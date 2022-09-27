Read full article on original website
Ian Remaining Well East of Alabama; The Long Dry Spell Continues Well into October
PHENOMENAL FALL WEATHER: Tons of sunshine and breezy conditions continue to highlight the forecast for Alabama today and tomorrow. Daytime temperatures will be in the upper70s, and overnight lows in the and 50s. Just incredibly beautiful weather to end the month of September in Alabama. We continue to have a Red Flag Warning across portions Alabama today as the combination of breezy conditions and very low humidity have increased our wildfire dangers. Please no outdoor burning!!!
Ian Nears Florida Landfall; Sunny, Cool, Breezy Here
Ian became a Category 4 hurricane overnight, and strengthened further Wednesday morning. Sustained winds increased to 155 mph by 7AM Wednesday. Any higher, and Ian would be a Category 5 storm. Regardless, Ian brings devastating impacts to the southwest Florida coast Wednesday, with landfall likely near Fort Myers/Cape Coral during the afternoon. Storm surge could be up to 18 feet along the coast, with winds well over 100 mph near Ian’s eyewall.
Fantastic Fall Weather with No Impacts from Hurricane Ian in Alabama
FEELING GREAT OUTSIDE: No threat of rain for Alabama the rest of this week as each day will feature pleasant afternoons with highs in the mid to upper 70s, and splendid nights with lows mostly in the upper 40s to low 50s. We will mention breezy conditions at times the rest of this week, due to the pressure gradient wind field around Hurricane Ian to our south and east. Most of Alabama is under a Red Flag Warning as the combination of breezy conditions and very low humidity will increase our wildfire dangers the next few days. Please no outdoor burning!!!
Ian Now Extremely Dangerous: What it Means for Alabama, Gulf Coast
The residents of Alabama have been watching Ian closely and now it has developed into a major hurricane. Now, the system is about to make landfall as a dangerous category 4. The winds in this category range from 130 to 156 miles per hour. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare...
Andalusia, Troy utility crews in Florida to help with power outages
Utility crews from Andalusia and Troy are in Florida to help with power outages due to Hurricane Ian. Six members of the City of Andalusia Utilities left Wednesday morning heading to Green Cove Springs, Florida. Green Cove Springs is south of Jacksonville. Additionally, a construction crew and the drone inspection/assessment...
Updates to Ian’s Impact on Alabama Including Fire Advisory
Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Emergency Management Agency Ian is forecast to make landfall this afternoon near Port Charlotte (southeast of Tampa) as a Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 140 mph. This will cause devastating impacts from wind, high storm surge, flooding rains, and tornadoes due to very slow movement through the FL Peninsula today through Thursday.
Very Nice Fall Weather, Ian’s Forecast Track Further East
Tuesday morning was very cool for late September across central and south Alabama. Morning lows fell into the upper 40s in many locations, well below the average low of 63° for September 27th. Tuesday afternoon remains very nice and fall-like. High temperatures range from the upper 70s to low 80s despite a sunny sky. Meanwhile, humidity remains very low, with a north breeze of 10 to 15 mph. Monday night low temperatures range from the low to mid 50s.
Quiet For Now, Ian May Affect Alabama Late This Week
Monday morning was sunny in most locations across central and south Alabama. Some high-level clouds partially filled the sky in far south Alabama, but elsewhere it was sunny. Temperatures become seasonably warm during the afternoon, with highs in the mid to upper 80s for most. A cold front pushes south of Alabama Monday, resulting in a breezy northwest wind and cooler temperatures overnight. Lows range from the low to mid 50s Monday night.
Black Panther Spotted in Alabama? Maybe...Maybe Not.
Fairly often I'll see a social media post, a news article, or a friend will send me a story about someone spotting a very rare "black panther" somewhere in the southern United States or in my home state of Alabama. Social media frenzies often erupt around these sightings with neighborly warnings such as "Keep the kids and pets indoors!" causing fear, panic and lots of gossip. Wildlife officials almost always completely dismiss these sightings - but I have found many of the witnesses to be very credible and sincere - and the sightings persist year after year. So, what exactly are all these people seeing?
Where you can bow hunt deer in Alabama starting Saturday
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Deer hunting season in parts of Alabama begins Saturday, Oct. 1. WKRG took a look at what counties hunters can travel to, both in northwest and central Alabama. You can view all hunting season dates for each of the five designated Alabama zones as well as visit Outdoor Alabama for all […]
Gov. Kay Ivey says Alabama gearing up to help Florida with ‘unprecedented’ Hurricane Ian
Alabama is gearing up to help the state of Florida with the damages expected from Hurricane Ian and to assist evacuees forced from their homes by the storm, Gov. Kay Ivey’s office announced today. The storm had strengthened and was expected to be a powerful Category 4 hurricane as...
JEA bringing in backup from Texas, Alabama and New England
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Officials from Mayor Lenny Curry to JEA’S Director of Facilities and Fleet Services Baley Brunell say Jacksonville needs prepare for power outages with Hurricane Ian. They’re preparing to get power restored as quickly as possible by getting their fleet ready today and calling in help...
‘Don’t take anything for granted’: Alabama coastal leaders keep watch on Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is expected to reach the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday as a powerful Category 4 storm and is forecasted to head toward the western edges of the Florida peninsula. For coastal Alabama, that’s good news. But for officials in coastal cities like Gulf Shores and Dauphin Island, the storm’s entry into the Gulf of Mexico is enough to raise concerns.
FEMA brings supplies, including water and meals, to Ala. to support Hurricane Ian response
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - FEMA crews brought supplies to Alabama in support of Hurricane Ian response in Florida. Hurricane Ian is expected to bring life-threating storm surge, hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall along the west coast of Florida and the panhandle by the middle of the week. On Sept. 24,...
Governor Kay Ivey updates Alabama’s response to Hurricane Ian
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey’s Office released a statement Wednesday morning concerning Alabama’s response to Hurricane Ian and assistance for the state of Florida. Read her full statement below:. For the last several days, Governor Ivey and Alabama’s emergency management officials closely monitored Ian’s projected path...
Ian Could Impact Portions of Alabama with Wind, Flooding
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa has been closely monitoring Ian for several days now. We want you to remember that this information could change based on Ian’s track and strengthening. What we are watching for is the development in the tracking of Ian. If Ian is to track farther west, this...
World’s Longest Yard Sale blows through Alabama
A tradition 19 years in the making blew through Alabama this summer. This nearly two-decades-old custom brings sellers and buyers together across more than 180 miles in the World’s Longest Yard Sale. You can find a lot of treasure in yard sales. Whether that’s vinyl records, handmade crafts or...
Tropical Storm Ian: What does Alabama need to know?
Tropical Storm Ian got stronger on Sunday night as it headed in the direction of Cuba -- and eventually the Gulf of Mexico. Ian’s winds increased from 45 mph to 65 mph late Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Ian is expected to become a hurricane on Monday...
11 road projects announced from Rebuild Alabama Act’s local grant program
Gov. Kay Ivey today announced local road projects in 11 Alabama counties that will be funded under a grant program that was created as part of the Rebuild Alabama Act, passed in 2019. The projects include resurfacing, bridge replacements, adding turn lanes and other improvements. The grants total $2.6 million...
Red Flag Warning For All Central Alabama
..RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR ALL OF CENTRAL ALABAMA... The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Red Flag Warning for all of Central Alabama, which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * WINDS...North 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of a dry air mass and windy conditions will result in critical fire weather conditions. Outdoor burning is not recommended. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
