‘Surprise!’ Melanie Lynskey is a revolutionary leader in HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’

Susan Sarandon’s ‘Monarch’ Is So Bad It Officially Killed the Network Drama
Whoever cast Susan Sarandon—the politically-outspoken, Bernie-supporting progressive Hollywood icon (or Hollywood elite, depending on which side of the political divide you ask)—as the matriarch of a family of country music artists in a show that would air on Fox of all places is a mad genius. Or so I thought when I first heard about Monarch, the network’s new drama series premiering Sunday.Turns out, the series is exactly what I just described. Not much more, not much less. Well, except for one glaring deceit: Susan Sarandon is largely and vexingly absent from the show she’s being billed as the runaway...
Melanie Lynskey Says Husband Jason Ritter Loves Her "Sexy" Look at the 2022 Emmys
Melanie Lynskey and her husband, Jason Ritter, made an adorable appearance together at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Sept. 12. Lynskey wore a custom mint-green Christian Siriano ballgown, while Ritter opted for a classic black tuxedo. When Lynskey stopped to talk to Laverne Cox during "E! Live From the Red...
Here's How The Goldbergs Handled Murray's Death in Season 10 Premiere
The Goldbergs‘ Season 10 premiere kicked off with Murray Goldberg’s well-spoiled demise. So, how exactly did the ABC comedy handle the passing of Jeff Garlin’s cantankerous alter ego? The Powers That Be could have gone in any number of directions. Murray could’ve been pushed in front of a train in Paris and exploded like a balloon full of meat. Or he could have succumb to a previously unknown drug addiction. Heck, he could’ve been offed via kung fu coupon — there’s precedent! But instead, The Goldbergs chose to sidestep the specifics of Murray’s death. The cold open only disclosed that Murray was...
TVLine Items: Feds Casts Niecy's Wife, Loki Season 2 Promotion and More
The Rookie: Feds is bringing a real-life love connection to the show: Jessica Betts, wife of series star Niecy Nash-Betts, will guest-star on the ABC drama as a love interest for Nash-Betts’ character Simone Clark, it was announced on Tuesday. Additionally, Tom Arnold (Roseanne) will appear as the charismatic...
Jeff Garlin Reveals Bipolar Disorder Day After ‘The Goldbergs’ Kills Off Character
Jeff Garlin, the former star of ABC’s The Goldbergs whose controversial real-life departure from the show saw his character killed off on the sitcom last night, says he suffers from bipolar disorder, a diagnosis he revealed for the first time in a brief Instagram post today. “Bipolar is a motherfucker,” Garlin writes. “Sometimes it’s just too much to deal with. I’m doing the best I can. This the first time that I’ve opened up about this.” Garlin left The Goldbergs last December following HR investigations into misconduct allegations. Although the killing off of his character Murray Goldberg was disclosed last month by showrunner...
Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Donnie Wahlberg Set First-Look Unscripted TV Deal With Lionsgate
Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and Donnie Wahlberg have signed a three-year first-look deal for unscripted projects with Lionsgate Television. The deal will see the couple produce and develop unscripted and reality projects, documentaries, short form productions, and non-fiction podcasts via their newly formed company, Work Baby Productions. Lionsgate company Pilgrim Media will provide development support and the production services entity for sold projects under the terms of the deal. “Our focus as a couple, and as partners, is to bring light to projects that we are passionate about,” said Wahlberg and McCarthy Wahlberg. “Our new partners at Pilgrim and Lionsgate share...
Is Mark Harmon Still on ‘NCIS’?
Chances are when fans think of NCIS, Mark Harmon is one of the first people to come to mind. He’s essentially the face of the franchise. He originated the character of Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs in 2003 in a backdoor pilot for CBS’s military drama JAG. Harmon...
King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes
According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
David E. Kelley’s ‘The Calling’ Unveils First Look Ahead of November Premiere (TV News Roundup)
The first look of David E. Kelley’s investigative drama series “The Calling” were released Monday by Peacock, offering a glimpse into the show ahead of its Nov. 10 debut on the streamer. Adapted from a series of novels by author Dror Mishani, the show’s plot follows a New York Police Department detective named Avraham Avraham (Jeff Wilbush), who typically relies on spirituality to guide his pursuit of truth until one investigation makes him rethink his beliefs. The series stars Wilbush, Juliana Canfield, Karen Robinson and Michael Mosley. One image highlights a particularly tense, yet slightly absurd moment where Wilbush is locked...
TV tonight: Stanley Tucci and David Tennant star in Steven Moffat’s thrilling new drama
A death row prisoner, the vicar of a small English parish and a missing maths tutor converge in Inside Man. Plus: a gripping finale in The Suspect. Here’s what to watch this evening
‘The Recruit’: First Look & Premiere Date for Noah Centineo’s CIA Drama Series (PHOTO)
During Netflix‘s annual virtual fan event TUDUM on September 24, Noah Centineo joined the fun to unveil the title of his upcoming spy series, The Recruit. The CIA drama will feature the To All The Boys I’ve Loved star as a “fledgling lawyer at the CIA who becomes enmeshed in dangerous international power politics when a former asset threatens to expose the agency,” according to the release. The series is expected to debut on December 16, and to mark the announcement, Netflix released a first-look image of Centineo from the show.
AMC’s ‘Interview With The Vampire Renewed For Season 2 Ahead of Series Premiere
Clearly, AMC’s new take on Interview With The Vampire doesn’t suck. Ahead of the series premiere on October 2, AMC has announced that Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire has already been renewed for a second season. And not only that, the second season will head the action over to Europe. Interview With The Vampire: European Vacation, anyone? “Bulgaria. Romania. Paris. (Ah Paris!) San Francisco. New Orleans. Dubai,” showrunner Rolin Jones said via a press released provided to Decider. “The writing staff of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire is honored, humbled, and hungry to add more stamps to our vamps’ passport books....
‘Industry’ Creators Say They’re Writing Season 3 Of HBO Drama Ahead Of Renewal Decision
Much like the world of high-finance that the show is set in, there’s “no break” when it comes to HBO’s Industry. The creators of the Myha’la Herrold-fronted drama series, Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, revealed that they’re already writing season three, despite the series not having been officially picked up for a third season. The series, which is a co-production between HBO and BBC, launched its second season on August 1 and finished last week. It follows a group of young bankers, including Herrold’s Harper Stern, as they forge their identities within the pressure cooker environment and sex and drug fueled blitz...
FX’s ‘Fleishman Is In Trouble’ Sets Hulu Premiere Date
FX’s limited series Fleishman Is In Trouble will premiere with two episodes on November 17 exclusively via Hulu. A new episode will be released each subsequent Thursday. The 8-episode series will soon be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories. Fall TV Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming Based on Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s best-selling novel, Fleishman Is In Trouble centers on recently separated fortysomething Toby Fleishman (Jesse Eisenberg), who dives into the brave new world of app-based dating with the kind of success he never had dating in his youth,...
Thora Birch Is 'Dismayed' She's Not in 'Hocus Pocus 2,' Explains Why She Left 'Wednesday' (Exclusive)
During ET’s visit to the set of The Gabby Petito Story, Lifetime’s true-crime film about the van life murder, director Thora Birch opened up about her involvement in two other anticipated projects, Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+ and Netflix’s Wednesday series. “I was just a little dismayed...
‘Dead to Me’ Season 3 Premiere Date, Trailer Shared By Netflix
Jen and Judy are back for a third and final season of Netflix‘s drama series Dead to Me. Starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, the brand new installment of the series returns on November 17. Netflix announced the return date as part of its Tudum promotion on Saturday, along with a teaser trailer for the new season. You can watch the clip above. At the end of Season 2, Jen and Judy got into a major car accident after being struck by drunk-driving Ben (James Marsden) while running away from the risk of being found out for the murder of his brother Steve...
CAA Signs ‘Tár’ Star Nina Hoss (EXCLUSIVE)
Award-winning German actor Nina Hoss has signed with CAA for representation. Hoss stars opposite Cate Blanchett in Todd Field’s “Tár,” which will open theatrically on Oct. 7 via Focus Features. The film debuted to rave reviews at the Venice and Telluride film festivals, with Variety Senior Awards Editor Clayton Davis suggesting that Hoss could land her first Oscar nomination for her supporting performance as wife to Blanchett’s trailblazing composer, who becomes the first woman to conduct a major German orchestra. In his awards analysis, Davis described Hoss as the “heart and soul of the film.” Best known for her acclaimed performances...
'Ghosts' Season 2: Original BBC Series' Star to Appear on CBS Sitcom
Ahead of tonight's anticipated sophomore premiere of Ghosts on CBS, news broke this morning announcing how one of the original BBC series stars, on which the American sitcom is based, will be appearing in an episode of TV's number one comedy this season. As if the fans from both the U.S. and U.K. shows couldn't be more excited, the episode will guest star British actor, Mathew Baynton, who is also one of the producers behind the CBS adaptation.
‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ Gets Season 3 Premiere Date (TV News Roundup)
The third season of Tom Clancy’s political action thriller series “Jack Ryan” is set to premiere on Prime Video Dec. 21. Starring John Krasinski as Jack Ryan, the eight-episode season follows Ryan on the run after being implicated in a larger conspiracy. While trying to stay alive as the CIA and an international rogue faction hunt him down, Ryan must also prevent a massive global conflict. Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly return for the third season, with new series regulars Nina Hoss and Betty Gabriel joining the cast. “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” is co-produced by Amazon Studios, Paramount Television Studios...
Recently Added Episode Titles - Various Shows - 29th September 2022
Here are various new Episode Titles that have been recently added to our Episode and Ratings Database. Some may or may not be new to you. Abbott Elementary - Episode 2.4 - The Principal's Office. American Gigolo - Episode 1.5 - The Escape Wheel. American Horror Story - Episode 11.9...
