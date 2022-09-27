Read full article on original website
NBC Washington
Storm Ian to Affect DC Area: What to Expect and How to Prepare
What’s left of Hurricane Ian is set to hit the Washington, D.C., region over the weekend and dump inches of rain over several days. Now a tropical storm, Ian continued to batter Florida with wind and rain Thursday after making landfall as a Category 4. The storm is expected to make another landfall in South Carolina as it heads north.
NBC Washington
How Hurricane Ian Will Affect the DC Area
Rain and strong winds linked to Hurricane Ian are set to affect the D.C. area this weekend. Storm Team4 is tracking rain starting Friday night into Saturday and wind gusts up to 30 mph over the weekend. “As we head throughout the weekend, the moisture from Ian makes its way...
Weather Bulletin : Severe Thunderstorm Watch In Effect Until 7PM Sunday For Parts Of Area
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 543. SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 543 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT. * Effective this Sunday morning and evening from 1140 AM until. 700 PM EDT. * Primary threats include…. Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible. Isolated large hail events to...
Evacuees arrive in DMV to escape Hurricane Ian
REAGAN NATIONAL AIRPORT (DC News Now) — Southwest Airlines Flight 2020 arrived from Tampa, Florida at Reagan National Airport Tuesday afternoon. It could be the last one from there for a few days. It carried passengers who escaped the threat of Hurricane Ian. “It’s wonderful,” said Gloria Allen of Tampa. The airport closed late Tuesday […]
WJLA
Amtrak shuts down north of DC after train hits 'trespasser' on tracks near New Carrollton
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — All Amtrak activity north of Washington, D.C. was halted Tuesday afternoon after a train struck a pedestrian north of the New Carrollton station around 6 p.m., Amtrak said. Amtrak confirms Acela 2122, traveling from Washington, D.C., to New York City, made contact with a "trespasser"...
WJLA
In digital town hall, Metro GM addresses how WMATA is addressing rider safety concerns
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Tuesday afternoon Metro did a first of its kind town hall on Facebook in which the general manager and the director of the rail operations control center took questions that had been posed by riders. Rider Danielle MacDonald said although some things have improved in...
fox5dc.com
Three Amtrak train cars derailed at Union Station
WASHINGTON - Three train cars lost contact with the track during a slow-speed equipment movement Monday morning at Union Station in Washington, D.C., according to Amtrak. "The train was not in service and did not have passengers onboard. There was no impact to Amtrak service or any crew injuries," said Amtrak representative Kimberly Woods. "The cars remained upright."
WJLA
DC-based World Central Kitchen sets up to help Florida with Hurricane Ian's aftermath
WASHINGTON (7News) — Internationally known, World Central Kitchen has already provided hundreds of thousands of meals to the residents in the Caribbean battered by Hurricane Fiona and now they are prepping in Florida for the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The D.C.-based nonprofit is scaling up production. 7News had a...
Several Thousand to Cross the Bay on Foot in 2022 Bay Bridge Run
Some people are afraid to drive across the Bay Bridge, as it stretches 4.3 miles across the open Chesapeake Bay and reaches a height of 186 feet above the water. And then there are those who tackle the entire bridge—from Annapolis to Kent Island—on foot. That unique experience...
mymcmedia.org
City of Gaithersburg Announces Street Closures for Oktoberfest
The city of Gaithersburg will close roads in the Kentland area from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 9 for the return of the annual celebration of Oktoberfest. The following streets will be affected from these hours:. Main Street from Midtown to Market Street West. Inspiration Lane from Main...
fox5dc.com
Amtrak train hits man in Lanham
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - An Amtrak Acela train that hit a man near the North Carrollton station Tuesday evening has resumed service nearly three and a half hours behind schedule. According to the national railroad passenger company, residual delays are still expected. Amtrak officials said its Acela Train 2122...
WJLA
TIMELINE: The history of WJLA and 75 years of television news
WASHINGTON (7News) — In 1947, D.C.'s Channel 7 took to the airwaves on Friday, Oct. 3. It was the third D.C. station to sign on and the first Channel 7 in the United States. The station was owned by the Evening Star Broadcasting Company and it was known as WMAL TV.
WJLA
DC Metro riders could get up to $100 on their SmarTrip cards every month under new bill
WASHINGTON (7News) — On Monday afternoon, a D.C. Council committee voted to move forward with a bill that would provide city residents with up to $100 on their Metro SmarTrip cards every month. The Committee on Transportation and the Environment voted unanimously to move the bill forward. For city...
WJLA
1 person injured after shooting at Union Station in DC, Amtrak police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — One person was injured after a shooting inside the west wing of Union Station on Wednesday afternoon, Amtrak police said. One person suffered a minor foot injury and was taken to a local hospital, an Amtrak spokesperson stated. Amtrak also reported that two people were caught...
WJLA
Bowser celebrates grand opening of DC's first Lidl Food Market
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C.'s first Lidl Food Market will be celebrated Tuesday by Mayor Muriel Bowser and other District leaders. Lidl Food Market is located at 2224 Town Center Dr SE in Skyland Town Center. A celebration is planned for Tuesday at 4 p.m, but the store will officially...
Over 1,500 Virginia Residents Left Without Power Because Of Rat
The rodent that reportedly caused the power outage "infiltrated a piece of equipment" in the community on Friday.
TRAVEL NEWS: 100% off sale, new biz class seats, & DMV airport rankings
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A brand new airline seat that’s sure to impress, ticket prices so low you have to check twice to make sure they’re legit, and a reality check for airports in the DMV. Here’s what you need to know this week: How BWI, IAD, & DCA rank compared to other airports […]
WTOP
Is it worth it to you? What drivers are paying on new I-66 Express Lanes
Morning and evening commuters want to get where they’re going quickly, but for many, cost is part of the equation. At about 6:30 a.m., Tuesday, drivers contemplating the use of the 9-mile stretch of newly-opened express lanes on Interstate 66 from Gainesville to Centreville, Virginia, saw the cost was $6.50.
WTOP
Bethesda estate of late developer Albert Small on the market for 1st time ever
The 1.7 acre, 12,000-square-foot estate built as a family home by the late developer Albert H. Small is listed for sale for the first time since it was built. The English-style mansion at 7116 Glenbrook Road was completed in 1966. It is listed by Christie-Anne Weiss and Christopher Ritzert of Ritzert Weiss Partners at TTR Sotheby’s International for $10.95 million.
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Fall Arrives at MGM National Harbor
Fall is officially here! If you’re looking for a way to welcome the cozy, colorful season, consider a short trip across the river. MGM National Harbor is fully embracing the change in season with new menu items and cocktails at their restaurants and a stunning new display in the conservatory.
