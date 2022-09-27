ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 1

Related
Cheryl E Preston

Prince Harry and Meghan are being blamed for Prince William's children being prematurely thrust into the spotlight

Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleTown and Country screenshot. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been blamed for a lot of issues related to the royal family and a new book is accusing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of something quite interesting. Royal correspondent and author Katie Nicholl is causing quite a stir with "The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and The Future of the Crown," Nicholls insists that "Megxit," caused more harm than anyone realized and that Harry and Meghan leaving the Uk for the US has placed "an unfair burden on the Prince and Princess of Wales' three young children"..
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The List

Royal Fans Claim Meghan Markle Got Scolded By Aides Over A Simple Issue

Royal watchers were stunned when Prince William and Kate Middleton, the new Prince and Princess of Wales, stepped out to meet with mourners outside of Windsor Castle accompanied by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, per the Daily Mail. It was the first time the former fab four had been seen together since Harry and Meghan stepped down from their royal duties and moved out of the UK.
CELEBRITIES
The List

What Harry Did For Meghan At Windsor Castle Has Fans Swooning

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, were both at Windsor Castle alongside William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, on September 10, according to People magazine. The report indicates that William invited his brother and sister-in-law to join them as a "show of unity" following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8. "It's such an extraordinary historical moment and also a deeply personal one for the family that you'd hope and think that all members of the family would unite and support [the King] especially. And perhaps some of those wounds can be healed in the process," a royal source told People.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Oprah Winfrey
The List

Meghan Markle's Friend Reveals The Truth About Prince Harry And Prince William's Relationship

Following news of Queen Elizabeth II's ill health on the afternoon of September 8, members of the royal family made their way up to Balmoral Castle in Scotland to be by her side. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, happened to be in the U.K. before the events unfolded. They arrived on Sunday, September 4, in Manchester (via USA Today).
CELEBRITIES
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Meghan Markle?

With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, it was reported that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, would initially not be traveling to be with the family in Balmoral upon her death, and...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#British Royal Family#Uk#Duchess Of Sussex#The Times Of London#The Sunday Times
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Return Home To Archie & Lillibet After Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral

Meghan Markle, 41, and Prince Harry, 38, have returned to America following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Although they were not physically seen, their black Lincoln SUV was photographed taking them out of the Los Angeles International Airport on Sept. 20. The parents of two, who had not been with their kids, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, since they first left the US, took a British Airways plane from London’s Heathrow Airport, according to Page Six.
CELEBRITIES
Cheryl E Preston

Prince Harry and Meghan remain in the UK and may send for Archie and Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are remaining in the UK at least until seven days after the service for Queen Elizabeth on September 19. King Charles II has asked for a period of mourning until one week after his mother is laid to rest. PEOPLE recently revealed that Harry shared that he was thankful his grandmother got to meet his children, son Archie and daughter Lilibet who was named for Elizabeth II.
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Wants ‘Nothing More’ Than For Harry & Royal Family To ‘Heal’ Fractured Relationship

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from their royal duties, the relationship between the couple and his royal family has been quite strained. With all the members coming together to mourn Queen Elizabeth II, it looks like there is a chance for them to reconcile. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Meghan is in “full support” of her husband Harry making peace and is doing all she can to facilitate it.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Royal Authors Queue Up To Release Books, Promising To Reveal Truth Of Conflict Between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle And Buckingham Palace

Anyone waking up in Britain and taking a newspaper back to bed this weekend could be forgiven for thinking the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are under the covers with them. Such is the mass of coverage in the UK media as royal authors and commentators line up to release books that presumably were written months before Queen Elizabeth’s death earlier this month, but were held back for fear of offending the popular Queen during the final chapter of her reign.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Cheryl E Preston

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle turned down two Royal invites according to insiders

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle remain at the center of controversy. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived in Manchester this week and many are wondering if they will spend time with any of the Royals. Some news outlets have been implying that Harry's family would ignore him and his wife but if new reports are accurate then the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are the ones who are not desiring to reconcile. If the latest from The Daily Mail is accurate Harry and Meghan have refused two attempts by the Royals to reconcile.

Comments / 0

Community Policy