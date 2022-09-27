Read full article on original website
Related
Virgin Atlantic scraps gendered uniforms
Virgin Atlantic is giving its crew the choice of what uniform to wear in an update to its gender identity policy.The airline announced that its pilots, cabin crew and ground staff now have the option of wearing its red or burgundy uniform.The carrier said it wants to “champion the individuality” of its workers by enabling them to wear clothing that “expresses how they identify or present themselves”.Female Virgin Atlantic employees were previously required to wear a red uniform, while males wore burgundy.The company said the change makes it “the most inclusive airline in the skies”.Cabin crew member Jaime Forsstroem...
Virgin Atlantic allows staff to wear gender-free uniforms that ‘express their true identity’
Virgin Atlantic staff will be allowed to choose their uniform after the airline decided to officially scrap gendered workwear.Pilots, cabin crew and ground staff will be given a choice between the Vivienne Westwood-designed blazer and trousers with a tie, or a blazer and skirt, in either burgundy or bright red.Since 2019, the airline allowed female staff to wear trousers as part of their standard bright red uniform and also stopped imposing a rule requiring them to wear make-up and high-heeled shoes.But now the free choice between full-length trousers or a knee-length pencil skirt has been extended to all staff members...
Virgin Atlantic staff can choose which uniform to wear ‘no matter their gender’
Airline reflects diversity of workforce with policy on its Vivienne Westwood-designed outfits
A Major Airline Just Launched A 17-Hour (And World's Fourth-Longest) Flight
During those bad early days of the pandemic, restrictions and stay-at-home orders made it difficult to drive a few hours to the next town over. Flying for 16 hours might as well have been a trip to the moon. With airlines suspending flights and most countries closing borders to non-citizens,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
I flew on Delta's Boeing 767 from Sweden to New York in economy and it was the best transatlantic flight I've taken in a long time
Despite being assigned the middle seat of the middle row, the upgraded cabin was comfortable and had everything I needed for the eight-hour journey.
Qantas plane flies dangerously overweight after workers loaded it with 160kg extra freight just two days after staff issued a dire warning to the airline's bosses
An investigation is underway after Qantas confirmed one of its regional aircraft flew across Australia despite being dramatically overloaded. Flight QF2262 flew from Sydney to Lord Howe Island on Wednesday, after freight loaded by ground crew exceeded the plane's maximum take-off weight by about 160 kilograms. The incident comes as...
A JetBlue plane went over Hurricane Fiona on its flight from the Dominican Republic to Newark
A JetBlue plane from Punta Cana to Newark went over the storm in a flight planned with guidance from meteorologists, The Washington Post reported.
See inside the secret aircraft cabin where flight attendants sleep on long-haul journeys on an Airbus A350
Crew rest is essential for airline pilots and flight attendants, especially on ultra-long-haul journeys that can stretch up to 19 hours.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ryanair passengers stunned after landing in the wrong country due to ‘missed curfew’
A PLANE full of passengers were left stunned after they landed in the wrong country - 250 miles from where they went to be. The Ryanair flight from Dublin was bound for Faro in Portugal, only to be forced to divert to Malaga in Spain. Due to the air traffic...
The World’s Worst Airline
A recent analysis reveals that a carrier from one of the world’s poorest nations has the worst customer service in the world.
prestigeonline.com
Skytrax World Airline Awards 2022: Qatar Airways tops list once again
Skytrax World Airline Awards 2022: Qatar Airways tops list once again. Qatar Airways has once again topped the Skytrax World Airline Awards 2022. Singapore Airlines took the second spot while Emirates came third among the world’s best carriers ranked by Skytrax — a UK-based airline and airport reviews and rankings site.
FIFA・
See inside the flying taxis American Airlines and Virgin want to use to carry 4 passengers on 30-minute flights between airports and across cities
Vertical Aerospace's VX4 flying taxi is set to launch by 2025 and aims to turn what was once the stuff of science fiction into a reality.
Delta Announces New Flights to Europe for Summer 2023
Our site may contain affiliate links. Read Advertiser Disclosure policy here. Delta Air Lines announced this week some exciting new European routes for next summer. Delta’s will be launching several new routes from Los Angeles, Atlanta, and New York (JFK). Delta will offer new or resumed flights to destinations...
Aer Lingus takes delivery of its first A320neo, takes it out for flight
Aer Lingus has become the latest airline to formally take delivery of an Airbus A320neo – the first of this type for the airline. This is the first of two new Airbus A320neo aircraft that Aer Lingus has leased from CDB Aviation, with the second aircraft also joining the fleet this week.
Airplane Art – Kuwait Airways Boeing 777-300ER taking off from London Heathrow
It’s Sunday again, so it must be time for some more Airplane Art. This week, we have a Kuwait Airways Boeing 777-300ER starting its take-off roll at London Heathrow Airport as it begins its flight to Kuwait International Airport. The airline currently operates 10 Boeing 777-300ER aircraft in its...
mrobusinesstoday.com
American Airlines to launch new Flagship Suite seating for upcoming Airbus and Boeing fleet
The new state-of-the-art seating and cabin interiors will be fitted in the new Airbus A321XLR and Boeing 787-9 aircraft which are expected to be delivered to the airline in 2024. American Airlines aims to take passenger comfort and luxury a few notches up by giving customers a suite new ride....
Aer Lingus confirms Cleaveland route launch
It seems that Aer Lingus is taking up the offer of launching a service to Cleveland. The Irish carrier will launch the route in summer 2023. It will commence on 19 May 2023, operating four times weekly, utilising an Airbus A321LR. The airline will be the only direct European service...
travelnoire.com
Delta Air Lines Resumes Flights From London Gatwick To NYC For The First Time Since 2012
Flying across the pond to London Town will get a lot easier next year. The route from London to New York will have the most flights in 15 years thanks to Delta Air Lines. The airline will resume its New York JFK to London Gatwick route since exiting Gatwick in 2012. Gatwick was the first destination Delta Air Lines served on a transatlantic route to the UK in 1978.
freightwaves.com
Ocean carrier MSC launching cargo airline with Atlas Air
Mediterranean Shipping Co., the largest container line in the world, announced Monday it will launch an air cargo airline next year in partnership with freighter operator Atlas Air, joining rivals Maersk and CMA CGM as ocean carriers adding private airlines to diversify their service capabilities. MSC said Atlas Air (NASDAQ:...
BoardingArea
207K+
Followers
26K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.https://boardingarea.com/
Comments / 0