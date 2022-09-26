ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Daily Mail

Two groups of students at Florida high school face criminal charges for 'creating a mass panic' by pretending that there was someone armed with a gun

Students who 'pranked' a school administrator by pretending a gunman had entered Mainland High School in Daytona Beach, Florida, are facing criminal charges. Pupils ran for their lives after school girls approached a staff member and told them they had seen someone carrying again, sparking a mass panic that left dozens of children in hysterics.
Upworthy

8 classes that should be required for all students before they hit adulthood

This article originally appeared on 03.25.22 I remember sitting in advanced algebra and trigonometry class in high school wondering if I was really ever going to use any of what I was learning. Math at that level meant nothing to me in a practical sense. I planned to study English and education to become an English teacher, so I couldn't imagine why I'd need to learn the ins and outs of trig. As it turned out, some of what I learned came in handy in the functions class I was required to take to fulfill my math requirement in college. But again, I found myself sitting in class with zero idea of why I was learning this level of math and suspecting that I was never going to actually use that knowledge in my adult life.
The Guardian

Long days, long weekends: the four-day week takes off in US schools

On fall Fridays at Hull-Daisetta high school, in the small town of Daisetta in south-east Texas, sneakers squeak across the volleyball court as the Lady Cats run warm-up drills. Football coaches, players and cheerleaders prep for the night’s game. A local church serves lunch for the students. But there are no classes, and in the parking lot, just a handful of teachers’ cars.
TheDailyBeast

Michigan Election Worker Charged With Voting Equipment Tampering

An election worker in Michigan has been charged with two felonies after allegedly inserting a flash drive into a computer that stored sensitive voter registration data, officials said Wednesday. During the Aug. 2 primary, an election worker was reportedly spotted putting the drive into the computer used to administer the election in Gaines Township in Kent County, a statement from county clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons said. “This incident is extremely egregious and incredibly alarming,” the statement continued. “Not only is it a violation of Michigan law, but it is a violation of public trust and of the oath all election workers are required to take.” Although not named in Lyons’ statement, election worker James Donald Holkeboer was charged with falsifying election records and using a computer to commit a crime. He could face a nine-year sentence if convicted.Read it at Reuters
The Game 730 AM WVFN

The Top 50 Hardest Colleges To Get Into Are Not In Michigan

My boss came across some valuable information and passed it along to me and it just so happened to stop me in my tracks. This wasn't anything that was terrifying or anything life-threatening, instead was something that blew my mind and made all the hairs on my body stand up and the goosebumps appear. The pride our state takes in education is fantastic and will undoubtedly take a hit after looking at this list. The information my boss passed along was directly tied to college education here in America, so surely Michigan will be involved right?
The Game 730 AM WVFN

What Is The Shallowest Lake In Michigan?

Deep is overrated. Give me a lake that I can sit down and talk about the Kardashians with, a lake that is shallow and superficial!. Lake Erie acts more like a river than a lake, transporting water from deeper brother lakes Huron and Ontario. Lake Erie averages around 62 feet deep, and is only thirty feet deep along much of it western basin, which cozies it up to the Michigan shorelines south of Detroit.
arkansasadvocate.com

Lawmakers authorize almost $55 million in recovery funds for school districts

More than $54.8 million in federal relief funds will be disbursed to 26 school districts following approval by an Arkansas Legislative Council subcommittee Wednesday. The action marked the panel’s seventh round of review of school districts’ spending plans since July, when the council strongly recommended that schools use American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund money to provide retention and recruitment bonuses to teachers and staff.
Chalkbeat

Schools use COVID aid to give students paid jobs

Kelly King was able to do something this summer she’d never been able to before: pay students to help others.King, who works for the school district on Alaska’s Kenai Peninsula, used federal COVID aid to hire three rising high school seniors to staff a booth at a riverside park. There, as crowds flocked to a farmers market and free concerts, the students told residents how local schools could help families experiencing...
The Holland Sentinel

Parents concerned over ‘segregated’ roller rink event that included some schools, not others

GRANDVILLE — A roller rink in Grandville is facing backlash after it hosted a homecoming dance that some parents are describing as racist. “We’ll be hosting a multi-school dance party complete with DJ and sound system, laser light show and photo opportunities, help us spread the word!” the event from Tarry Hall Roller Skating Rink read on social media, according to screenshots sent to WOOD TV-8.
Chalkbeat

Hoax threats are traumatizing my students

I had naively assumed that my chosen profession wouldn’t involve guns being pointed at me. Having grown up in England, I didn’t even see a gun in real life until I taught in an American high school. Now, however, teachers like me are being asked to see intense armed-police responses to hoax threats, like the one that took place last week at our high school, as routine. The rationale: We’re better...
The Game 730AM has the best sports coverage for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

