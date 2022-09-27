ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

See NASA Spacecraft Slam Into Asteroid

By Terry Trahim
710 WOR
710 WOR
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TBaZt_0iBporTy00

NASA has successfully slammed a spacecraft into an asteroid, as part of a test to see whether it could change the orbit of the asteroid.

The DART Mission was launched a year ago, with the spacecraft traveling at a speed of 14,000 miles per hour and hitting the asteroid 7 million miles away. The point of impact was just 17 meters from the center of the asteroid.

It will be days before we learn whether it was successful in changing the path of the asteroid. The asteroid wasn't a threat to Earth, but the test was aimed at seeing whether we could protect ourselves in the event that an asteroid was going to hit us.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

NASA's DART spacecraft crashes into asteroid in defense test

A NASA spacecraft rammed an asteroid at blistering speed Monday in an unprecedented dress rehearsal for the day a killer rock menaces Earth. The galactic slam occurred at a harmless asteroid 7 million miles (11.3 million kilometers) away, with the spacecraft named DART plowing into the space rock at 14,000 mph (22,500 kph). Scientists expected the impact to carve out a crater, hurl streams of rocks and dirt into space and, most importantly, alter the asteroid's orbit.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asteroid#Spacecraft#Earth
natureworldnews.com

NASA's DART Mission Spacecraft Successfully Redirects Asteroid

An asteroid was successfully redirected by a spacecraft for the first time in history. The feat was made possible when the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), through its Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission, directly hit the asteroid Dimorphos. The asteroid collision took place on Monday, September 26, after...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
TechCrunch

NASA’s DART anti-asteroid satellite successfully smashes into space rock

NASA has completed a key step of its “Double Asteroid Redirection Test” (DART), smashing a satellite roughly the size of a vending machine into a small moon that’s about half-a-mile in diameter. The moon, Dimorphos, is orbiting an even larger asteroid, Didymos, and while neither is in any danger of colliding with Earth, they’re good test cases to see whether us puny humans smashing them with technology can cause them to change course.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

REVEALED: The first images of DART's asteroid crash captured by the tiny LICIACube satellite show the incredible moment NASA's spacecraft smashed into Dimorphos and its bright, messy aftermath

After NASA's DART spacecraft successfully completed its first planetary defense test last night, the tiny Light Italian Cubesat for Imaging of Asteroids (LICIACube) spacecraft captured the moment in its messy glory. The Italian space agency released a series of images this afternoon that show a before-and-after comparison of the Didymos...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BBC

Dimorphos: Nasa flies spacecraft into asteroid in direct hit

The American space agency's Dart probe has smashed into an asteroid, destroying itself in the process. The collision was intentional and designed to test whether space rocks that might threaten Earth could be nudged safely out of the way. Dart's camera returned an image per second, right up to the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IFLScience

JWST Caught DART Smashing Into Asteroid

This week NASA made history with DART, the world’s first planetary defense test mission, by purposely colliding with an asteroid to see if it’s possible to change a space rock’s orbit should we ever need to deflect any future ones heading our way. There have been many...
ASTRONOMY
710 WOR

710 WOR

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
484K+
Views
ABOUT

The Voice Of New York. Don't miss out on the latest local, sports, political & national news for the greater NYC area from WOR 710.

 https://710wor.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy