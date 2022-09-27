ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Comments / 12

Semiramis Bonaparte
1d ago

I went last year and was confused. there was nothing to do really and you couldn't try the different BBQ. it was weird and quite boring. maybe this year will be different but I'm not paying to find out

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
townandtourist.com

30 BEST Restaurants in Kansas City (In Both Missouri and Kansas!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Kansas City is famous for its barbeque, and there are many fantastic barbeque restaurants to choose from. The city is also home to an array of different cuisines and restaurants.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

It's hard to believe Kansas City's Swope Park is bigger than New York's Central Park and it's filled with things to do

Starlight Theatre (stage), Kansas City, Missouri.Charvex, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1896, philanthropist Thomas H. Swope donated 1,334 acres of land to Kansas City. It was named Swope Park and is the largest park in the city. In the years that followed, the Kansas City Zoo was developed as well as the oldest public golf course in Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Kansas City, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
Kansas City, KS
Lifestyle
Kansas City, KS
Food & Drinks
Kansas State
Kansas Food & Drinks
City
Kansas City, KS
Columbia Missourian

Local Pig and Pigwich give Kansas City a specialty meat niche

Alexander Pope and Matt Kafka were interested in charcuterie long before it was cool. In 2012, both quit their corporate jobs to open Local Pig in Kansas City and pursue their shared interest. “We were interested in specialty meat boards from the beginning,” Pope said, “and the business just kept...
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Rock Out To KC’s Best Tribute Bands At Merriam Drive Live!

Our Properties use cookies for the performance and functionality of our sites, to personalize content and advertisements, to provide social media features, for analytics, and to provide you with a better experience. By clicking “Accept” or by continuing to use our Properties, you accept the use of cookies. You can learn more about how we use cookies and California residents can exercise their right to opt out of the sale of their data by clicking here.
MERRIAM, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#American Royal#In The World#Food Drink#Bbq
kshb.com

Chiefs fans make alternate plans ahead of Hurricane Ian

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Category 3 Hurricane Ian is headed for Florida’s western coast, putting the Chief’s Sunday night game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in jeopardy. Fans in the Kansas City area with plans to travel to the sunshine state are debating weathering the storm, with the safety of Floridians top of mind.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

Google Fiber's impact on Kansas City 10 years later

KC Digital Drive was founded in 2012 by the City of Kansas City, Missouri, and the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, to address the digital equity issues revealed when Google Fiber launched in Kansas City and to mitigate the gaps in adapting to emerging technologies in the bi-state region.
KANSAS CITY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Salina Post

Kansas Historical Society: The beginning of Duckwall's

Alva Duckwall started a business in Greenleaf where he sold and repaired bicycles. He sold that business in 1901 and bought another store in Abilene selling a “little bit of everything.” Along with his brother Wilbur, Duckwall expanded the business and it became one of the most popular five and dime stores in Kansas and other states. This 1950s photo shows the Duckwall's store in Council Grove. #kansashistory.
KANSAS STATE
KMBC.com

KC set for its coolest temperatures since May

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC’s coolest temperatures since May arrive Wednesday night. The rest of the week will be sunny with warm days and cool nights. KC’s coolest temperatures since May arrive Wednesday night. The rest of the week will be sunny with warm days and cool...
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Regional Red Cross Crews Deploying for Hurricane Ian and Other Disasters

(MISSOURINET) – Hurricane Ian hit Florida Wednesday as a category four storm. The American Red Cross says hundreds of volunteers from Missouri and Arkansas have been called into action to help the people impacted by the disaster. Rebecca Gordon is the executive director of Red Cross Central and Northern...
MISSOURI STATE
WIBW

Fork In The Road: Banjo’s Cafe

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We’ve taken you to the best restaurants for dinner, and the top coffee shops across our area. But, we can’t forget about the most important meal of the day: breakfast. So, for this week’s fork in the road, we’re headed to Banjo’s Cafe for...
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy