ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
Cheryl E Preston

King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes

According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
msn.com

Anguished final text messages of Anthony Bourdain revealed in new book

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain told his ex-girlfriend “you were reckless with my heart” hours before he hanged himself, a new biography has claimed. The anguished final texts to Italian actress Asia Argento are contained in an unauthorised and controversial biography by Charles Leerhsen called Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TVOvermind

Five Best Religion-Based Movies

Religious movies have been around for a while since religion predates cinema by a very big stretch. But religion in the movies has almost always been a touchy subject since trying to represent one group or another since there’s such a huge margin for error that can lead to one offense or another. What’s interesting about any movie that deals with religion in any way is that it often shines a light on the subject and even makes people think about their beliefs in very profound ways. Those who are rock solid in their beliefs often tend to make light of such movies or offer their own opinions using their own experience to view such movies. There’s nothing wrong with these stories, though some might feel the need to correct them from time to time since Hollywood does put their own spin on a lot of different tenets of religion, much to the enjoyment of some and the consternation of others.
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Society
State
Florida State
Slate

Culture Gabfest “Hamm Sandwich” Edition

This week, Slate writer and editor Dan Kois fills in for Julia as the panel begins by revisiting a familiar character in the Jon Hamm-led reboot Confess, Fletch. Then, the panel is joined by Slate’s book critic, Laura Miller, to remember the legacy of the recently departed British author Hilary Mantel. Finally, the panel is joined by Slate’s web editor, Nitish Pahwa, to explain the cheating scandal that has embroiled not only the world of competitive chess, but also the general public.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
msn.com

20 of the most bizarre stories from the bible

Slide 1 of 21: From a talking donkey to a man being eaten by a giant fish, the Bible has no shortage of strange stories. In her new book "A Most Peculiar Book: The Inherent Strangeness of the Bible" (Oxford University Press, 2021), Kristin Swenson, an associate professor of religious studies at Virginia Commonwealth University, delves into these stories and many others. Here's a look at 20 of the more bizarre biblical stories that Swenson discusses in the book. Some, such as Jonah being eaten by a giant fish, refer to important archaeological sites, like Nineveh, an ancient Assyrian city in modern-day northern Iraq. Others, such as that of a literal scapegoat, explain how phrases that are commonly used in modern times came into existence.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interracial Marriages#Black Ghanaian Woman#Spotify
Slate

Help! My Sister-in-Law Is Spreading Lies About Me on Her Mommy Blog.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) I have a younger sister-in-law who runs a Facebook blog with a large following (over 10,000) about her parenting lifestyle (think along the lines of unschooler, home birth, anti-vaccine). Even though I don’t agree with some of her choices, I’ve been a good aunt to her five children (soon to be six). Recently, she has had a penchant for posting on her blog about mistakes her extended family has made regarding her lifestyle choices, and just the other day I saw her referencing myself and my family in one of her posts.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Salon

The father of television grew to hate his own invention — until one miraculous day

The year was 1957, the game show was called "I've Got A Secret" and the guest had a most mysterious and ominous name: Dr. X. Since the premise of "I've Got A Secret" was that contestants had to guess an unknown fact about the show's guests (Dr. X was joined that night by a popular comedian, Buster Keaton), the contestants immediately probed Dr. X for details. When one of them asked if he invented a machine that is painful when used, the soft-spoken Dr. X cracked up the audience by replying, "Yes, sometimes it's most painful."
TV & VIDEOS
Slate

Leave the Men Alone

At the end of Kara Swisher’s inaugural episode of her new podcast On with Kara Swisher, she offers some unsolicited advice to, well, a lot of people: Stop making fun of/making memes about Adam Levine’s terrible sexts. “We talk about privacy a lot — you know, the press...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP

Comments / 0

Community Policy