King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes
According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
msn.com
Anguished final text messages of Anthony Bourdain revealed in new book
Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain told his ex-girlfriend “you were reckless with my heart” hours before he hanged himself, a new biography has claimed. The anguished final texts to Italian actress Asia Argento are contained in an unauthorised and controversial biography by Charles Leerhsen called Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain.
TVOvermind
Five Best Religion-Based Movies
Religious movies have been around for a while since religion predates cinema by a very big stretch. But religion in the movies has almost always been a touchy subject since trying to represent one group or another since there’s such a huge margin for error that can lead to one offense or another. What’s interesting about any movie that deals with religion in any way is that it often shines a light on the subject and even makes people think about their beliefs in very profound ways. Those who are rock solid in their beliefs often tend to make light of such movies or offer their own opinions using their own experience to view such movies. There’s nothing wrong with these stories, though some might feel the need to correct them from time to time since Hollywood does put their own spin on a lot of different tenets of religion, much to the enjoyment of some and the consternation of others.
Slate
Culture Gabfest “Hamm Sandwich” Edition
This week, Slate writer and editor Dan Kois fills in for Julia as the panel begins by revisiting a familiar character in the Jon Hamm-led reboot Confess, Fletch. Then, the panel is joined by Slate’s book critic, Laura Miller, to remember the legacy of the recently departed British author Hilary Mantel. Finally, the panel is joined by Slate’s web editor, Nitish Pahwa, to explain the cheating scandal that has embroiled not only the world of competitive chess, but also the general public.
'Kleo': Netflix renews German spy series for Season 2
"Kleo," a German action-thriller series starring Jella Haase, Dimitrij Schadd and Julius Feldmeier, will return for a second season on Netflix.
Restaurant Employees Are Sharing Their Worst Customer Experiences And They Deserve All The Tips For Their Troubles
"After I took his order and returned with the goods, he grabbed my arm and started saying how 'lovely and long my neck is' and how he 'just wants to sink his teeth into it.'"
msn.com
20 of the most bizarre stories from the bible
Slide 1 of 21: From a talking donkey to a man being eaten by a giant fish, the Bible has no shortage of strange stories. In her new book "A Most Peculiar Book: The Inherent Strangeness of the Bible" (Oxford University Press, 2021), Kristin Swenson, an associate professor of religious studies at Virginia Commonwealth University, delves into these stories and many others. Here's a look at 20 of the more bizarre biblical stories that Swenson discusses in the book. Some, such as Jonah being eaten by a giant fish, refer to important archaeological sites, like Nineveh, an ancient Assyrian city in modern-day northern Iraq. Others, such as that of a literal scapegoat, explain how phrases that are commonly used in modern times came into existence.
Slate
Help! My Sister-in-Law Is Spreading Lies About Me on Her Mommy Blog.
Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) I have a younger sister-in-law who runs a Facebook blog with a large following (over 10,000) about her parenting lifestyle (think along the lines of unschooler, home birth, anti-vaccine). Even though I don’t agree with some of her choices, I’ve been a good aunt to her five children (soon to be six). Recently, she has had a penchant for posting on her blog about mistakes her extended family has made regarding her lifestyle choices, and just the other day I saw her referencing myself and my family in one of her posts.
The father of television grew to hate his own invention — until one miraculous day
The year was 1957, the game show was called "I've Got A Secret" and the guest had a most mysterious and ominous name: Dr. X. Since the premise of "I've Got A Secret" was that contestants had to guess an unknown fact about the show's guests (Dr. X was joined that night by a popular comedian, Buster Keaton), the contestants immediately probed Dr. X for details. When one of them asked if he invented a machine that is painful when used, the soft-spoken Dr. X cracked up the audience by replying, "Yes, sometimes it's most painful."
Slate
When you want more than a marriage proposal at home at the end of a long workday.
Danny Lavery welcomes Katie Tastrom, a sex worker and writer whose work focuses on disability justice. Her forthcoming book about prison abolition and disability justice is coming out in late 2023. Lavery and Tastrom take on two letters. First, someone who received a marriage proposal from her depressed boyfriend. Another...
Slate
Leave the Men Alone
At the end of Kara Swisher’s inaugural episode of her new podcast On with Kara Swisher, she offers some unsolicited advice to, well, a lot of people: Stop making fun of/making memes about Adam Levine’s terrible sexts. “We talk about privacy a lot — you know, the press...
