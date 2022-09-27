It was budget day in the Republic of Ireland yesterday and there was plenty of good news for students. The €3,000 upfront “student contribution fee” is now the most expensive in the EU, but was cut by €1,000 for the 2022/23 academic year as a “once-off” measure – and there’s a promise of a (lower) permanent reduction in the background too.

