Technician Online
Pride Student VMC provides community for vet school graduates
Pride Student Veterinary Medicine Community (VMC) is a student organization that provides a community for LGBTQ graduates in the College of Veterinary Medicine (CVM). Jamie Constantino, a third-year graduate in veterinary medicine, said the primary goal of Pride Student VMC is to create a safe space for LGBTQ people and allies within the CVM to come together and experience a sense of community.
The Black Menaces Are Inviting Students To Start Chapters at Campuses Nationwide
The Black Menaces, founded by a group of five Black students at Brigham Young University, have expanded their revolution to campuses across the country. According to Inside Higher Ed, the collective announced plans to open a chapter at every predominantly white university across the nation, where Black students can televise video interviews on social media about inclusivity, overt and covert racism, homophobia, xenophobia, sexism, and more on PWI campuses.
A former UNC graduate student says her professors forced her out of her PhD program. Now she is filing a discrimination lawsuit
When Angelica Rose Brown was accepted into the University of North Carolina's Kenan Flagler Business School PhD. Program in 2020, she said it brought her one step closer to her career aspirations.
LeBron James Family Foundation, Stark State College to cover tuition for 2 years for I Promise Network students, eligible parents/guardians
AKRON, Ohio – Stark State College and the LeBron James Family Foundation are teaming up to offer students in the foundation’s I Promise Network two years of free tuition. The program is also open to two parents or guardians who live at the same residence as the eligible student.
Technician Online
Feminist Fridays bring student-led education and open discussion to Women’s Center
Every other Friday afternoon, the Women’s Center staff hands over the reins to a student facilitator to lead a group of their peers through a presentation, discussion or activity on a feminism-related topic of their choosing. According to Simone Spencer, a graduate student in higher education administration and the...
Sharpest Drop in College Enrollment Is Among Black and Latino Men
Experts say the development could reverberate for generations since the children of parents who didn't go to college are less likely to get a degree themselves.
Technician Online
GLBT Center connects students with vital programming and resources during LGBTQ History Month
Celebrated from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31, LGBTQ History Month is a month of community, support and togetherness for students who identify as LGBTQ through campus events and key resources. In honor of National Coming Out Day, the second campus Pride Walk on Oct. 3 from 3-6 p.m. is the...
Graduate school and beyond: graduate degrees make students more appealing to employers
Graduate students have found themselves with more employment opportunities than in prior years. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. As the percentage of people earning bachelor’s degrees increases, furthering one’s education to remain competitive in the job market has become more important.
laboratoryequipment.com
Just 5 Universities Train Majority of Academics
Previous studies have shown that papers with a diverse set of authors are cited more often and produce higher-impact discoveries. That makes sense—different people with different life experiences bring different ideas to the table. It’s hard for new ideas and research to emerge if the opportunities are not present.
wonkhe.com
Students are not immune from the cost of living challenges
It was budget day in the Republic of Ireland yesterday and there was plenty of good news for students. The €3,000 upfront “student contribution fee” is now the most expensive in the EU, but was cut by €1,000 for the 2022/23 academic year as a “once-off” measure – and there’s a promise of a (lower) permanent reduction in the background too.
bestcolleges.com
College Grads Regret Majoring in Humanities Fields
Going to college today is all about getting a good job, and majoring in philosophy or art history just doesn't make sense for most students. The number of humanities bachelor's degrees awarded continues to decline. Humanities majors rank highest among graduates who regret their academic choice. Soaring tuition costs and...
