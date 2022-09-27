Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
Brazil ready for more agriculture sector IPOs, seed company chief says
SAO PAULO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Brazilian market is ready to welcome more agribusiness companies on the stock market, a sector underrepresented on the local bourse based on the size of the industry relative to Brazil's GDP, Marino Colpo, chief executive of listed seeds producer Boa Safra, said on Thursday.
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Brazil soy crusher Caramuru gets $80 mln loan linked to sustainability goals
SAO PAULO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Caramuru Alimentos, the largest Brazilian-owned soybean processor, this week secured an $80 million loan linked to sustainability goals, with proceeds earmarked to invest in the production and export of non-transgenic soymeal, Chief Executive Julio Costa told Reuters on Wednesday. The company will build a...
Agriculture Online
CORRECTED (OFFICIAL) -UPDATE 1-Brazil soy crusher Caramuru gets $80 mln loan linked to sustainability goals
SAO PAULO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Caramuru Alimentos, the largest Brazilian-owned soybean processor, this week secured an $80 million loan linked to sustainability goals, with proceeds earmarked to invest in the production and export of soymeal, Chief Executive Julio Costa told Reuters on Wednesday. The company will build a new...
PV Tech
ACP CEO Heather Zichal leaves after two years at the helm
Heather Zichal has announced she will leave the American Clean Power Association (ACP) after two years as its CEO. Zichal’s last day at the trade body will be 20 October as she takes on a new role as global head of sustainability at JPMorgan Chase. JC Sandberg, chief advocacy...
Agriculture Online
Wheat rises on concern over Russian crops; corn, soybeans firm
SINGAPORE/PARIS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures climbed on Tuesday, supported by concern over Russian supplies as some farmers are called to the army, while corn and soybeans rose from the previous session's near two-week low due to a slower-than-expected U.S. harvest. Wheat prices gained 1.5% and were set to snap a two-session losing streak.
Paris Food Tech Startup Raises $80M to Expand Virtual Food Delivery Franchise
Food tech startup Not So Dark (NSD) has raised $80 million in a Series B funding round it will use to further expand its virtual food delivery franchise model across Europe. The funding was led by Kharis Capital and Verlinvest, with additional participation from Conviviality Ventures. With the fresh capital, the company has raised $105 million to date, Tech Funding News reported on Monday (Sept. 26).
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
Singapore's SATS in $1.1 billion deal to become biggest air cargo handler
SINGAPORE, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Singapore-based ground handling and catering provider SATS Ltd (SATS.SI) is acquiring Paris-based Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) for 1.19 billion euros ($1.14 billion) cash in its largest ever deal, to create the world's biggest global air cargo handler.
Agriculture Online
Turkey expected to reach record high prices this holiday season
As the weather cools and thoughts turn to the upcoming holiday season, families can expect to pay record high prices for turkey, according to American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) economists. In their latest Market Intel report, the economists analyzed turkey and egg costs. The retail price for fresh boneless, skinless...
ESW and SEKO Logistics Announce Joint Partnership
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- ESW, the world’s leading direct-to-consumer (DTC) ecommerce company, and SEKO Logistics (SEKO), a leading global logistics provider, jointly announced today that they have entered into a new partnership agreement providing mutually complementary services to each other’s clients. The alliance, which helps to address the rising cost of cross-border ecommerce for DTC brands, will facilitate improved cost, time and compliance benefits, and unlock access to a global ecommerce market expecting record growth again in 2022 to more than $5.55 trillion. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927006028/en/ ESW, the world’s leading DTC ecommerce company, and SEKO Logistics, a leading global logistics provider, jointly announced their new partnership agreement providing mutually complementary services to each other’s clients. (Photo: Business Wire)
Agriculture Online
Tereos slows sugar output as TotalEnergies halts fuel supplies
PARIS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - France's largest sugar maker Tereos had to slow output slightly at some factories after TotalEnergies said ongoing strikes at its refineries would prevent it from supplying diesel fuel until the end of the week, a spokesperson said on Thursday. Strikes over wage demands have disrupted...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-India extends free food programme by three months amid fiscal woes
NEW DELHI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - India has extended by three months its free food programme for the poor, a move that will add $5.46 billion to the government's costs and make for a bigger challenge to efforts to rein in the fiscal deficit. Most economists expect India to miss...
Waste firm Biffa agrees £1.3 billion US takeover deal
Waste management firm Biffa has agreed to a £1.3 billion takeover deal by a US investor.The London-listed waste firm said Bears Bidco, a new company run by Energy Capital Partners (ECP), will pay 410p per share for the company.It comes three months after Biffa told shareholders it was likely to accept a £1.4 billion bid from ECP.On Tuesday, Biffa chairman Ken Lever said: “Whilst being lower than the proposal previously announced on June 7, it is the Biffa board’s view that this offer represents a compelling opportunity, particularly in a weakening economic environment, for shareholders to realise, in cash and...
Agriculture Online
South Africa's 2022 maize harvest forecast 6.5% lower than last year
Sept 28 (Reuters) - South African farmers are expected to harvest 6.5% less maize in the 2021/2022 season compared with the previous season, the government's Crop Estimates Committee (CEC) said on Wednesday. The CEC's latest summer crop forecast estimates the 2022 harvest at 15.260 million tonnes, down from the 16.315...
Agriculture Online
Smithfield Foods to pay $75 million in pork price-fixing settlement
Sept 27 (Reuters) - Smithfield Foods Inc has agreed to pay $75 million to settle a lawsuit by consumers who accused the meat producer and several competitors of conspiring to inflate prices in the $20 billion-a-year U.S. pork market by limiting supply. A preliminary settlement in the antitrust case was...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-EU 2022/23 soft wheat exports at 8.8 mln T, maize imports jump
(Adds details on export and import destinations and origins) PARIS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2022/23 season that started on July 1 had reached 8.80 million tonnes by Sept. 25, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday. The total so far this season compared with 8.06 million tonnes reported a week earlier and 8.75 million tonnes by the same week in 2021/22, the data showed. However, the Commission has said in recent weeks that some of its grain export and import data may be incomplete. A breakdown of the figures showed France remained the leading EU soft wheat exporting country so far this season, with 3.36 million tonnes shipped, followed by Romania with 1.38 million tonnes, Germany with 913,000 tonnes, Bulgaria with 881,000 tonnes and Poland with 851,000 tonnes. The Commission listed the five top soft wheat export destinations as follows: 2022/23 2021/22 Destination tonnes share tonnes share Algeria 1,259,642 14.3% 1,359,042 15.5% Morocco 1,134,800 12.9% ---------- ------ Egypt 778,721 8.8% 819,000 9.4% Nigeria 602,059 6.8% 415,452 4.7% Pakistan 489,650 5.6% 170,419 1.9% EU maize imports so far in 2022/23 stood at 6.65 million tonnes by Sept. 25, up from 5.90 million reported a week ago and 81% above a year-earlier 3.67 million tonnes, according to the Commission's figures. Forecasters have been raising their projections for EU maize imports as drought has put the bloc on course for its worst maize harvest in 15 years. Spain was the leading EU maize importer so far in 2022/23 with 2.46 million tonnes, ahead of the Netherlands at 802,000 tonnes, Poland with 637,000 tonnes, Portugal with 602,000 tonnes and Italy with 424,000 tonnes, the data showed. A list of the top five maize suppliers to the EU this season showed a big rise in Brazilian and Ukrainian maize imports within the EU, with the volume from Ukraine more than three times bigger than by the same time last year. 2022/23 2021/22 Origin tonnes share tonnes share Brazil 3,768,316 56.7% 2,425,967 66.1% Ukraine 2,424,621 36.5% 745,516 20.3% Serbia 171,718 2.6% 224,303 6.1% Canada 126,663 1.9% 138,177 3.8% Moldova 42,603 0.6% 15,603 0.4% EU barley exports so far in 2022/23 totalled 2.04 million tonnes against 3.12 million a year ago. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide Editing by Mark Potter)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat eases after rally; Black Sea supply woes limit losses
SINGAPORE, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures edged lower on Wednesday, shedding some of previous session's strong gains, although losses were curbed by worries over supplies amid an escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Corn and soybeans lost ground. "There is some support from fears that Russia/Ukraine war disrupts...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-U.S. corn harvest 12% complete, soy 8%; ratings steady
(New throughout, adds USDA figures) By Christopher Walljasper CHICAGO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. corn harvest was 12% complete as of Sunday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a weekly crop progress report on Monday, one percentage point behind the average estimate in a Reuters analyst poll of 13% and two percentage points behind the five-year average of 14%. Progress across the U.S. Midwest has picked up, but remains behind last year's pace, with the corn harvest 6% complete in Illinois and Indiana and 5% in Iowa. This week a year ago, Illinois had harvested 20% of its corn, Indiana had combined 14% and Iowa corn was 8% harvested. The USDA reported the U.S. soy harvest as 8% complete, lagging the average analyst estimate of 11% and the five-year average of 13%. Condition ratings for both crops were even versus a week earlier, in line with analyst expectations. The government rated 52% of the U.S. corn crop and 55% of the soybean crop as good to excellent. The United States is the world's biggest corn exporter and the No. 2 supplier of soybeans after Brazil. Farmers have begun planting winter wheat that will be harvested in 2023. The USDA said 31% of the U.S. winter wheat crop had been seeded as of Sunday, behind the average analyst estimate of 33% but ahead of the five-year average of 30%. The U.S. spring wheat harvest was 96% complete, the government said, up from 94% previously. All figures in percent: Category Analyst Analyst USDA USDA average range last this week week Corn condition* 52 51-53 52 52 Corn harvested 13 11-16 7 (percent) 12 Soybeans 55 54-56 55 55 condition* Soybeans 11 7-13 3 8 harvested (percent) Winter wheat 33 25-35 21 31 planted (percent) Spring wheat 97 94-99 94 96 harvested (percent) *Percent good/excellent (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
Agriculture Online
Argentina's 2022/23 soybean crop to reach 48 mln tns - exchange
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Argentina is expected to harvest a 48 million-tonne soybean crop and 50 million tonnes of corn in 2022/23, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Wednesday, as it provided its first estimates for the new season. The exchange, known as BdeC, also pegged the...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn, soybeans firm on slower U.S. harvest; wheat gains 1%
SINGAPORE, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soybean futures climbed on Tuesday, with both markets clawing back from previous session's nearly two-week low, supported by a slower-than-expected pace of the U.S. harvest. Wheat prices gained more than 1% and were set to snap a two-session losing streak. "Agricultural markets...
