Look: Photo Emerges From The Myles Garrett Car Accident
Myles Garrett was hospitalized following a single-car accident Monday. Per WKYC's Ben Axelrod, Garrett and a female passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Garrett's Porsche overturned while driving down State Route 18. WKYC provided photos from the aftermath of the accident. Garrett's vehicle was...
Cause of Myles Garrett’s terrifying car accident revealed
Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett was involved in a very frightening car accident on Monday, and we now have some more details about what led to it. Garrett was driving with a female passenger after he left the Browns facility when he went off the right side of the road. Ohio State Highway Patrol officials said his 2021 Porsche flipped several times before coming to rest. Fortunately, Garrett and the passenger were not seriously injured.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Browns star pass rusher Myles Garrett was involved in a single car accident where his Porsche flipped several times
Myles Garrett was involved in a single car accident this afternoon leaving the practice facility. Garrett suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the local hospital. The car went off the right side of the road and flipped several times. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said both Garrett and...
NFL・
Browns get encouraging Myles Garrett update after scary accident
Everyone let out a huge sigh of relief upon learning that Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett did not suffer any life-threatening injuries in a car accident Monday in Berea, Ohio. Even more encouraging to know is that Garrett is expected to be discharged from the hospital before the end of the day, according to his agent, Nicole Lynn.
KIII TV3
Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett stopped six times for speeding prior to crash
CLEVELAND — While Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers investigate how Myles Garrett flipped his Porsche on a Medina County road earlier this week, court records show the Browns star has been stopped for speeding at least six times since joining the team in 2017. Additionally, multiple tickets show Garrett...
Myles Garrett's Agent Releases Statement Following His Car Accident
Earlier: Myles Garrett's agent Nicole Lynn has released a statement on behalf of her client following his car crash Monday afternoon. Garrett was driving his 2021 Porsche when he crashed in Ohio earlier today. He and his female passenger were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Lynn said...
NFL・
Browns say Myles Garrett injured shoulder, bicep in crash; Availability for Sunday’s game unknown
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have provided an update after on of their top defensive players was injured in a crash earlier this week. Defensive end Myles Garrett was involved in a rollover crash Monday as he attempted to swerve out of the way of an animal, according to WOIO, a CBS affiliate.
thecomeback.com
Myles Garrett charged in wake of crash
The single-car crash that Cleveland Browns’ DE Myles Garrett (seen above in an August preseason game) got into Monday afternoon produced frightening photos and some injuries for Garrett. It has now also led to a charge for him:. Here’s more on that from that piece, from Zac Jackson of...
Will Browns Myles Garrett play on Sunday against Falcons? Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns are back in Berea preparing to travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons on Sunday. Myles Garrett, however, was not at the team’s facility after a car crash on Monday, suffering a sprained shoulder, strained biceps and cut hand. He is expected to return to the team on Thursday and his status for this week’s game is still up in the air.
Police Have Made Decision On Myles Garrett's Car Accident
Police have reportedly issued a ruling in Myles Garrett's scary car accident on Tuesday. The Cleveland Browns star pass rusher was in a serious, but non-life threatening, car accident in Ohio on Tuesday. Garrett's Porsche reportedly rolled over several times before crashing off the road. Both Garrett and his female passenger were taken to the hospital.
