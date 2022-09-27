ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Virgin Atlantic scraps gendered uniforms

Virgin Atlantic is giving its crew the choice of what uniform to wear in an update to its gender identity policy.The airline announced that its pilots, cabin crew and ground staff now have the option of wearing its red or burgundy uniform.The carrier said it wants to “champion the individuality” of its workers by enabling them to wear clothing that “expresses how they identify or present themselves”.Female Virgin Atlantic employees were previously required to wear a red uniform, while males wore burgundy.The company said the change makes it “the most inclusive airline in the skies”.Cabin crew member Jaime Forsstroem...
The Independent

Virgin Atlantic allows staff to wear gender-free uniforms that ‘express their true identity’

Virgin Atlantic staff will be allowed to choose their uniform after the airline decided to officially scrap gendered workwear.Pilots, cabin crew and ground staff will be given a choice between the Vivienne Westwood-designed blazer and trousers with a tie, or a blazer and skirt, in either burgundy or bright red.Since 2019, the airline allowed female staff to wear trousers as part of their standard bright red uniform and also stopped imposing a rule requiring them to wear make-up and high-heeled shoes.But now the free choice between full-length trousers or a knee-length pencil skirt has been extended to all staff members...
Daily Mail

Qantas plane flies dangerously overweight after workers loaded it with 160kg extra freight just two days after staff issued a dire warning to the airline's bosses

An investigation is underway after Qantas confirmed one of its regional aircraft flew across Australia despite being dramatically overloaded. Flight QF2262 flew from Sydney to Lord Howe Island on Wednesday, after freight loaded by ground crew exceeded the plane's maximum take-off weight by about 160 kilograms. The incident comes as...
prestigeonline.com

Skytrax World Airline Awards 2022: Qatar Airways tops list once again

Skytrax World Airline Awards 2022: Qatar Airways tops list once again. Qatar Airways has once again topped the Skytrax World Airline Awards 2022. Singapore Airlines took the second spot while Emirates came third among the world’s best carriers ranked by Skytrax — a UK-based airline and airport reviews and rankings site.
BoardingArea

Delta Announces New Flights to Europe for Summer 2023

Our site may contain affiliate links. Read Advertiser Disclosure policy here. Delta Air Lines announced this week some exciting new European routes for next summer. Delta’s will be launching several new routes from Los Angeles, Atlanta, and New York (JFK). Delta will offer new or resumed flights to destinations...
BoardingArea

Aer Lingus confirms Cleaveland route launch

It seems that Aer Lingus is taking up the offer of launching a service to Cleveland. The Irish carrier will launch the route in summer 2023. It will commence on 19 May 2023, operating four times weekly, utilising an Airbus A321LR. The airline will be the only direct European service...
travelnoire.com

Delta Air Lines Resumes Flights From London Gatwick To NYC For The First Time Since 2012

Flying across the pond to London Town will get a lot easier next year. The route from London to New York will have the most flights in 15 years thanks to Delta Air Lines. The airline will resume its New York JFK to London Gatwick route since exiting Gatwick in 2012. Gatwick was the first destination Delta Air Lines served on a transatlantic route to the UK in 1978.
freightwaves.com

Ocean carrier MSC launching cargo airline with Atlas Air

Mediterranean Shipping Co., the largest container line in the world, announced Monday it will launch an air cargo airline next year in partnership with freighter operator Atlas Air, joining rivals Maersk and CMA CGM as ocean carriers adding private airlines to diversify their service capabilities. MSC said Atlas Air (NASDAQ:...
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

