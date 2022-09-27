ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

NBC Washington

Storm Ian to Affect DC Area: What to Expect and How to Prepare

What’s left of Hurricane Ian is set to hit the Washington, D.C., region over the weekend and dump inches of rain over several days. Now a tropical storm, Ian continued to batter Florida with wind and rain Thursday after making landfall as a Category 4. The storm is expected to make another landfall in South Carolina as it heads north.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

How Hurricane Ian Will Affect the DC Area

Rain and strong winds linked to Hurricane Ian are set to affect the D.C. area this weekend. Storm Team4 is tracking rain starting Friday night into Saturday and wind gusts up to 30 mph over the weekend. “As we head throughout the weekend, the moisture from Ian makes its way...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Evacuees arrive in DMV to escape Hurricane Ian

REAGAN NATIONAL AIRPORT (DC News Now) — Southwest Airlines Flight 2020 arrived from Tampa, Florida at Reagan National Airport Tuesday afternoon. It could be the last one from there for a few days. It carried passengers who escaped the threat of Hurricane Ian. “It’s wonderful,” said Gloria Allen of Tampa. The airport closed late Tuesday […]
TAMPA, FL
fox5dc.com

Three Amtrak train cars derailed at Union Station

WASHINGTON - Three train cars lost contact with the track during a slow-speed equipment movement Monday morning at Union Station in Washington, D.C., according to Amtrak. "The train was not in service and did not have passengers onboard. There was no impact to Amtrak service or any crew injuries," said Amtrak representative Kimberly Woods. "The cars remained upright."
WASHINGTON, DC
mymcmedia.org

City of Gaithersburg Announces Street Closures for Oktoberfest

The city of Gaithersburg will close roads in the Kentland area from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 9 for the return of the annual celebration of Oktoberfest. The following streets will be affected from these hours:. Main Street from Midtown to Market Street West. Inspiration Lane from Main...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
fox5dc.com

Amtrak train hits man in Lanham

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - An Amtrak Acela train that hit a man near the North Carrollton station Tuesday evening has resumed service nearly three and a half hours behind schedule. According to the national railroad passenger company, residual delays are still expected. Amtrak officials said its Acela Train 2122...
LANHAM, MD
WJLA

Bowser celebrates grand opening of DC's first Lidl Food Market

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C.'s first Lidl Food Market will be celebrated Tuesday by Mayor Muriel Bowser and other District leaders. Lidl Food Market is located at 2224 Town Center Dr SE in Skyland Town Center. A celebration is planned for Tuesday at 4 p.m, but the store will officially...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Bethesda estate of late developer Albert Small on the market for 1st time ever

The 1.7 acre, 12,000-square-foot estate built as a family home by the late developer Albert H. Small is listed for sale for the first time since it was built. The English-style mansion at 7116 Glenbrook Road was completed in 1966. It is listed by Christie-Anne Weiss and Christopher Ritzert of Ritzert Weiss Partners at TTR Sotheby’s International for $10.95 million.
BETHESDA, MD
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Fall Arrives at MGM National Harbor

Fall is officially here! If you’re looking for a way to welcome the cozy, colorful season, consider a short trip across the river. MGM National Harbor is fully embracing the change in season with new menu items and cocktails at their restaurants and a stunning new display in the conservatory.
ALEXANDRIA, VA

