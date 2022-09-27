ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technician Online

Pride Student VMC provides community for vet school graduates

Pride Student Veterinary Medicine Community (VMC) is a student organization that provides a community for LGBTQ graduates in the College of Veterinary Medicine (CVM). Jamie Constantino, a third-year graduate in veterinary medicine, said the primary goal of Pride Student VMC is to create a safe space for LGBTQ people and allies within the CVM to come together and experience a sense of community.
RALEIGH, NC
Black Enterprise

The Black Menaces Are Inviting Students To Start Chapters at Campuses Nationwide

The Black Menaces, founded by a group of five Black students at Brigham Young University, have expanded their revolution to campuses across the country. According to Inside Higher Ed, the collective announced plans to open a chapter at every predominantly white university across the nation, where Black students can televise video interviews on social media about inclusivity, overt and covert racism, homophobia, xenophobia, sexism, and more on PWI campuses.
EDUCATION
laboratoryequipment.com

Just 5 Universities Train Majority of Academics

Previous studies have shown that papers with a diverse set of authors are cited more often and produce higher-impact discoveries. That makes sense—different people with different life experiences bring different ideas to the table. It’s hard for new ideas and research to emerge if the opportunities are not present.
COLLEGES
wonkhe.com

Students are not immune from the cost of living challenges

It was budget day in the Republic of Ireland yesterday and there was plenty of good news for students. The €3,000 upfront “student contribution fee” is now the most expensive in the EU, but was cut by €1,000 for the 2022/23 academic year as a “once-off” measure – and there’s a promise of a (lower) permanent reduction in the background too.
WORLD
bestcolleges.com

College Grads Regret Majoring in Humanities Fields

Going to college today is all about getting a good job, and majoring in philosophy or art history just doesn't make sense for most students. The number of humanities bachelor's degrees awarded continues to decline. Humanities majors rank highest among graduates who regret their academic choice. Soaring tuition costs and...
COLLEGES

