Look: Photo Emerges From The Myles Garrett Car Accident

Myles Garrett was hospitalized following a single-car accident Monday. Per WKYC's Ben Axelrod, Garrett and a female passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Garrett's Porsche overturned while driving down State Route 18. WKYC provided photos from the aftermath of the accident. Garrett's vehicle was...
Larry Brown Sports

Cause of Myles Garrett’s terrifying car accident revealed

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett was involved in a very frightening car accident on Monday, and we now have some more details about what led to it. Garrett was driving with a female passenger after he left the Browns facility when he went off the right side of the road. Ohio State Highway Patrol officials said his 2021 Porsche flipped several times before coming to rest. Fortunately, Garrett and the passenger were not seriously injured.
ClutchPoints

Browns get encouraging Myles Garrett update after scary accident

Everyone let out a huge sigh of relief upon learning that Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett did not suffer any life-threatening injuries in a car accident Monday in Berea, Ohio. Even more encouraging to know is that Garrett is expected to be discharged from the hospital before the end of the day, according to his agent, Nicole Lynn.
The Spun

Myles Garrett's Agent Releases Statement Following His Car Accident

Earlier: Myles Garrett's agent Nicole Lynn has released a statement on behalf of her client following his car crash Monday afternoon. Garrett was driving his 2021 Porsche when he crashed in Ohio earlier today. He and his female passenger were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Lynn said...
thecomeback.com

Myles Garrett charged in wake of crash

The single-car crash that Cleveland Browns’ DE Myles Garrett (seen above in an August preseason game) got into Monday afternoon produced frightening photos and some injuries for Garrett. It has now also led to a charge for him:. Here’s more on that from that piece, from Zac Jackson of...
Cleveland.com

Will Browns Myles Garrett play on Sunday against Falcons? Berea Report

BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns are back in Berea preparing to travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons on Sunday. Myles Garrett, however, was not at the team’s facility after a car crash on Monday, suffering a sprained shoulder, strained biceps and cut hand. He is expected to return to the team on Thursday and his status for this week’s game is still up in the air.
The Spun

Police Have Made Decision On Myles Garrett's Car Accident

Police have reportedly issued a ruling in Myles Garrett's scary car accident on Tuesday. The Cleveland Browns star pass rusher was in a serious, but non-life threatening, car accident in Ohio on Tuesday. Garrett's Porsche reportedly rolled over several times before crashing off the road. Both Garrett and his female passenger were taken to the hospital.
