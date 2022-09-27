ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerland, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

Best Mexican Restaurant in Every State

The food Americans missed most during the pandemic lockdowns and restaurant closures was  Mexican, according to figures compiled by DoorDash, the nation’s largest food delivery service. In addition, says the company, three Mexican-style dishes were among the 10 most often ordered items for home delivery in the first six months of last year – breakfast […]
RESTAURANTS
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Before there was a Mexican restaurant boom, there was Chi-Chi's

Today, diners can’t lob a jalapeno in a decent-sized town without hitting a Mexican restaurant of some sort. Many likely don’t realize the way was blazed for those options by a former Green Bay Packer and a displaced West Coaster who couldn’t find so much as a taco in his new Midwest haunts.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Society
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Summerland, CA
Outsider.com

What Is Tequila Made From? What to Know About Tequila’s Ingredients

Tequila is made from Blue Weber agave. Done. Shortest article ever. Well, actually, there’s a little more to it. But that’s the short answer. All “tequila”—from your $23 bottle of Jose Cuervo Gold to your $250 bottle of Tears of Llorona Extra Ańejo—gets its foundation from Blue Weber agave. Now, the process behind how the Blue Weber agave makes its way into the aforementioned bottles—and if anything else is added—is a different story. Learn more about the 7 Steps to Producing Tequila.
DRINKS
Eater

The Ultimate Guide to Mexican Antojitos in Los Angeles

When it comes to satisfying hunger pangs throughout the day, Mexico stands out. Here, a multitude of tempting snacks called antojitos, most of which are arranged on vessels of masa, are sold by street vendors in every city, town, and neighborhood. Yet antojitos, which translates to “little whims,” or cravings, are so much more than a snack (botana), tapa, or appetizer. They are substantial enough to fill in for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or anything in between. In a country with 32 different culinary regions, these popular street snacks unify Mexican food culture, forging a national gastronomic identity with regional specificity.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy