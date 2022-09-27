Read full article on original website
Income tax cuts move forward in Missouri House following changes from budget committee
Work continues at the Missouri State Capitol as lawmakers find a way to answer the governor's call for a special session to lower the state's income tax rate.
Missouri House committee moves to cut corporate income taxes, eventually phase them out
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The powerful Missouri House Budget Committee on Wednesday voted to phase out corporate income taxes. Budget Chairman Cody Smith tacked the provision onto a key, Senate-approved bill to cut individual income taxes, the main focus of a special legislative session called by Republican Gov. Mike Parson.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri House to Consider Tax Cut Package Today (Thursday)
(MISSOURINET) – Back to the Missouri Legislature’s special session on an income tax cut plan. The House of Representatives is considering a Senate package today (Thursday) – with changes – that would gradually cut the income tax rate from the current 5.3-percent to 4.8-percent – if Missouri makes enough money. The plan also includes adoption tax credits and reduces the tax on feminine hygiene products as well as diapers. House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith, of Carthage, successfully added a piece that would eventually eliminate the corporate income tax rate.
The State of Missouri demands 80-year-old resident to repay unemployment pandemic funds
The State of Missouri claims an 80-year-old woman owes more than $5,000 in unemployment pandemic funds.
northwestmoinfo.com
October 12 is Voter Registration Deadline to Participate in Missouri General Election
(MISSOURINET) – October 12 is the deadline to register to vote to participate in Missouri’s general election. On the ballot, you will find races for U.S. Senator, U.S. Congress, state House and Senate seats, state auditor, a ballot measure designed to legalize recreational marijuana, and a variety of local issues. Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says there is a variety of ways to get registered….
What’s actually inside the amendment to legalize marijuana in Missouri?
Update (Sept. 28, 2022): This story has been corrected to reflect that a person over 21 and without a medical card who smokes marijuana in a non-designated public area would be subject to a civil penalty and fine of up to $100. Missouri could become the 20th state to allow legal weed market if Missourians […] The post What’s actually inside the amendment to legalize marijuana in Missouri? appeared first on The Beacon.
Biden admin. approves Missouri’s near-$100M electric vehicle plan
The Biden-Harris Administration has approved Missouri's Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan ahead of Friday's deadline.
northwestmoinfo.com
Will Tax Cut Plan Impact Future Teacher Pay Increases?
(MISSOURINET) – Some critics of Governor Mike Parson’s tax cut plan are concerned that Missouri won’t have enough money to continue to increase K-12 teacher pay. The state Senate has approved a bill that would cut the top income tax rate from 5.3-percent to 4.95-percent beginning next year – if the state brings in enough revenue. State Senator Lincoln Hough (huff), a Republican from the Springfield area, responds to those critics. He is the bill sponsor and is expected to take over as the Senate’s Appropriations Committee chairman next year.
Bipartisan cries for Missouri boarding school be shut down
A bipartisan chorus of Missouri lawmakers joined together on Twitter Wednesday to call for Agape Boarding School to be shut down. Using the hashtag #ShutDownAgape, the tweetstorm was kicked off by House Speaker Rob Vescovo, R-Arnold, who has become a vocal proponent of closing the Stockton-based boarding school that faces mounting allegations of staff physically and sexually abusing students.
kcur.org
Missouri voters have a decision to make in November: To weed or not to weed?
Voters in Missouri will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana this year. But, it's not as simple as just legalizing it: how cannabis is taxed, how licenses are distributed and how criminal records would be expunged are among the considerations. KCUR's Up To Date was joined by a member of...
Missouri House speaker urges federal investigators to shut down Agape school
STOCKTON, Mo. — The speaker of the Missouri House is urging the U.S. attorney in Kansas City to shut down Agape Boarding School, accusing the Christian school of “what amounts to organized crime against children.”. Republican House Speaker Rob Vescovo sent a letter Wednesday to U.S. Attorney Teresa...
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Congresswoman Introduces Bill to Fund Resources for Families Impacted by Police Violence
Activist Cori Bush speaks during a news conference Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in St. Louis. Bush pulled a political upset on Tuesday, beating incumbent Rep. William Lacy Clay in Missouri's 1st District Democratic primary. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (Missourinet) A bill introduced by Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush would fund mental health...
Missouri House leaders scramble to save the governor’s agriculture incentives bill
Passing a package of tax credits for rural economic projects should have been the easy part of Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s special session agenda. A bill with everything he requested passed with big bipartisan majorities during the regular session, the only opposition coming from conservative Republicans who dislike tax credits generally. But when the bill […] The post Missouri House leaders scramble to save the governor’s agriculture incentives bill appeared first on Missouri Independent.
ksmu.org
Questions about casting a ballot in Missouri? Here are a few recommendations.
Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU. In this episode of our local program Making Democracy...
Kansas Democrats float proposal to lower property taxes by reviving dormant fund
TOPEKA — A three-part proposal to reduce property taxes could save Kansas homeowners millions, Democratic lawmakers said during a news conference Monday at the Statehouse. Rep. Vic Miller, D-Topeka, and Rep. Mike Amyx, D-Lawrence, released the plan for consideration in the next legislative session, which begins in January. The plan includes reducing residential property assessment […] The post Kansas Democrats float proposal to lower property taxes by reviving dormant fund appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KMOV
St. Charles woman sentenced for $2.5 million in Missouri Medicaid fraud
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Charles woman was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison for her role in a $2.5 million fraud involving Missouri’s Medicaid program. Barbara Martin was ordered to pay $2,566,989 to Missouri’s Medicaid program and $58,295 to the U.S. Small Business Administration.
showmeinstitute.org
Robertson Fire District Changes Move Forward
A judge has thrown out a lawsuit that sought to block a recall vote for Robertson Fire District in northwest St. Louis County. So the recall vote of the full board will move forward, although the politics of that recall are not what this post is about. As I have written about before, this dispute is a complicated but ultimately vital issue that perfectly encapsulates what is wrong with so many of our very small tax entities in Missouri that get little attention from the public or media.
kbia.org
A controversial company wants to expand mining in Missouri. The public can comment
A controversial mining company is looking to expand its operation underneath the Mark Twain National Forest. The public can comment on the petition but must limit comments to the proposed expansion. The Doe Run Company currently operates 3,800 acres of mineral mines in Reynolds and Shannon counties and wants to...
midriversnewsmagazine.com
O’Fallon calls on Missouri Attorney General to enforce laws for marking underground facilities
On Tuesday, March 1, a house exploded on Millers Court in O’Fallon. Despite the severity of the blast, no one was injured. One home was completely destroyed by the blast and subsequent fire, nearby homes were condemned, and others had significant damage. On Thursday, May 26, following a two-week...
KSDK
St. Charles County residents will see personal property tax increase this year
ST CHARLES, Mo. — St. Charles County leaders are doing what they can to reduce personal property taxes for residents. Due to supply chain issues and a chip shortage, the price of used vehicles has gone up. That means drivers will pay roughly 25% more in personal property taxes.
