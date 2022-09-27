ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Fortune

Ray Dalio says the U.K. is behaving like an emerging market as Bank of England steps in amid continued ‘Trussonomics’ markets chaos

Ray Dalio, pictured in 2019, slammed the U.K. government's tax-cutting policies as the IMF stepped in with a rare intervention. Things are going from bad to worse for Britain as investors, bankers and economists file scathing reviews of new Prime Minister Liz Truss’s plans to slash taxes and indulge in massive borrowing at a time of historically high inflation.
The Independent

European markets back in the green after Bank’s sharp monetary policy U-turn

Wednesday marked another day of extraordinary volatility in London markets as the Bank of England made a sharp U-turn on its monetary policy, sending the pound briefly plunging.The central bank announced it would be stepping in to ease financial markets by launching an emergency gilt-buying programme.The intervention spurred on an immediate fall in UK long-date gilt yields, effectively bringing down the interest rate on public borrowing after it soared earlier this week.However, it sent sterling down to around 1.05 against the US dollar immediately following the announcement, before edging back up to 1.083 by the time European markets closed.The FTSE...
US News and World Report

Big U.S. Banks' Prime Rate Soars to Highest Since 2008 Financial Crisis

(Reuters) - Three major U.S. banks are raising their prime lending rates to the highest levels since the global financial crisis of 2008, following a hefty interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve. JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo & Co said on Wednesday the new...
BBC

Bank of Ireland UK pulls mortgage deals amid turmoil

Bank of Ireland UK is among lenders to temporarily withdraw mortgage products in the wake of financial market turmoil. The bank said it had withdrawn all residential and buy-to-let rates on Monday and will launch new ranges as soon as possible. The price of UK government borrowing has increased since...
The Independent

Bank of Ireland fined more than 100m euro over tracker mortgage breaches

Bank of Ireland has been fined more than 100m euro by the Central Bank for regulatory breaches affecting tracker mortgage customers.The fine of 100,520,000 euro is the largest ever imposed by the Central Bank.It said the penalty was imposed for a series of “significant and long-running failings” in respect of 15,910 tracker mortgage customer accounts affected between August 2004 and June 2022.Bank of Ireland has admitted to 81 separate regulatory breaches.Bank of Ireland failed to meet these most basic expectations for almost 16,000 of its customers over an extended period of timeSeana Cunningham, Central BankIt has apologised to customers for...
The Independent

Truss and Kwarteng under pressure as Bank launches emergency bond-buying action

The Bank of England has launched an emergency UK government bond-buying programme to prevent borrowing costs from spiralling out of control and stave off a “material risk to UK financial stability”.The Bank announced it was stepping in to buy up to £65 billion worth of government bonds – known as gilts – at an “urgent pace” after fears over the Government’s economic policies sent the pound tumbling and sparked a sell-off in the gilts market.The market turmoil had forced pension funds to sell government bonds to head off worries over their solvency, but this was threatening to see them suffer...
dailycoin.com

ECB Considers Digital Euro for Securities Settlements

A recent speech by Fabio Panetta, a member of the European Central Bank (ECB) Executive Board, revealed that the bank is considering using the digital euro for wholesale purposes, especially for payments and securities settlements in Europe. Insisting that wholesale CBDC has existed for decades, Panetta said that it has...
