Ashley Benson Is The Latest Celebrity To Rock The Sexy 'Floss' Trend In A Black Cutout Dress

The ever-daring floss trend isn’t going anywhere – and we’re eternally grateful, because we are obsessed with Ashley Benson’s latest provocative look!

The 32-year-old Pretty Little Liars star wore a minuscule black asymmetrical cutout Dundas ‘Perrie’ dress to a glamorous Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits event in New York City on September 18th. And we still have no idea how she didn’t have a wardrobe malfunction, as her dress appeared to be held together by one single gold chain and very little else!

Ashley’s one-sleeved dress – which is safe to say left very little to the imagination thanks to its side cutouts and waist-high slit – was accessorized with Versace’s ‘Aevitas’ platform boots with a six-inch block heel to add some grunge to the aesthetic. The rest of the Spring Breakers actress‘s look was in keeping with the all-black color palette too, as even her nail polish was jet black. Talk about sticking to a theme! She styled her blonde hair in an effortless down do, complete with subtle beach waves!

The Private Property actress treated her 23.2M Instagram followers to a picture of her outfit the very next day, and they predictably went wild in the comments section! Even a few famous faces couldn’t help but comment, with Vanessa Hudgens saying that her friend was “So hot,” while Kathy Hilton dropped six fire emojis. “Wow,” one of Ashley’s fans commented, followed by three heart eyes emojis. “Gorgeous,” added another fan. “You are stunning!!!!!!” exclaimed another. “What a beautiful look,” commented another fan.