ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Derek Jeter’s perfect 1-word reaction to Aaron Judge tying Roger Maris’ AL record

Derek Jeter is still relatively new to social media, but his Twitter account came into the picture just in time for him to virtually enjoy the discussions about the barrage of home runs New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge is having in the 2022 MLB season. Jeter even had the perfect reaction to Judge finally tying the record of another Yankees great Wednesday night at Rogers Centre in Canada.
MLB
Us Weekly

Aaron Judge and Wife Samantha Bracksieck’s Relationship Timeline: From High School Sweethearts to the New York Yankees

Home run romance! Aaron Judge and Samantha Bracksieck try to keep their marriage out of the spotlight, but their chemistry can't be hidden. The New York Yankees outfielder and Bracksieck began their romance as high school sweethearts, dating on and off as teenagers before drifting apart. They reportedly rekindled their flame in 2019 and have […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Umpire calls out Bo Bichette on bases for idiotic reason

Bo Bichette played a very forgettable game for the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night, and the umpires did him no favors by making a dumb call. In the top of the fifth inning, Bichette made bad plays in the field two batters apart. His mistakes helped the Yankees score a run to go up 3-1. He tried to redeem himself at the plate in the bottom of the sixth, but that’s when the bad call came.
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Severino
Person
Roger Maris
Person
Aaron Judge
Yardbarker

Buster Olney denies report that ESPN pressured Yankees to keep rain delay going for Aaron Judge's home run chase

Baseball fans who stayed up extra late on Sunday night in hopes of seeing New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge get one last crack at hitting his 61st home run of the season were left disappointed, as the contest against the Boston Red Sox was called after six innings, resulting in a 2-0 New York victory. If the game had resumed, the action would've restarted at the beginning of the top of the seventh inning, before Judge was scheduled to lead off the bottom of the seventh frame.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees announcer Michael Kay took petty shot at Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Michael Kay is definitely the captain of Team Petty. The New York Yankees officially clinched the AL East division with a 5-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night. They had to wait an extra day to do so though because Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. beat them with a walkoff hit the night before. Guerrero celebrated his walkoff winner (at Rogers Centre in Toronto) by proclaiming, “This is my house!”
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pinstripe Alley 9 27 22#Orioles#The Red Sox#Toronto Blue Jays Time#Sportsnet#Wado
Yardbarker

The Mets Are Dealing With A Shocking Issue

Somehow, some way, the New York Mets have run into an attendance problem. Yes, you read that right. In the middle of a pennant race, where the Mets have a chance to lock down their first NL East title since 2015 after clinching a postseason berth, the team is struggling to draw a respectable crowd.
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
Yardbarker

Red Sox's Connor Seabold Seemingly Continues To Ignore Alex Cora's Demands

What is going on with Boston Red Sox right-hander Connor Seabold?. The 26-year-old reportedly was told to increase his changeup usage as the next stage of his development prior to his start against the Cincinnati Reds last Wednesday. After only throwing the pitch 13 times (15% usage rate), Cora noted that he did not see the changeup as much as he'd like, alluding to some possible tension.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy