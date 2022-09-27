ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americas

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Lula challenges Bolsonaro's grip on Brazil evangelical vote

RECIFE, Brazil, Sept 27 (Reuters) - When Ariel Nery left the pews of her conservative evangelical megachurch for the floor cushions and hammocks of the progressive Igreja Mangue church four years ago, the backlash from her family often left her in tears on Sunday nights.
WORLD
Salon

Experts warn Brazil’s democracy is at risk after far-right Bolsonaro “weaponized Trump’s playbook”

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Two very different Brazils could emerge after voters go the polls to elect a president on Oct. 2, 2022. In one scenario, Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's current president, will manage to stay in power – by either winning the vote or illegally ignoring it – and continue to push the country down an authoritarian road.
POLITICS
The Independent

Brazil election: A clash of titans as Bolsonaro faces Lula

Brazil's presidential election Sunday is being contested by 11 candidates but only two stand a chance of reaching a runoff: former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and incumbent Jair Bolsonaro.Both are political titans, and eight of 10 Brazilians will vote for one of them, according to pollster Datafolha. That leaves little space for challengers and means that in lieu of fresh proposals and detailed programs, the two frontrunners have mostly harped on their experience and railed against each other.“Both candidates are very well known, the vote is very crystallized," said Nara Pavão, who teaches political science at the...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edson Fachin
Person
Dilma Rousseff
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Brazil#Lula Da Silva#Workers Party#Brazilian#Reuters#Federal Police
The Guardian

The Guardian view on Italy’s election: a victory for illiberalism

The radical right’s clear victory in Italy’s election is a historic and disturbing moment in European politics. Formed 10 years ago, and with roots in a formerly fringe neo-fascist tradition, Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party will dominate the most rightwing administration to govern the country in the postwar period. The third-largest economy in the eurozone and a founding member of the European Union, Italy has now become a beacon and a model for nationalist, authoritarian forces across the continent.
ELECTIONS
TheDailyBeast

Biden Has No Ambassador in Italy as It Flirts With Fascism

With the election of Italy’s most right-wing government since World War II, diplomats are increasingly concerned by the Biden administration’s decision not to fill the U.S. ambassador post in the country—a move that they feel leaves it without the influence necessary to keep a vital European partner in the fold.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Brazil
AFP

In Brazil election run-up, even samba is political

In Pedra do Sal, the birthplace of samba in Rio de Janeiro, supporters chant "Ole, Ola, Lula" as they sway rhythmically, brandishing flags, T-shirts and caps bearing the likeness of Brazilian presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. And Veiga de Almeida Guilherme Guaral, an academic who studied the links between politics and samba, says that "today, schools remember that the governments of Lula supported cultural events."
POLITICS
The Conversation U.S.

India's economy has outpaced Pakistan's handily since Partition in 1947 – politics explains why

India and Pakistan inherited the same economic legacy of underinvestment and neglect from Britain when they became independent states following the Partition on Aug. 15, 1947. Their colonial economies were among the poorest in the world. For both nations, independence almost immediately led to strong growth and fueled significant gains in education, health care and other areas of development. But it was Pakistan that saw faster growth rates during the first four decades or so, while India lagged behind. Something began to change around the 1990s as their roles reversed and India vaulted ahead of Pakistan, eventually becoming the world’s third-biggest...
ECONOMY
France 24

Political violence casts a shadow over Brazil’s general election

Upcoming elections in Brazil are the most polarised in recent history and also the most radicalised – across the country, the electoral campaign has been marked by physical attacks, death threats and even murder. It is a source of growing concern as the October 2 vote draws closer, with more than 67 percent of the population saying they fear becoming a victim of violence for their political choices, according to a recent survey by the Datafolha polling firm.
AMERICAS
BBC

Brazil election: ‘We'll vote for Bolsonaro because he is God’

In the first of two profiles of the leading candidates in the race to become Brazil's new president, Katy Watson asks if incumbent Jair Bolsonaro is - as his fans argue - a great leader, or someone who disdains democracy. Wherever Jair Bolsonaro goes, he likes to stir controversy -...
RELIGION
AFP

High stakes for climate-change race in Brazil vote

The image would indelibly mark President Jair Bolsonaro's term: the sky over Sao Paulo turning dark at 3:00 pm as smoke from fires in the Amazon rainforest engulfed Brazil's biggest city. The black haze that traveled thousands of kilometers to the economic capital that day -- August 19, 2019, just under nine months into Bolsonaro's term -- drew global attention to the accelerating destruction of the Amazon under the far-right president, whose environmental record is under new scrutiny as Brazil holds elections Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
TheDailyBeast

Italy Is Just the Latest Country to Paint a Pretty Face on Fascism

Italy is providing the latest example that lipstick and a feminine touch can help sanitize and mainstream fascism.Giorgia Meloni, the 45-year-old leader and co-founder of the Brothers of Italy Party, is set to become the country’s prime minister a month before the 100th anniversary of the infamous March on Rome that led to Mussolini’s fascist rule.But unlike the jackbooted Il Duce, Meloni’s rise to power offers no bombastic displays of machismo.Meloni wears warm pastel colors, rocks sneakers, is deeply inspired by Lord of the Rings (for all the wrong reasons), and flashes a charming smile in front of the camera....
EUROPE

Comments / 0

Community Policy