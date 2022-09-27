Britney Spears compares herself to Jennifer Lopez in post about conversatorship

Britney Spears has taken to Instagram to express her frustrations with how she feels that other stars, namely Jennifer Lopez , would not have been subjected to the same treatment she was during her now-defunct conservatorship.

In her post, the singer wrote: “I’d like to see somebody tell Jennifer Lopez to sit down eight hours a day seven days a week... no car. I’d like to see a management team tell Jennifer Lopez to go through what I went through.

"What the f*** do you think she would do ... her family would NEVER allow that.”

