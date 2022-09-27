Read full article on original website
Nearly half a million mail-in votes could delay election results by up to 2 weeks
(The Center Square) – With the bulk coming from Cook County and Chicago, more than 463,000 vote-by-mail ballots could be in the mix for Illinois’ Nov. 8 election, delaying election outcomes by up to two weeks. Along with early voting beginning Thursday in Illinois, local elections officials are...
Hundreds of Iowans to be helped with new opioid funding
DES MOINES — State public health officials say more than a thousand Iowans struggling with opioid addiction would be served by expanded access to treatment and recovery support services under new federal funding. The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services will receive $9 million in state opioid response...
California gets a slew of new housing laws
(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed just short of 40 new housing bills into law Wednesday, including two measures at the center of a hard-fought legislative agreement that will open up underutilized commercial spaces to housing development. Newsom signed Assembly Bill 2011 by Assemblymember Buffy Wicks...
Michigan won't tax forgiven public student loans
(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said on Wednesday that the forgiven student loans of about 1.4 million Michiganders won’t be treated as taxable income. Typically, the Internal Revenue Service treats debt forgiven as taxable income, meaning that Michiganders could have been taxed student loan debt wiped by President Joe Biden’s plan for Public Service Loan Forgiveness.
NYC mayor criticized online for demeaning comments about Kansas
New York City's Democratic Mayor Eric Adams became the topic of online scrutiny after disparaging the state of Kansas at a press briefing Tuesday. During a humanitarian trip to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, according to a Newsweek article, Adams said that New York has a meaningful brand identity, whereas "Kansas doesn't have a brand."
Corn harvest steps up in Illinois
SPRINGFIELD — Illinois corn harvest was at 6% as of Sunday, compared to the five-year average of 16% at this point in the season according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Illinois Crop Progress and Condition Report. Corn dough reached 96%, compared to the five-year average of 99%. Corn...
See the former jobs of the governor of Nevada
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Nevada using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Private contractor gone but child welfare caseload problems remain in Omaha area
Gov. Pete Ricketts celebrated Nebraska's child welfare workers Tuesday while acknowledging that six of 10 case workers in the Omaha area have caseloads exceeding state standards. He said the state has struggled to gain ground on caseloads after taking back management of Douglas and Sarpy County cases from a Kansas-based...
North Dakota committee calls for investigation into attorney general cost overruns
(The Center Square) - A legislative management committee recommended an investigation into North Dakota's state attorney general's office Tuesday after an audit team raised questions over financials and deleted emails pertaining to a building lease. The lease under question was implemented during the tenure of late Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem,...
Welch: ‘Historic’ SAFE-T act changes sign of democracy, won’t make decisions by fear
(The Center Square) – As Illinois lawmakers evaluate possible changes to the SAFE-T Act that takes effect in January, the speaker of the House says they won’t make rash decisions. No cash bail begins Jan. 1 in Illinois. While defending the law’s passage, Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris”...
Missouri News Headlines Thursday, September 29th, 2022
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri House is set to vote today (Thursday) on an amended Senate tax cut package. The legislation would gradually cut the income tax rate from the current five-point-three percent to four-point-eight percent -- if Missouri makes enough money. Democratic House Member Peter Merideth of St. Louis says cutting taxes could put at risk state services to Missouri’s most vulnerable citizens. House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith, of Carthage, fired back, saying “we are doing more for low-income people than we ever have in the history of the world. The plan would also get rid of the lowest tax bracket for those who earn less than 14-thousand dollars annually, which means they would not owe income taxes.
Efforts underway to provide high speed internet access to rural areas of Illinois
(The Center Square) – Now that the federal government included billions of tax dollars in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to improve internet access to more areas, the task of broadband mapping in Illinois is underway. The Illinois Office of Broadband and its mapping vendor, Connected Nation, are...
State puts lipstick on its porcine IT project | Dan Walters
The state government’s chronic inability to employ high technology in a timely and cost-effective manner is nowhere more evident than in a project called “Financial Information System for California.”. That awkward title was devised so that it could be called by the catchy title of “FI$Cal,” but by...
Hurricane Ian weakens to Category 3, but still hammers Florida with ‘catastrophic’ winds, surge
MIAMI — After days of anxious waiting and preparation, Hurricane Ian weakened to a Category 3 just hours after crashing ashore near Punta Gorda with “catastrophic” winds — marking the beginning of the end for the historic storm. However, Southwest Florida is still being pounded with...
Incumbent Yvette Herrell (R), Gabriel Vasquez (D), and write-in Eliseo Luna (D) running for New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District
Incumbent Yvette Herrell (R), Gabriel Vasquez (D), and write-in Eliseo Luna (D) are running in the November 8, 2022, general election for New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District. The Las Cruces Sun News’ Michael McDevitt wrote, “While CD2 has traditionally been a red seat, it’s been marked as a likelier...
Florida man pleads guilty to meth charges
ALBANY — A Florida resident with multiple prior state felony convictions for distributing methamphetamine pleaded guilty to a federal controlled substance charge after being caught with approximately eight kilograms of the illegal drug during a routine traffic stop when his co-defendant attempted to escape from authorities with the bag of drugs.
Missouri woman admits fraudulent PPP loan attempts while awaiting embezzlement sentence
(The Center Square) – A Missouri woman awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to embezzling $727,000 admitted to fraudulently applying for three federal Paycheck Protection Program loans worth $40,823, according to U.S. Attorney Sayler A. Fleming. Christen Diane Schulte of Franklin County pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud,...
Holcomb picks new leader for Indiana Department of Correction
Gov. Eric Holcomb has selected an executive in finance, technology and construction at the Indiana Department of Correction to become the agency's new leader. The Republican announced Wednesday he's chosen IDOC Deputy Commissioner Christina Reagle to succeed Rob Carter as commissioner. Reagle has been with IDOC since 2011 in a...
A letter to a Nebraska billionaire sparked a West Virginia economic windfall
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Driving back home from a West Virginia University research and technology department session, state Sen. Glenn Jeffries was inspired to write a longshot "come to West Virginia" letter to nine global billionaire investors, including Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett. "It started out with - since pick-axes...
Maricopa County Attorney says she won't prosecute women who have abortions
(The Center Square) – Will Maricopa County prosecute women who have abortions under the state's old abortion ban?. Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell posted a video on Facebook Tuesday clarifying Arizona state law regarding abortion and that she will not prosecute women who have the procedures. "I know this...
