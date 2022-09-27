ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

tahoequarterly.com

The Rise, Fall and Rise of Tahoe’s Salmon

Celebrated for their colorful display during fall spawning season, kokanee continue to thrive in Lake Tahoe despite a history—and potential future—of ups and downs. In their final days of life, Tahoe’s kokanee salmon put on a show. Flame red and hook-jawed, they thrash up Taylor Creek with an inescapable biological urge to spawn in the gravelly channel of the South Lake Tahoe stream where they were born. Between them and their final acts of procreation, a gauntlet of danger threatens. Insatiable bears, opportunistic coyotes, hovering osprey and hungry eagles all wait for a chance at an easy, and filling, fall meal.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
tahoequarterly.com

Pedaling Into a Fall Spectacle

Mountain biking offers a front-row seat to the stunning scenery and ideal conditions of autumn in Tahoe. There truly are no bad seasons at Lake Tahoe, but fall is arguably the best time to be a mountain biker. As the heat and crowds of summer fade and we eagerly await...
activenorcal.com

Tahoe Bear Continues to Terrorize Local 7-Eleven on Viral TikTok Account

Bear sightings in the communities surrounding Lake Tahoe have grown at an astonishing rate in the past few years. Flocking to the area during the summer months in search of human food provided by tourists, bears have become accustomed to the Tahoe life and the benefits of living in the beautiful area. Sometimes, they can cause trouble.
KINGS BEACH, CA
natureworldnews.com

Lake Tahoe's Fir Trees Are Dying at Faster Rate in Whole California

Lake Tahoe Basin's evergreens are withering at a faster pace compared to the remaining portion of California. According to SFGate, the pines are dying in increasing quantities as well as at rapid rate than it has ever been, all the more so at Fallen Leaf Lake as well as surrounding North Lake Tahoe, as told by Rita Mustatia, forest silviculturist with the US Forest Service's Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit.
CALIFORNIA STATE
tahoequarterly.com

Jewel Tones of the Sierra

A lifelong love of water led to a career in fluid art. Water is notoriously tricky to capture in art. Its translucent shimmers and shadows, ebbs and flows, and everchanging nature make it challenging to translate to a static medium. Perhaps that’s why Megan Smith is so successful in her artwork.
RENO, NV
963kklz.com

New Fines Up To $5000 For Las Vegas Water Wasters

Water wasters…you might want to read this. It’s no secret we are in a major water crisis in Las Vegas. It shouldn’t be a surprise that we’ve gotten to the point of needing to fine water wasters in the city. And now those fines are getting more abundant and more expensive.
LAS VEGAS, NV
hotelbusiness.com

WorldHotels adds STRAT and Peppermill in Nevada

WorldHotels has added the STRAT Hotel Casino in Las Vegas and the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino in Reno to its WorldHotels Elite Collection. These properties add more than 4,000 hotel rooms to the portfolio. “This is the most promising and exciting time in WorldHotels’ 50-plus-year history,” said Ron Pohl, president,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Post Register

Moose migrating to Nevada from Idaho, Utah

RENO, Nev. (AP) — More and more moose from Idaho and Utah are making their way into Nevada, where they’re finding wilderness to their liking without the kind of help from humans most species get when they relocate. Irregular and sporadic moose sightings in Nevada date to the...
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

What is Nevada 211?

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Nevada 211 is the state's information and referral contact center for health and human services. Joining us now with more is database administrator, David Poyner.
NEVADA STATE
Sierra Sun

Community eyes Measure V to keep Truckee safe from fire

TRUCKEE, Calif. — California’s largest wildfire of 2022, the Mosquito Fire, had burned more than 76,000 acres near Foresthill in the foothills of Placer and El Dorado counties. The blaze, 85% contained as of Tuesday morning, raged through bone-dry forests and forced thousands of people to flee their...
TRUCKEE, CA
2news.com

Builders Association of Northern Nevada and STEP2 Unveil Refurbished Cottages

In recognition of Recovery Month, The Builders Association Charity (BAC), The Builders Association of Northern Nevada, BAC2Gether participating homebuilders, and the board and staff of STEP2 celebrated the culmination of the sixth annual BAC2Gether project with the unveiling of three refurbished cottages on STEP2’s Lighthouse campus on Tuesday. This...
NEVADA STATE
Ely Daily Times

Nevada Northern Railway to celebrate anniversary with Iron Horse Symposium

The Nevada Northern Railway Museum (NNRY) is celebrating a big milestone this year. It’s been 35 years since the railroad started offering passenger rides behind its historic steam engines. To mark the occasion, the NNRY is bringing back the Iron Horse Symposium, running from Sept. 30 through Oct. 2.
ELY, NV
pvtimes.com

Sisolak, Lombardo appeal to construction industry at forum

Gov. Steve Sisolak and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo highlighted their differences on development during a Q&A Tuesday morning at Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa in front of Nevada’s construction industry. Sisolak appeared more pro-union, whereas Lombardo appeared more pro-business after the two candidates gearing up for the...
NEVADA STATE

