Britney Spears compares herself to Jennifer Lopez in post about conversatorship

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Britney Spears has taken to Instagram to express her frustrations with how she feels that other stars, namely Jennifer Lopez , would not have been subjected to the same treatment she was during her now-defunct conservatorship.

In her post, the singer wrote: “I’d like to see somebody tell Jennifer Lopez to sit down eight hours a day seven days a week... no car. I’d like to see a management team tell Jennifer Lopez to go through what I went through.

"What the f*** do you think she would do ... her family would NEVER allow that.”

