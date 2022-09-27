Read full article on original website
Related
Famed investor Mark Mobius says in dire warning, ‘It’s going to get worse from here’ for stocks—and Michael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ agrees
Over the past few years, top investors have repeatedly warned Americans about a brewing bubble in the stock market and the increasing potential for a U.S. recession. And even after a roughly 19% drop in the S&P 500 so far this year, some of the world’s best market watchers continue to sound the alarm.
This economy has ‘one foot in the grave,’ 20-year Wall Street vet and chief strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management says￼
The Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike on Wednesday in its attempt to lower high inflation is highly debated, with some economists and investors applauding the decision to once again raise borrowing costs and others arguing it will be harmful. JP Morgan Asset Management’s chief global strategist, with over 20...
U.S. consumer bureau orders Regions to pay $191 million for surprise overdraft fees
WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has ordered Regions Financial Corp (RF.N) to pay $191 million in fines and refunds, after the regulator said the Birmingham, Alabama-based bank charged customers illegal overdraft fees for years.
Regions Bank to repay customers $141 million in illegal overdraft fees
For the second time in a decade, Regions Bank was found to have charged illegal overdraft fees, the government said Wednesday, in a settlement that will require the bank to repay $141 million to customers and pay an additional $50 million in fees. In an investigation, the Consumer Financial Protection...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ray Dalio says the U.K. is behaving like an emerging market as Bank of England steps in amid continued ‘Trussonomics’ markets chaos
Ray Dalio, pictured in 2019, slammed the U.K. government's tax-cutting policies as the IMF stepped in with a rare intervention. Things are going from bad to worse for Britain as investors, bankers and economists file scathing reviews of new Prime Minister Liz Truss’s plans to slash taxes and indulge in massive borrowing at a time of historically high inflation.
The typical Chinese adult is now richer than the typical European adult, a new wealth report finds
Credit Suisse released its 2021 Global Wealth Report this month, which estimates the wealth of households around the world.
US News and World Report
U.S. Dollar Strength Creating 'Untenable' Situation That Risks Financial Crisis -Morgan Stanley
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The recent rally in the U.S. dollar is creating an “untenable situation" for riskier assets that could end in a financial or economic crisis, strategists at Morgan Stanley warned in a note Monday. The dollar index hit a new two-decade high Monday as the pound...
U.S. bank CEOs grilled by Congress over economy, consumer protections, Russia ties
WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The chief executives of JPMorgan, Bank of America, Citigroup, Wells Fargo and other major U.S. banks were grilled by both Democratic and Republican lawmakers on Wednesday on the economy, consumer protections, mortgages, and their ties with Russia.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
European markets back in the green after Bank’s sharp monetary policy U-turn
Wednesday marked another day of extraordinary volatility in London markets as the Bank of England made a sharp U-turn on its monetary policy, sending the pound briefly plunging.The central bank announced it would be stepping in to ease financial markets by launching an emergency gilt-buying programme.The intervention spurred on an immediate fall in UK long-date gilt yields, effectively bringing down the interest rate on public borrowing after it soared earlier this week.However, it sent sterling down to around 1.05 against the US dollar immediately following the announcement, before edging back up to 1.083 by the time European markets closed.The FTSE...
US News and World Report
Big U.S. Banks' Prime Rate Soars to Highest Since 2008 Financial Crisis
(Reuters) - Three major U.S. banks are raising their prime lending rates to the highest levels since the global financial crisis of 2008, following a hefty interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve. JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo & Co said on Wednesday the new...
Credit Suisse appoints China joint venture CEO amid global restructuring
HONG KONG, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) has named veteran banker Jing Wang head of its Chinese securities joint venture, as the bank presses ahead with plans to expand in the world's second-largest economy while preparing a strategy review for its global business.
40% of mortgage deals pulled since mini-budget; financial markets in turmoil – as it happened
Prime minister and Treasury secretary fail to restore investor confidence in series of interviews, as government bond yields rise and stock markets tumble
UK lenders pull mortgages at record rate as market chaos worsens
LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - A record 935 mortgage products were pulled in Britain overnight, financial services provider Moneyfacts said on Wednesday, as deepening turmoil in financial markets pushed more lenders to temporarily withdraw products for new customers.
BBC
Bank of Ireland UK pulls mortgage deals amid turmoil
Bank of Ireland UK is among lenders to temporarily withdraw mortgage products in the wake of financial market turmoil. The bank said it had withdrawn all residential and buy-to-let rates on Monday and will launch new ranges as soon as possible. The price of UK government borrowing has increased since...
Bank of Ireland fined more than 100m euro over tracker mortgage breaches
Bank of Ireland has been fined more than 100m euro by the Central Bank for regulatory breaches affecting tracker mortgage customers.The fine of 100,520,000 euro is the largest ever imposed by the Central Bank.It said the penalty was imposed for a series of “significant and long-running failings” in respect of 15,910 tracker mortgage customer accounts affected between August 2004 and June 2022.Bank of Ireland has admitted to 81 separate regulatory breaches.Bank of Ireland failed to meet these most basic expectations for almost 16,000 of its customers over an extended period of timeSeana Cunningham, Central BankIt has apologised to customers for...
Explainer-Why is Bank of England acting again? What next in the UK crisis?
LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Britain's central bank resorted to buying bonds again on Wednesday in an emergency move to reduce the chaos in financial markets which was triggered last week by the tax and spending plans of new British Prime Minister Liz Truss.
Truss and Kwarteng under pressure as Bank launches emergency bond-buying action
The Bank of England has launched an emergency UK government bond-buying programme to prevent borrowing costs from spiralling out of control and stave off a “material risk to UK financial stability”.The Bank announced it was stepping in to buy up to £65 billion worth of government bonds – known as gilts – at an “urgent pace” after fears over the Government’s economic policies sent the pound tumbling and sparked a sell-off in the gilts market.The market turmoil had forced pension funds to sell government bonds to head off worries over their solvency, but this was threatening to see them suffer...
NBC San Diego
Nasdaq Says IPOs by Chinese Firms Could Pick Up ‘Dramatically' as Delisting Fears Ease
The Nasdaq has a "very, very strong" pipeline of Chinese companies that want to list on the exchange in the coming months as the U.S. and China appear closer to resolving an audit dispute, said Bob McCooey, vice chairman of Nasdaq. Some 30 Chinese companies went public on the Nasdaq...
The Bank of England Just Saved the Stock Market
After a tough week, The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed nearly 550 points on Wednesday.
dailycoin.com
ECB Considers Digital Euro for Securities Settlements
A recent speech by Fabio Panetta, a member of the European Central Bank (ECB) Executive Board, revealed that the bank is considering using the digital euro for wholesale purposes, especially for payments and securities settlements in Europe. Insisting that wholesale CBDC has existed for decades, Panetta said that it has...
Comments / 0