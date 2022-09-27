Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCRG.com
Sunny and dry weather continues today, patchy frost possible again tonight
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on sunny and nice late September weather today. The wind continues to be lighter with each passing day and with ample sunshine, we’ll have a nice afternoon in the lower 60s. Tonight, a few patches of frost may be found once again. Looking ahead to the rest of the week, plan on sunny afternoons and clear nights. Temperatures should push back up to the lower 70s this weekend as dry conditions continue.
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If your favorite comfort food is a great burger and some crispy fries and you also happen to live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa to visit.
cbs2iowa.com
PHOTOS: Northern Lights seen in eastern Iowa Monday night
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Northern Lights were seen in eastern Iowa Monday night... as far south as Marion!. From our friend, NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador Mark Brown the sight was seen because of "a disturbance to Earth's magnetosphere." Did you capture the sight? Share your...
KCRG.com
Man rescued out of Cedar River
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 6:33 pm, Emergency crews were dispatched to the 12th Ave Bridge SW for a report of a man in the river. Crews arrived to find a middle-aged male who had fallen in the river and was unable to get out on his own. The male was able to make his way to a bridge piling and hold on until the arrival of help.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRG.com
New Marion Library nears much anticipated opening after multiple delays
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Anticipation continues to build for the opening of the new public library in Marion. That community has been without a permanent library since the derecho, now more than two years ago. The original building was severely damaged in the storm and around 20% of the library collection was lost. Now a brand new library has been built next door, and it’s double the size of the old one.
Cedar River Bridge in Cedar Rapids Will Soon Close For the Winter
[UPDATED THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29 9:30 a.m. after receiving updated information from the City of Cedar Rapids]. If you thought the road construction season in Cedar Rapids was about to end, you thought wrong. The city has announced one of the city's bridges over the Cedar River will be closing to traffic early next week.
Cedar Falls to Host Country Star’s Winter Show
We're not trying to wish the rest of the year away, but if you're a fan of a certain country star then you might want to fast forward to the winter. Martina McBride dropped major news earlier this week. She will be hitting the road this holiday season for her 12th annual 'The Joy of Christmas Tour.'
saturdaytradition.com
Set location for FOX Big Noon Kickoff show in Iowa City revealed
Get ready Iowa, because Fox Big Noon Kickoff announced not only will they be coming to your campus, they also announced where they will be located. Look for the crew between Petersen and Hillcrest Residence Halls on campus Saturday. This is a huge matchup between the undefeated Wolverines and the one-loss Hawkeyes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
iheart.com
Today is the Six Year Anniversary of the Cedar River Flooding
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Six years ago today marks the Cedar River rising to its second highest level ever, causing flooding from Cedar Falls to Cedar Rapids. In 2016, the river’s crest was nearly 22 feet, the second time on record the river has risen above 20 feet. In 2008, the river flooded with a crest over 31 feet.
All the Big Iowa Concerts Scheduled for the Rest of 2022 [LIST]
There are still MANY more concerts to look forward to this year! Here are many the shows we know about as of September 27th:. Friday, September 30th at 8 p.m. Thursday, October 6th at 8 p.m. Rhythm City Casino Resort in Davenport. Thursday, October 20th at 7 p.m. Wooly's in...
Great Jones County Fair Announces First 2 Country Acts of 2023
The Great Jones County Fair in Monticello, Iowa has a reputation for booking some of the biggest country acts each year. And you can expect more of the same in 2023. Join 103.3 WJOD in welcoming Jon Pardi and special guest Russell Dickerson to the Great Jones County Fair in Monticello Saturday, July 22, 2023.
KCRG.com
Man hits platelet donation milestone, Impact Life asks for more ahead of Hurricane Ian
MECHANICSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Every two weeks Sammi Scott of Mechanicsville sits in a chair for nearly 1.5hr to donate platelets. “The first of the year in January, I call them and set up my appointments for the whole year,” he said. Tuesday, Scott made his 500th donation to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCRG.com
Camp Courageous is in need of more workers to welcome even more campers
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A year-round camp that helps people with disabilities says it is in desperate need of more workers. Camp Courageous in Monticello is a tradition for many people, celebrating its 50th year this year. ”We have nice long waiting lists, yep. There’s plenty of supplies as far...
KCRG.com
This week’s Kid Captain makes ‘Hawkeye Wave’ song selection
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Kid Captain for this week, Adam Arp, has selected the song “One Shining Moment” for the Hawkeye Wave song for when the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday. The University of Iowa made the announcement in a tweet on...
KCRG.com
Waterloo man recovering after being shot Wednesday morning
500 Iowa Red Cross volunteers head to Florida to help hurricane victims. The Iowa Red Cross sent 500 volunteers down to southwest Florida to help people devastated by Hurricane Ian. USDA nomination for Iowan advances in Congress. Updated: 5 hours ago. The nomination for an eastern Iowa native to work...
Former NFL Star And Iowa Great Joins Farmers For ANF Game Day
Farmers and football- two words Iowa prides itself for. The two will be coming together on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium as the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the University of Michigan at 11 am. During the 1985 Rose Bowl, the Iowa Hawkeyes showed their support for those affected by the 1980s...
kwayradio.com
Waterloo Bridge Closed Thursday for Fireworks
A Waterloo bridge will be closed Thursday afternoon and well into the night. The 5th Street bridge will be closed to accommodate a fireworks event as part of the Iowa League of Cities’ Annual Conference. The bridge will close at 3:30pm and will remain closed until 11:00 p.m. The conference itself will run from Wednesday through Friday.
ourquadcities.com
In Washington, former QC mayor testifies against rail merger
Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads haven’t made many public statements to people in the Quad Cities who oppose their proposed merger. One Quad-Citian on Wednesday made a statement against the merger, and traveled clear to Washington to do it. The railroads want to combine their operations in...
rtands.com
The end is near for what was once prominent coal rail track in Cedar Falls, Iowa
With the glory days now history, Cedar Falls officials are now planning an un-ceremonial end to rail track that runs through the downtown area. The Iowa Northern Railway used the line to deliver coal to Cedar Falls Utilities, and long hauls used to block traffic for long periods of time. However, that kind of action has not been seen since 2010, and on Sept. 26 the Cedar Falls City Council was expected to vote on removing the rail. The $12.2 million project would involve pulling 11,642 ft of track from First Street to an area near Pfeiffer Springs Park. Crossings also will be removed and there will be street reconstruction and improvements made to other infrastructure. An old railroad bridge will be converted into a pedestrian bridge that will connect Washington Park to Pfeiffer Springs Park. A grant from the Federal Railroad Administration will provide 80% of the cost. The city of Cedar Falls and Iowa Northern Railway will split the remaining portion.
KCRG.com
Demolition crews bring down remains of Iowa City Church destroyed in June fire
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A church building in Iowa City has been demolished months after a fire destroyed it. Demolition crews brought down what was left of the Iowa City Church of Christ building Tuesday morning. No one was injured in the June 25 fire, but the building was...
Comments / 0