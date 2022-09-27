Read full article on original website
The food Americans missed most during the pandemic lockdowns and restaurant closures was Mexican, according to figures compiled by DoorDash, the nation’s largest food delivery service. In addition, says the company, three Mexican-style dishes were among the 10 most often ordered items for home delivery in the first six months of last year – breakfast […]
Last week, Amar “Mer” Mansuria, closed the doors at Casa Indigo in Pilsen for the last time. The casual Mexican restaurant had served its last customer on 18th Street, and though Mansuria isn’t finished cooking, he was emotional. Indigo built a following within the community with Mansuria’s...
Today, diners can’t lob a jalapeno in a decent-sized town without hitting a Mexican restaurant of some sort. Many likely don’t realize the way was blazed for those options by a former Green Bay Packer and a displaced West Coaster who couldn’t find so much as a taco in his new Midwest haunts.
"After I took his order and returned with the goods, he grabbed my arm and started saying how 'lovely and long my neck is' and how he 'just wants to sink his teeth into it.'"
Tequila is made from Blue Weber agave. Done. Shortest article ever. Well, actually, there’s a little more to it. But that’s the short answer. All “tequila”—from your $23 bottle of Jose Cuervo Gold to your $250 bottle of Tears of Llorona Extra Ańejo—gets its foundation from Blue Weber agave. Now, the process behind how the Blue Weber agave makes its way into the aforementioned bottles—and if anything else is added—is a different story. Learn more about the 7 Steps to Producing Tequila.
When it comes to satisfying hunger pangs throughout the day, Mexico stands out. Here, a multitude of tempting snacks called antojitos, most of which are arranged on vessels of masa, are sold by street vendors in every city, town, and neighborhood. Yet antojitos, which translates to “little whims,” or cravings, are so much more than a snack (botana), tapa, or appetizer. They are substantial enough to fill in for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or anything in between. In a country with 32 different culinary regions, these popular street snacks unify Mexican food culture, forging a national gastronomic identity with regional specificity.
Indigenous people in the tourist hotspot on the Riviera Maya face losing their homes as land is sold for luxury housing
