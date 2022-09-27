Read full article on original website
Related
Herald & Review
(DNT) HURRICANE IAN BARRELS TOWARD FLORIDA (3:30pET)
Hurricane Ian is barreling toward Florida after it made landfall in western Cuba early Tuesday morning. Gloria Pazmino reports.
Herald & Review
RAW: (LKLV) HURRICANE IAN TARGETS FLORIDA (12pET)
Cuba is braced for life-threatening storm surge, strong winds and flash flooding as Ian churns towards Florida. Ivan Rodriguez reports.
Herald & Review
(DNT) HURRICANE IAN TARGETS FLORIDA (12pET)
Cuba is braced for life-threatening storm surge, strong winds and flash flooding as Ian churns towards Florida. Ivan Rodriguez reports.
Herald & Review
HURRICANE IAN TARGETS FLORIDA (6aET)
Cuba is braced for life-threatening storm surge, strong winds and flash flooding as Ian churns towards Florida. Ivan Rodriguez reports.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Herald & Review
(PKG) HURRICANE IAN TARGETS FLORIDA (12pET)
Cuba is braced for life-threatening storm surge, strong winds and flash flooding as Ian churns towards Florida. Ivan Rodriguez reports.
Herald & Review
FL BRACES FOR HURRICANE IAN: "TIME TO HUNKER DOWN" (10:45aET)
Hurricane Ian will begin to deliver "catastrophic" conditions in Florida soon. Ivan Rodriguez reports.
Herald & Review
(DNT) FL BRACES FOR HURRICANE IAN: "TIME TO HUNKER DOWN" (10:45aET)
Hurricane Ian will begin to deliver "catastrophic" conditions in Florida soon. Ivan Rodriguez reports.
Herald & Review
(DNT) "HISTORIC" HURRICANE IAN MOVES ONSHORE (1:30pET)
Hurricane Ian, a powerful a Category 4 storm, will soon make landfall on Florida's western coast. Ivan Rodriguez reports.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Herald & Review
People trapped, 2.5M without power after Ian swamps Florida; Coolio dies at 59; Judge ties Maris
Today is Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:. By CHRIS MEGERIAN and KIM TONG-HYUNG - Associated Press. Updated 1 hr ago. AP. AP. Updated 3 hrs ago. AP. AP. Updated 4 hrs...
Herald & Review
Illinois to reduce $1.8 billion federal unemployment debt by $450 million
SPRINGFIELD – Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a plan Tuesday to reduce a $1.8 billion Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund deficit by $450 million through an infusion of unemployment-related revenues. The trust fund is the pool of money paid into by employers to provide a social safety net for unemployed individuals....
Herald & Review
Judge approves $100M Google privacy deal. Here’s how much Illinois residents will get.
CHICAGO — Illinois residents who filed claims for a cut of Google’s $100 million class-action settlement over alleged violations of state privacy law could receive checks of about $154 each. Cook County Circuit Court Judge Anna M. Loftus granted final approval of the settlement Wednesday. She granted preliminary...
Herald & Review
Ameren prepares for ‘all situations' to keep the lights on
DECATUR — As Hurricane Ian raises concern along the Florida coast, Ameren Illinois on Tuesday assured it’s prepared for emergency weather back home in the prairie state. The power company showcased much of its emergency equipment during an emergency preparedness open house at its Decatur training center on Tuesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Herald & Review
Illinois retirees may be owed up to $300 in tax rebates, but they may have to file for it
Illinoisans who meet income guidelines may be eligible for up to $300 in the form of a property tax rebate, but those who did not have to file an income tax return in 2021 will need to apply for the check. Homeowners who paid Illinois property taxes in 2021 and...
Comments / 0