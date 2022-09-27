See NASA Spacecraft Slam Into Asteroid

NASA has successfully slammed a spacecraft into an asteroid, as part of a test to see whether it could change the orbit of the asteroid.

The DART Mission was launched a year ago, with the spacecraft traveling at a speed of 14,000 miles per hour and hitting the asteroid 7 million miles away. The point of impact was just 17 meters from the center of the asteroid.

It will be days before we learn whether it was successful in changing the path of the asteroid. The asteroid wasn't a threat to Earth, but the test was aimed at seeing whether we could protect ourselves in the event that an asteroid was going to hit us.

Photo Credit: Getty Images