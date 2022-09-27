ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri House to Consider Tax Cut Package Today (Thursday)

(MISSOURINET) – Back to the Missouri Legislature’s special session on an income tax cut plan. The House of Representatives is considering a Senate package today (Thursday) – with changes – that would gradually cut the income tax rate from the current 5.3-percent to 4.8-percent – if Missouri makes enough money. The plan also includes adoption tax credits and reduces the tax on feminine hygiene products as well as diapers. House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith, of Carthage, successfully added a piece that would eventually eliminate the corporate income tax rate.
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

October 12 is Voter Registration Deadline to Participate in Missouri General Election

(MISSOURINET) – October 12 is the deadline to register to vote to participate in Missouri’s general election. On the ballot, you will find races for U.S. Senator, U.S. Congress, state House and Senate seats, state auditor, a ballot measure designed to legalize recreational marijuana, and a variety of local issues. Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says there is a variety of ways to get registered….
MISSOURI STATE
The Kansas City Beacon

What’s actually inside the amendment to legalize marijuana in Missouri?

Update (Sept. 28, 2022): This story has been corrected to reflect that a person over 21 and without a medical card who smokes marijuana in a non-designated public area would be subject to a civil penalty and fine of up to $100. Missouri could become the 20th state to allow legal weed market if Missourians […] The post What’s actually inside the amendment to legalize marijuana in Missouri? appeared first on The Beacon.
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Will Tax Cut Plan Impact Future Teacher Pay Increases?

(MISSOURINET) – Some critics of Governor Mike Parson’s tax cut plan are concerned that Missouri won’t have enough money to continue to increase K-12 teacher pay. The state Senate has approved a bill that would cut the top income tax rate from 5.3-percent to 4.95-percent beginning next year – if the state brings in enough revenue. State Senator Lincoln Hough (huff), a Republican from the Springfield area, responds to those critics. He is the bill sponsor and is expected to take over as the Senate’s Appropriations Committee chairman next year.
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

Bipartisan cries for Missouri boarding school be shut down

A bipartisan chorus of Missouri lawmakers joined together on Twitter Wednesday to call for Agape Boarding School to be shut down. Using the hashtag #ShutDownAgape, the tweetstorm was kicked off by House Speaker Rob Vescovo, R-Arnold, who has become a vocal proponent of closing the Stockton-based boarding school that faces mounting allegations of staff physically and sexually abusing students.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri House leaders scramble to save the governor’s agriculture incentives bill

Passing a package of tax credits for rural economic projects should have been the easy part of Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s special session agenda. A bill with everything he requested passed with big bipartisan majorities during the regular session, the only opposition coming from conservative Republicans who dislike tax credits generally. But when the bill […] The post Missouri House leaders scramble to save the governor’s agriculture incentives bill appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Democrats float proposal to lower property taxes by reviving dormant fund

TOPEKA — A three-part proposal to reduce property taxes could save Kansas homeowners millions, Democratic lawmakers said during a news conference Monday at the Statehouse.  Rep. Vic Miller, D-Topeka, and Rep. Mike Amyx, D-Lawrence, released the plan for consideration in the next legislative session, which begins in January. The plan includes reducing residential property assessment […] The post Kansas Democrats float proposal to lower property taxes by reviving dormant fund appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
showmeinstitute.org

Robertson Fire District Changes Move Forward

A judge has thrown out a lawsuit that sought to block a recall vote for Robertson Fire District in northwest St. Louis County. So the recall vote of the full board will move forward, although the politics of that recall are not what this post is about. As I have written about before, this dispute is a complicated but ultimately vital issue that perfectly encapsulates what is wrong with so many of our very small tax entities in Missouri that get little attention from the public or media.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO

