumes of Jasmine from Aladdin and Woody from Toy Story, as well as a Buzz...
thedigitalfix.com
Netflix cancels filmed superhero series without showing an episode
Netflix has had good instincts with adaptations. The Witcher and The Umbrella Academy are two of the largest successes on the platform. However, one sci-fi series, Grendel, has been unceremoniously cancelled, despite a full season of the superhero show being filmed and in the can. Deadline reported that Netflix has...
thedigitalfix.com
House of the Dragon cast: who is in the Game of Thrones spin-off?
Who are the House of the Dragon cast? House of the Dragon has officially reignited the Game of Thrones hype like… well, a dragon. Although we all know how their tragic story ends, the fantasy series fleshes out the Dance of the Dragons civil war referenced several times in the original Game of Thrones TV series.
thedigitalfix.com
Percy Jackson TV series star teases “coolest fight” in Disney show
Disney Plus’s upcoming fantasy series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, is shaping up to be an action-packed event. And now, according to the actor playing the titular demi-god himself, Walker Scobell, we can all look forward to one of the coolest fight scenes from Rick Riordan’s series hitting our small screens.
hypebeast.com
Warner Bros. Developing 'Constantine' Sequel, Reuniting Keanu Reeves and Director Francis Lawrence
According to reports, Warner Bros. Pictures is now developing a sequel to Constantine. The news comes 17 years after the release of the original live-action adaptation of the DC Comics character and has John Constantine fans excited after months of rumors. Constantine 2 is expected to be a direct sequel...
