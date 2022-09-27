Virgin Atlantic is giving its crew the choice of what uniform to wear in an update to its gender identity policy.The airline announced that its pilots, cabin crew and ground staff now have the option of wearing its red or burgundy uniform.The carrier said it wants to “champion the individuality” of its workers by enabling them to wear clothing that “expresses how they identify or present themselves”.Female Virgin Atlantic employees were previously required to wear a red uniform, while males wore burgundy.The company said the change makes it “the most inclusive airline in the skies”.Cabin crew member Jaime Forsstroem...

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO