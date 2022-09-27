ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Malaysian fugitive ‘Fat Leonard’ requests asylum in Venezuela

By Stuti Mishra
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nyJ5W_0iBppaOq00

A Malaysian fugitive nicknamed “ Fat Leonard ”, who orchestrated a huge bribery scheme involving dozens of US Navy officials, has requested asylum in Venezuela , according to officials.

The defence contractor, whose real name is Leonard Glenn Francis, was earlier spotted in Venezuela by two investigative journalists after fleeing the United States earlier this month.

He was later captured by authorities in Venezuela.

Now after a week, he has applied for asylum in the South American country, a law enforcement official has said, according to The Associated Press.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not permitted to speak to the press about the closed proceedings, did not provide any additional details about the Malaysian businessman’s moves, the news agency reported.

However, the Venezuelan government will be considering the asylum request, according to the law.

Francis slipped away from his house arrest in San Diego on 4 September, weeks before he was set to be sentenced.

He owned Singapore-based Glenn Defense Marine Asia Ltd or GDMA, which supplied food, water and fuel to vessels for decades.

He has acknowledged overbilling the US Navy by $35m with the help of dozens of US officials whom he plied with prostitutes, Kobe beef, cigars, and other bribes so they would direct their ships to ports Francis controlled in the Pacific in Southeast Asia.

He pleaded guilty in 2015 and began cooperating with the authorities, in return for which he received home confinement and medical care. However, the fugitive faces up to 25 years in prison with a jury set to decide his verdict at a later date.

US and Venezuelan officials said that Francis cut off his ankle monitor, fled to Mexico and then made his way to Cuba before turning up in Venezuela. He was reportedly trying to fly to Russia.

While Venezuela and the United States have an extradition agreement, the Biden administration doesn’t officially recognise president Nicolas Maduro’s socialist government.

The US has no embassy in Venezuela and has imposed crushing sanctions on the country that have further embittered relations.

It’s not clear yet whether the US would apply for extradition, for which it only has 30 days.

Additional reporting by agencies

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Feds raid Park Avenue penthouse and Hamptons estate linked to billionaire Russian oligarch crony of Putin facing DOJ bank fraud probe - months after US seized his $99M superyacht

Federal agents have raided two New York properties linked to a billionaire Russian oligarch who is under US sanctions and faces a criminal probe into alleged bank fraud. FBI and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents on Thursday took part in the raids of a Park Avenue penthouse in Manhattan and a sprawling Hamptons estate tied to Viktor Vekselberg, according to WNBC-TV.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Fugitive#The Asylum#Malaysian#South American#The Associated Press#Venezuelan#Gdma#The Us Navy
CBS DFW

Mexican drug lord — the "Boss of Bosses" — out of prison after 33 years

A veteran Mexican drug lord convicted of the murder of a U.S. undercover agent has been granted house arrest due to his deteriorating health, authorities said Tuesday. Miguel Angel Felix Gallardo was considered Mexico's most powerful drug trafficker when he was arrested for the murder of U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena in 1985.Known as the "Boss of Bosses" ("Jefe de jefes"), the 76-year-old founder of the Guadalajara cartel has been in prison since 1989 and is blind in one eye and deaf in one ear."He needs treatment that cannot be given in prison because he has many...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

Taliban fighters kidnapped and gang-raped Tajik teenagers

Since their August 2021 takeover of Afghanistan, the Taliban have utilized rape and forced marriage to terrorize Afghan women. While the Taliban deny the evidence of such claims, two Afghan teenagers who recently escaped Taliban captivity shed light on the group's evil. The teenagers provided statements to Leslie Merriman, an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Cuba
Daily Mail

Pictured: British woman arrested in Mexico for trying to smuggle thousands of pounds worth of ketamine into Cancun

This is the first picture of the British woman arrested in Mexico for attempting to smuggle thousands of pounds worth of a party drug into the holiday resort of Cancun. The woman, identified by officials only as Jennifer L, was allegedly found with 13.080 kg of ketamine hidden in packets and bottles in a double-bottom of her suitcase at Cancun International Airport on Saturday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Trump told aides he kept secret documents on Russia over fear Biden would ‘shred’ them, report says

Donald Trump reportedly told his close aides that he felt the need to preserve documents related to the Russian collusion investigation over fears the Joe Biden administration would “shred” them.The documents were part of the federal investigation into Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 elections to sow discord in the US and boost Mr Trump’s chances of winning over Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton.A memo declassified by the US justice department in August stated the former president was not prosecuted following the Russia investigation because his actions did not amount to obstruction of justice.During his final days at the White...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Moment dozens of illegal immigrants dressed in camouflage use rope to scale Arizona border wall to add to 500,000 'gotaways' who have not been caught trying to cross into the US this year

Dozens of migrants dressed in camouflage were filmed scaling the border wall along Naco, Arizona, adding to 500,000 'gotaways' who've entered the US so far this year. The footage, captured by Fox News reporters, shows the immigrants climbing over a wall in Naco, as they use a rope to slowly descend past barbed wire before running off into US soil.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

862K+
Followers
276K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy