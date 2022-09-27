Read full article on original website
msn.com
Girls Felt Body Shamed After School Kicked Them Out Of Homecoming Dance
School dress codes have become less popular in recent years. Many districts have relaxed their attire-related policies to update for modern times. Unfortunately, one school's updates did not prevent numerous girls from being kicked out of their homecoming dance, including the homecoming queen. American Leadership Academy recently updated its dress...
Technician Online
Entomology Graduate Student Association educates students about insects and arthropods
The Entomology Graduate Student Association (EGSA) is an organization at NC State dedicated to educating students and the general public about insects and other arthropods. Chris Hayes, the social co-chair for the EGSA and a graduate student in entomology, said the organization wants to expand to undergraduate students. “The overarching...
The ‘GLOwing’ future of the Girls’ Lifting Organization: Making on-campus gyms feel safer for female students
The Girls’ Lifting Organization has grown quickly since becoming an official on-campus organization. Credit: Logo created by Elizabeth Thompson. At a Big Ten school like Ohio State, the opportunities for exercise and gym attendance seem endless, but a disproportionate number of female students attend these facilities to work out. The Girls’ Lifting Organization hopes to change that.
Digital Collegian
‘You feel so unwanted’ | Penn State students weigh in on the greek life rushing process, mental health implications
Editor’s Note: Some names of individuals interviewed for this story have been changed to protect their identities, and verified through fact-checking, all of the anonymous individuals interviewed for this story are former Penn State students. Penn State student Jackie Thomann said she “doesn’t look like your typical sorority girl.”...
