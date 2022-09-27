Read full article on original website
Related
John Lennon Was ‘Embarrassed’ to Have a Wife and Said It Was Like Walking Around With ‘Your Flies Open’
John Lennon got married just as The Beatles were rising to prominence. He said that he found his marriage embarrassing.
An Angry John Lennon Described George Harrison’s Affair as ‘Virtual Incest’
John Lennon and George Harrison both had affairs. Still, Lennon was not happy to learn about one of Harrison's extramarital relationships.
Ringo Starr Said Paul McCartney and George Harrison Once Had a 2-Hour Argument That Had Nothing to Do With Music
Ringo Starr revealed George Harrison and Paul McCartney once had a lengthy argument that had nothing to do with music
George Harrison Intimidated 3 Hells Angels Who ‘Must Have Outweighed Him by 200 Lbs’
Members of the Hells Angels burst into a meeting George Harrison was a part of. He had no concerns about kicking them out.
RELATED PEOPLE
George Harrison Was Glad He Wasn’t on the Receiving End of John Lennon’s ‘How Do You Sleep?’
George Harrison was glad he wasn't on the receiving end of John Lennon's 'How Do You Sleep?' John wrote the song about Paul McCartney.
John Lennon’s Wife Burst Into Tears When George Harrison Showed Up in Her Hospital Room
George Harrison was devoted to John Lennon when they first met. He would follow him around, even to Lennon's future wife's hospital room.
George Harrison’s Son Dhani ‘Freaked Out’ When He Learned His Dad Was in The Beatles
George Harrison's son knew his dad was a musician, but didn't know he was in The Beatles. When he found out, he "freaked out."
George Harrison Said That When Janis Joplin and Jimi Hendrix Died, Fans Made Them Into ‘Super Incredible People’
George Harrison said that when musicians like Janis Joplin and Jimi Hendrix died, people made them into 'super incredible people.'
IN THIS ARTICLE
Princess Diana’s Boyfriend Dodi Fayed’s Apartment Has Remained Untouched, Just the Way He Left It Before His Death
More than two decades after the fatal car crash in Paris Dodi Fayed's apartment, where he and Princess Diana spent time together, was kept the same as he left it.
George Harrison ‘Never Quite Recovered’ From the Disappointment of an Unsuccessful Madonna Film
George Harrison's film production company was behind the unsuccessful 'Shanghai Surprise.' He took the critical and financial disappointment to heart.
George Harrison Said Eric Clapton Never Forgave Him for Not Taking Him to Meet Bob Marley
George Harrison said Eric Clapton was jealous that he met Bob Marley. The Cream frontman never forgave George fo not taking him to meet the reggae singer.
Elvis Presley: The Real Reason He Never Performed for Queen Elizabeth
Elvis Presley was invited to perform for Queen Elizabeth in 1962. However, the invite was turned down and the two never had the chance to meet.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ringo Starr Once Said The Beatles’ Farting Caused ‘Terrible Trouble’
Ringo Starr once said the Beatles' farting habits once cause terrible trouble in the band the they learned how to handle things when someone let one slip.
George Harrison Had No Idea He Was in Financial Danger Because of a Business Associate
George Harrison's company HandMade films hit financial difficulties. Harrison wasn't aware that his own finances were in danger because of this.
Graceland’s Secret Staircase Allowed Elvis Presley to Move Around Unseen
Graceland's secret staircase allowed Elvis Presley to move between the upstairs and downstairs areas of the home unseen by others.
John Lennon Refused to Change the Name of 1 Song From The Beatles’ ‘White Album’
John Lennon said the title of one of the songs from The Beatles' 'The White Album' was self-conscious. Paul McCartney wanted to change the name of the track.
Ringo Starr Was the ‘Most Approachable’ of The Beatles Since ‘He Didn’t Have Any Pretense’ Like John and Paul, 1 Musician Once Said
One three-time member of Ringo Starr’s All Starr Band said Ringo was the most approachable of the Beatles because of his lack of pretense.
George Harrison Knew How to Give John Lennon ‘a Taste of His Own’ When He First Joined the Beatles
George Harrison said he knew how to give John Lennon 'a taste of his own' when he first joined The Beatles.
Paul McCartney Whispered to Queen Elizabeth II and Made Her Laugh the Last Time They Met
In a written tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, Paul McCartney said he made her laugh with a "cheeky" one-liner the last time they met.
Why John Bonham’s Wife Told Him to ‘Keep Away’ From Led Zeppelin Singer Robert Plant
Robert Plant recruited John Bonham for Led Zeppelin, but the singer said Bonham’s wife told him to “keep away from Plant” for one simple reason.
Comments / 0