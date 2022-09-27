Read full article on original website
Biden's inflation law offers up to $14,000 for home upgrades. Here's how to qualify.
President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act takes on climate change by helping Americans reduce their carbon footprint. A key element in that push is offering up to $14,000 in rebates and tax credits for people to make their homes more energy-efficient. Those benefits can be used to lower the cost of...
Oil prices could find a floor near $80 per barrel as Biden administration considers refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve
The Biden administration is reportedly considering refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at $80 per barrel. Such a move could put a floor under oil prices following their three-month decline of about 30%. "A long-term trading range has taken hold with support near $85 per barrel," Fairlead's Katie Stockton said. Oil...
Gas Prices: Projection for the Rest of 2022
With summer winding down, America is cruising toward fall with the cost of gas moving in the right direction. Record-high fuel prices stretched the budgets of summer travelers across the country --...
nationalinterest.org
Gas Prices Fall Below $3 in Some U.S. States
Gas prices have not only declined once again but gas below $3 has returned in some parts of the country. Gas prices have not only declined once again but gas below $3 has returned in some parts of the country. As of Monday, per GasBuddy, the average gas price in...
US gas prices could fall even further after hitting 6-month lows as China steps up its fuel exports, analysts say
China exported almost twice as much gasoline in August as a year ago, customs data showed Monday. Analysts said that could drive down US gas prices at the pump, already at their lowest since March. Chinese refiners want fuel export quotas to rise, which would flood a market already faced...
Some States May Repeal Trigger Laws After California Announced Its Ban on Gas-Powered Vehicles
Will we see some states repeal their trigger laws because of the new California ban on gas-powered vehicles. The post Some States May Repeal Trigger Laws After California Announced Its Ban on Gas-Powered Vehicles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What’s causing the increase in gas prices?
What is to blame for the sudden rise in gas prices?
Biden warns gas companies: 'Do not' use Hurricane Ian to 'gouge' customers
President Joe Biden gave a firm warning to gas companies not to use Hurricane Ian as an excuse to raise prices for Floridians and other people affected by the storm.
‘Polluters must pay’: UN chief calls for windfall tax on fossil fuel companies
Countries should impose windfall taxes on fossil fuel companies and divert the money to vulnerable nations suffering worsening losses from the climate crisis, the United Nations secretary general has urged. António Guterres said that “polluters must pay” for the escalating damage caused by heatwaves, floods, drought and other climate impacts,...
thecentersquare.com
Running on Empty: Petroleum reserve hits low point, gas prices begin to rise again
(The Center Square) – Gas prices are on the rise again just as the Strategic Petroleum Reserve hits a low point that many say is a problem. Gas prices hit record highs in the middle of June, surpassing a national average of $5 per gallon before starting a steady downward trend for several consecutive weeks.
Refinery issues lead to gas prices hiccups
A series of maintenance issues, fires, and other stoppages at US refineries have caused prices to spike temporarily at gas stations.
BBC
Energy prices: Households turning to coal ahead of 'hard winter'
People are turning towards coal and logs to heat their homes after a surge in energy prices. A coal merchant in Somerset said he was busier now than he had been in the past 30 years. One woman making the switch said her guests would "get a blanket rather than...
Jalopnik
Feds Approve $5 Billion Plan for States To Build EV Chargers Along Highways
EV charging is about to get more accessible for a lot more people. AP News is reporting that the Transportation Department has given all 50 states final approval to begin constructing a nationwide network of EV chargers built along the country’s interstate highway system. The plan finally moved forward...
FOXBusiness
Biden hits oil and gas companies: 'Bring down prices you’re charging at the pump'
President Biden touted the worldwide drop in oil prices on Monday but urged energy companies to lower the price at the pump for consumers. "We haven’t seen the lower prices reflected at the pump though. Meanwhile, oil and gas companies are still making record profits, billions of dollars in profits," Biden said at a meeting with the White House Competition Council.
Petrol prices are about to skyrocket again after fuel tax cut expires - here's how bad it could get
Petrol prices at the pump could next week jump by 25c-a-litre as the fuel excise discount ends after Labor refused to extend it. But drivers should be spared the financial woe of astronomical prices seen earlier this year when the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, pushing average unleaded prices above $2-a-litre.
Biden warns oil and gas industry not to hike energy prices over Hurricane Ian
President Biden warned U.S. energy companies against using the impacts of Hurricane Ian to hike gas prices in remarks Wednesday morning. “Do not use this as an excuse to raise gasoline prices or gouge the American people,” Biden said at the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health. “The price of oil has stayed relatively low and kept going down; the price of gas should be going down as well.”
How did Victoria cut emissions by almost 30% - while still running mostly on coal?
In the 15 years to 2020, Victoria’s emissions fell by almost 30%, according to a new government report. You might wonder how is this possible, given most of the state’s brown coal stations are still running and we’re still driving petrol cars. One reason: the closure of Hazelwood, a power station once responsible for up to 15% of the state’s emissions before it closed in 2017. Another is that renewable power has come gushing into the grid. Just under 30% of the state’s power was renewable in 2020-21. Emissions covering land use, changes in land use and forestry...
BBC
Cost of living: 'We have to buy the oil or we will freeze'
A man without access to mains gas says he has no other alternative but to stomach the rising cost of heating oil or he will freeze. Ian Fletcher, from Welshampton, in Shropshire, is one of 74,000 people in the Midlands who have to use oil to keep their homes warm.
thecoinrise.com
Research: 62% of the total energy consumed in Bitcoin mining still comes from fossil fuels
According to a recent analysis by the Cambridge Center for Alternative Finance (CCAF), fossil fuels were used to produce about 62% of all the energy used by Bitcoin since January 2022. This indicates that in 2022, only 38% of the total energy consumption in Bitcoin mining came from renewable sources.
Jalopnik
Hurricane Ian May Drive Gas Prices Even Higher
You may have noticed that gas prices have been on the rise just a bit over the past week. According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of regular gas now sits at $3.75. That’s up $0.07 from the end of a 99-day straight decrease that ended September 21.
