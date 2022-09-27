ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Hundreds of Iowans to be helped with new opioid funding

DES MOINES — State public health officials say more than a thousand Iowans struggling with opioid addiction would be served by expanded access to treatment and recovery support services under new federal funding. The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services will receive $9 million in state opioid response...
California gets a slew of new housing laws

(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed just short of 40 new housing bills into law Wednesday, including two measures at the center of a hard-fought legislative agreement that will open up underutilized commercial spaces to housing development. Newsom signed Assembly Bill 2011 by Assemblymember Buffy Wicks...
Michigan won't tax forgiven public student loans

(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said on Wednesday that the forgiven student loans of about 1.4 million Michiganders won’t be treated as taxable income. Typically, the Internal Revenue Service treats debt forgiven as taxable income, meaning that Michiganders could have been taxed student loan debt wiped by President Joe Biden’s plan for Public Service Loan Forgiveness.
NYC mayor criticized online for demeaning comments about Kansas

New York City's Democratic Mayor Eric Adams became the topic of online scrutiny after disparaging the state of Kansas at a press briefing Tuesday. During a humanitarian trip to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, according to a Newsweek article, Adams said that New York has a meaningful brand identity, whereas "Kansas doesn't have a brand."
Corn harvest steps up in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois corn harvest was at 6% as of Sunday, compared to the five-year average of 16% at this point in the season according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Illinois Crop Progress and Condition Report. Corn dough reached 96%, compared to the five-year average of 99%. Corn...
See the former jobs of the governor of Nevada

Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Nevada using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
North Dakota committee calls for investigation into attorney general cost overruns

(The Center Square) - A legislative management committee recommended an investigation into North Dakota's state attorney general's office Tuesday after an audit team raised questions over financials and deleted emails pertaining to a building lease. The lease under question was implemented during the tenure of late Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem,...
Missouri News Headlines Thursday, September 29th, 2022

(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri House is set to vote today (Thursday) on an amended Senate tax cut package. The legislation would gradually cut the income tax rate from the current five-point-three percent to four-point-eight percent -- if Missouri makes enough money. Democratic House Member Peter Merideth of St. Louis says cutting taxes could put at risk state services to Missouri’s most vulnerable citizens. House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith, of Carthage, fired back, saying “we are doing more for low-income people than we ever have in the history of the world. The plan would also get rid of the lowest tax bracket for those who earn less than 14-thousand dollars annually, which means they would not owe income taxes.
State puts lipstick on its porcine IT project | Dan Walters

The state government’s chronic inability to employ high technology in a timely and cost-effective manner is nowhere more evident than in a project called “Financial Information System for California.”. That awkward title was devised so that it could be called by the catchy title of “FI$Cal,” but by...
Incumbent Yvette Herrell (R), Gabriel Vasquez (D), and write-in Eliseo Luna (D) running for New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District

Incumbent Yvette Herrell (R), Gabriel Vasquez (D), and write-in Eliseo Luna (D) are running in the November 8, 2022, general election for New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District. The Las Cruces Sun News’ Michael McDevitt wrote, “While CD2 has traditionally been a red seat, it’s been marked as a likelier...
Florida man pleads guilty to meth charges

ALBANY — A Florida resident with multiple prior state felony convictions for distributing methamphetamine pleaded guilty to a federal controlled substance charge after being caught with approximately eight kilograms of the illegal drug during a routine traffic stop when his co-defendant attempted to escape from authorities with the bag of drugs.
Holcomb picks new leader for Indiana Department of Correction

Gov. Eric Holcomb has selected an executive in finance, technology and construction at the Indiana Department of Correction to become the agency's new leader. The Republican announced Wednesday he's chosen IDOC Deputy Commissioner Christina Reagle to succeed Rob Carter as commissioner. Reagle has been with IDOC since 2011 in a...
A letter to a Nebraska billionaire sparked a West Virginia economic windfall

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Driving back home from a West Virginia University research and technology department session, state Sen. Glenn Jeffries was inspired to write a longshot "come to West Virginia" letter to nine global billionaire investors, including Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett. "It started out with - since pick-axes...
