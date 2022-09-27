Read full article on original website
Related
Lula challenges Bolsonaro's grip on Brazil evangelical vote
RECIFE, Brazil, Sept 27 (Reuters) - When Ariel Nery left the pews of her conservative evangelical megachurch for the floor cushions and hammocks of the progressive Igreja Mangue church four years ago, the backlash from her family often left her in tears on Sunday nights.
Experts warn Brazil’s democracy is at risk after far-right Bolsonaro “weaponized Trump’s playbook”
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Two very different Brazils could emerge after voters go the polls to elect a president on Oct. 2, 2022. In one scenario, Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's current president, will manage to stay in power – by either winning the vote or illegally ignoring it – and continue to push the country down an authoritarian road.
How Likely is a Brazilian Coup? | Opinion
There is a real danger that violence comparable to that of Jan. 6, 2020, in Washington, D.C., might occur.
Brazil election: A clash of titans as Bolsonaro faces Lula
Brazil's presidential election Sunday is being contested by 11 candidates but only two stand a chance of reaching a runoff: former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and incumbent Jair Bolsonaro.Both are political titans, and eight of 10 Brazilians will vote for one of them, according to pollster Datafolha. That leaves little space for challengers and means that in lieu of fresh proposals and detailed programs, the two frontrunners have mostly harped on their experience and railed against each other.“Both candidates are very well known, the vote is very crystallized," said Nara Pavão, who teaches political science at the...
RELATED PEOPLE
At least 11 children dead, several missing after civilian attacks by Myanmar military
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Military rulers in Myanmar have killed at least 11 children and several are missing following an airstrike on civilian areas that included a school, United Nations officials said Tuesday. The U.N. children's fund, or UNICEF, said the strike occurred in Tabayin Township in the Sagaing region...
Nord Stream pipeline ‘damaged beyond repair crippling £35billion project FOREVER’ after huge blasts triggered earthquake
NORD STREAM is feared to have been damaged beyond repair and left crippled indefinitely after it was torn open by a series of explosions. German officials reportedly believe the project - estimated to be worth around £35billion - may never be fully operational again. It is feared the key...
Who is Giorgia Meloni, the woman expected to become Italy's new right-wing prime minister?
Italy has elected its most right-wing government since World War II. The Brothers of Italy party is expected to install Giorgia Meloni, its leader, as the first female prime minister of Italy. CBS News foreign correspondent Chris Livesay has a look at who Meloni is and how her party made it from the fringes to gaining control of the country's government.
Italy’s drift to the far right began long before the rise of Giorgia Meloni | David Broder
A normalisation of far-right parties dating back to Berlusconi has paved the way, says the author David Broder
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Guardian view on Italy’s election: a victory for illiberalism
The radical right’s clear victory in Italy’s election is a historic and disturbing moment in European politics. Formed 10 years ago, and with roots in a formerly fringe neo-fascist tradition, Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party will dominate the most rightwing administration to govern the country in the postwar period. The third-largest economy in the eurozone and a founding member of the European Union, Italy has now become a beacon and a model for nationalist, authoritarian forces across the continent.
Biden Has No Ambassador in Italy as It Flirts With Fascism
With the election of Italy’s most right-wing government since World War II, diplomats are increasingly concerned by the Biden administration’s decision not to fill the U.S. ambassador post in the country—a move that they feel leaves it without the influence necessary to keep a vital European partner in the fold.
In a first, EU moves to cut money for Hungary over damaging democracy
BRUSSELS/BUDAPEST, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The European Union executive recommended on Sunday suspending some 7.5 billion euros in funding for Hungary over corruption, the first such case in the 27-nation bloc under a new sanction meant to better protect the rule of law.
Widerimage: As grocery bills soar, hungry Brazilians may seal Bolsonaro’s fate
BRASILIA, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The specter of hunger hangs over Brazil's presidential race this year like few before it. Rampant inflation and fallout from the pandemic have pushed food insecurity here to levels nearly unrecognizable a decade ago. One in three Brazilians say they have struggled recently to feed their families.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Report: More than 1,700 environmental activists targeted and killed over the past decade
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Nearly 2,000 environmental activists were killed over the past decade for threatening to expose corruption and abuses in some of the world's most profitable industries, according to a new report by Global Witness, an advocacy group that tracks the wellbeing of environmental figures around the world.
In Brazil election run-up, even samba is political
In Pedra do Sal, the birthplace of samba in Rio de Janeiro, supporters chant "Ole, Ola, Lula" as they sway rhythmically, brandishing flags, T-shirts and caps bearing the likeness of Brazilian presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. And Veiga de Almeida Guilherme Guaral, an academic who studied the links between politics and samba, says that "today, schools remember that the governments of Lula supported cultural events."
India's economy has outpaced Pakistan's handily since Partition in 1947 – politics explains why
India and Pakistan inherited the same economic legacy of underinvestment and neglect from Britain when they became independent states following the Partition on Aug. 15, 1947. Their colonial economies were among the poorest in the world. For both nations, independence almost immediately led to strong growth and fueled significant gains in education, health care and other areas of development. But it was Pakistan that saw faster growth rates during the first four decades or so, while India lagged behind. Something began to change around the 1990s as their roles reversed and India vaulted ahead of Pakistan, eventually becoming the world’s third-biggest...
France 24
Political violence casts a shadow over Brazil’s general election
Upcoming elections in Brazil are the most polarised in recent history and also the most radicalised – across the country, the electoral campaign has been marked by physical attacks, death threats and even murder. It is a source of growing concern as the October 2 vote draws closer, with more than 67 percent of the population saying they fear becoming a victim of violence for their political choices, according to a recent survey by the Datafolha polling firm.
BBC
Brazil election: ‘We'll vote for Bolsonaro because he is God’
In the first of two profiles of the leading candidates in the race to become Brazil's new president, Katy Watson asks if incumbent Jair Bolsonaro is - as his fans argue - a great leader, or someone who disdains democracy. Wherever Jair Bolsonaro goes, he likes to stir controversy -...
Bolsonaro's outsider aura dims after Brazil's four tough years
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro once said only God could remove him from power. On Sunday, polls suggest, he may need a miracle to keep him there.
High stakes for climate-change race in Brazil vote
The image would indelibly mark President Jair Bolsonaro's term: the sky over Sao Paulo turning dark at 3:00 pm as smoke from fires in the Amazon rainforest engulfed Brazil's biggest city. The black haze that traveled thousands of kilometers to the economic capital that day -- August 19, 2019, just under nine months into Bolsonaro's term -- drew global attention to the accelerating destruction of the Amazon under the far-right president, whose environmental record is under new scrutiny as Brazil holds elections Sunday.
Italy Is Just the Latest Country to Paint a Pretty Face on Fascism
Italy is providing the latest example that lipstick and a feminine touch can help sanitize and mainstream fascism.Giorgia Meloni, the 45-year-old leader and co-founder of the Brothers of Italy Party, is set to become the country’s prime minister a month before the 100th anniversary of the infamous March on Rome that led to Mussolini’s fascist rule.But unlike the jackbooted Il Duce, Meloni’s rise to power offers no bombastic displays of machismo.Meloni wears warm pastel colors, rocks sneakers, is deeply inspired by Lord of the Rings (for all the wrong reasons), and flashes a charming smile in front of the camera....
Comments / 0